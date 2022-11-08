Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
1 Dead, 2 Seriously Injured in Brooklyn CrashQuiet Corner AlertsBrooklyn, CT
For One Night Emo Kids Will Unite at Barrett's AlehouseDianna CarneyWest Bridgewater, MA
Popular grocery store chain opens another new location in Rhode IslandKristen WaltersProvidence, RI
Two Displaced in Evening House Fire in BrooklynQuiet Corner AlertsBrooklyn, CT
ABC6.com
Archie Miller’s URI Debut Spoiled by Quinnipiac
Foul trouble, turnovers, and difficulties getting shots to fall plagued Rhode Island in a 67-62 season-opening loss to Quinnipiac Monday night at the Ryan Center. The Rams got off to a slow start as three of their five starters picked up two fouls in the first 20 minutes of play. Malik Martin scored eight points off the bench in the opening period – including a pair of 3-pointers – to keep the game close. However, 12 first-half turnovers from URI allowed the Bobcats to head into the break leading 34-31.
Bryant basketball coach defends running up the score in 108-point win over D3 school
Bryant University men’s basketball beat Thomas College 147-39 Monday night. Coming off their first NCAA Tournament bid, Bryant’s Division I men’s team went 22-10 (15-2) and won the Northeast Conference last season. The Thomas Terriers, a Division III team, went 4-14 (1-10 in North Atlantic Conference play).
mybackyardnews.com
BISHOP FEEHAN HIGH SCHOOL LETTERS OF INTENT
Bishop Feehan Student Athletes Sign Letters of Intent. Bishop Feehan High School Athletic Director Christian Schatz is pleased to announce that twenty members of the class of 2023 have signed their National Letters of Intent and will continue to compete in their respective sports in college. Front Row: Samantha Reale,...
Deadliest Highway in the Country is in New England
This isn't really a shocker when you think about the density that is New England, the northeast, and the entire eastern seaboard. I mean the heavy population and major cities along both coasts gave us here in New England a 50/50 chance of having the most dangerous highway in the country.
$70K in lottery winnings still unclaimed in RI
No one has claimed $70,000 worth of lottery money in the state from a Powerball ticket and two Mega Millions tickets, The Rhode Island Lottery said.
Providence police cruiser involved in crash
The crash occurred on Dave Gavitt Way at Washington Street, which is about two blocks away from police headquarters.
Brown Daily Herald
Rhode Island’s public education system ‘in crisis,’ says policy nonprofit
Rhode Island’s public education system, including Providence Public Schools, is “in crisis,” according to a report published Oct. 13. The report, released by the Rhode Island Public Expenditure Council, a local policy nonprofit, discusses issues facing Rhode Island public schools that have worsened during the COVID-19 pandemic and proposes reforms that could be enacted to address these problems.
Voters Approve Destruction of McCoy Stadium
Pawtucket voters have spoken. The end of an era is coming. The results of yesterday's election are in, and in addition to giving a nod of approval to their fairly new Rhode Island governor, voters have approved a plan to knock down McCoy Stadium. In McCoy Stadium's place, a brand...
Valley Breeze
Gould, incumbents prevail in Lincoln
LINCOLN – Lincoln voters sided with the incumbents on Tuesday, rejecting a slate of new candidates. Residents also opened the door to recreational cannabis license approvals in town. Town Administrator Phil Gould, running as an independent, had a strong victory in his re-election campaign, defeating Republican John Cullen.
Brett Smiley wins Providence mayoral race
Brett Smiley will be the next mayor of Providence after running unopposed in Tuesday’s election.
GoLocalProv
Two Providence Streets Just Paved Are Being Ripped Up a Month Later By RI Energy
For more than two years, South Main Street and North Main Street have been in near-constant turmoil due to utility work conducted by Rhode Island Energy and its predecessor National Grid. Just weeks ago, the streets' re-pavement was completed. In addition, the streets perpendicular in the College Hill neighborhood between...
Bold Point Park in Providence Getting Major Upgrades By Next Year
Big improvements are coming to a popular outdoor music venue in Providence, Rhode Island. Bold Point Park has hosted many concerts over the last few years, and after city officials broke ground last week, it is already on its way to a fresh look for music lovers to enjoy within the next calendar year.
Magaziner defeats Fung in high-profile RI congressional race
Seth Magaziner has won the race for Rhode Island's second congressional district, 12 News projects.
hot969boston.com
Massachusetts Snowfall Predictions for This Winter
You can feel it in your bones, the leaves have pretty much all fallen at this point in early November, we had a nice surprise warm up that saw temps soar into the 70’s and we made the most of it while we could, opening our windows for probably the last time till April or May. We all knew it was a fleeting gift that would be gone too soon.
Providence PD Commander Verdi to retire this month
After 35 years at the department - and six as deputy chief - Providence police Commander Thomas Verdi is retiring.
Dartmouth Shares a Slice of $2 Billion Powerball Jackpot
If you win a portion of the Powerball jackpot but not the whole thing, can you still say you hit Powerball?. Someone finally won the estimated record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot on Tuesday morning that was rescheduled from Monday night due to security issues with one of the participating states.
mybackyardnews.com
RIBBON CUTTING SACCUCCI HONDA MIDDLETOWN, RI
Saccucci Honda of Middletown and NEC Solar to celebrate new solar installation on dealership with ribbon cutting event November 18. Saccucci Honda of Middletown is hosting a ribbon cutting event with local installer NEC Solar to celebrate the completion of a 200kW system on the dealership roof. NEC Solar, headquartered in Bristol, R.I., and Saccucci Honda are both family owned and operated local businesses. The solar installation includes 445 panels at 450 Watts each and 3 central inverters. With estimated power generation of more than 225,000kWh the array will offset 100% of the dealership’s electricity consumption.
ecori.org
R.I. is Dangerous Territory for Hundreds of Plants and Animals
Rhode Island’s land-use decisions, often careless or even illegal, seldom consider the impact on wildlife. (Frank Carini/ecoRI News) Rhode Island’s 1,214 square miles are home, or at least were, to 41 federally and/or state endangered or threatened species. The list of endangered/threatened plants is considerably longer. The list...
A popular grocery store chain recently opened another new store location in Rhode Island. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, November 3, 2022, the popular supermarket chain Trader Joe's opened its newest Rhode Island store location in Providence.
Will Tropical Storm Nicole impact RI, MA?
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Over the past couple of weeks, we’ve seen heightened activity in the tropical Atlantic as hurricane season enters its final stretch. The Atlantic hurricane season runs through Nov. 30, and there’s been no shortage of storms so far this month. For just the third time in recorded history, there were […]
