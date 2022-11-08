ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

ABC6.com

Archie Miller’s URI Debut Spoiled by Quinnipiac

Foul trouble, turnovers, and difficulties getting shots to fall plagued Rhode Island in a 67-62 season-opening loss to Quinnipiac Monday night at the Ryan Center. The Rams got off to a slow start as three of their five starters picked up two fouls in the first 20 minutes of play. Malik Martin scored eight points off the bench in the opening period – including a pair of 3-pointers – to keep the game close. However, 12 first-half turnovers from URI allowed the Bobcats to head into the break leading 34-31.
HAMDEN, CT
mybackyardnews.com

BISHOP FEEHAN HIGH SCHOOL LETTERS OF INTENT

Bishop Feehan Student Athletes Sign Letters of Intent. Bishop Feehan High School Athletic Director Christian Schatz is pleased to announce that twenty members of the class of 2023 have signed their National Letters of Intent and will continue to compete in their respective sports in college. Front Row: Samantha Reale,...
ATTLEBORO, MA
Brown Daily Herald

Rhode Island’s public education system ‘in crisis,’ says policy nonprofit

Rhode Island’s public education system, including Providence Public Schools, is “in crisis,” according to a report published Oct. 13. The report, released by the Rhode Island Public Expenditure Council, a local policy nonprofit, discusses issues facing Rhode Island public schools that have worsened during the COVID-19 pandemic and proposes reforms that could be enacted to address these problems.
PROVIDENCE, RI
FUN 107

Voters Approve Destruction of McCoy Stadium

Pawtucket voters have spoken. The end of an era is coming. The results of yesterday's election are in, and in addition to giving a nod of approval to their fairly new Rhode Island governor, voters have approved a plan to knock down McCoy Stadium. In McCoy Stadium's place, a brand...
PAWTUCKET, RI
Valley Breeze

Gould, incumbents prevail in Lincoln

LINCOLN – Lincoln voters sided with the incumbents on Tuesday, rejecting a slate of new candidates. Residents also opened the door to recreational cannabis license approvals in town. Town Administrator Phil Gould, running as an independent, had a strong victory in his re-election campaign, defeating Republican John Cullen.
LINCOLN, RI
hot969boston.com

Massachusetts Snowfall Predictions for This Winter

You can feel it in your bones, the leaves have pretty much all fallen at this point in early November, we had a nice surprise warm up that saw temps soar into the 70’s and we made the most of it while we could, opening our windows for probably the last time till April or May. We all knew it was a fleeting gift that would be gone too soon.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
1420 WBSM

Dartmouth Shares a Slice of $2 Billion Powerball Jackpot

If you win a portion of the Powerball jackpot but not the whole thing, can you still say you hit Powerball?. Someone finally won the estimated record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot on Tuesday morning that was rescheduled from Monday night due to security issues with one of the participating states.
DARTMOUTH, MA
mybackyardnews.com

RIBBON CUTTING SACCUCCI HONDA MIDDLETOWN, RI

Saccucci Honda of Middletown and NEC Solar to celebrate new solar installation on dealership with ribbon cutting event November 18. Saccucci Honda of Middletown is hosting a ribbon cutting event with local installer NEC Solar to celebrate the completion of a 200kW system on the dealership roof. NEC Solar, headquartered in Bristol, R.I., and Saccucci Honda are both family owned and operated local businesses. The solar installation includes 445 panels at 450 Watts each and 3 central inverters. With estimated power generation of more than 225,000kWh the array will offset 100% of the dealership’s electricity consumption.
MIDDLETOWN, RI
ecori.org

R.I. is Dangerous Territory for Hundreds of Plants and Animals

Rhode Island’s land-use decisions, often careless or even illegal, seldom consider the impact on wildlife. (Frank Carini/ecoRI News) Rhode Island’s 1,214 square miles are home, or at least were, to 41 federally and/or state endangered or threatened species. The list of endangered/threatened plants is considerably longer. The list...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, RI
WPRI 12 News

Will Tropical Storm Nicole impact RI, MA?

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Over the past couple of weeks, we’ve seen heightened activity in the tropical Atlantic as hurricane season enters its final stretch. The Atlantic hurricane season runs through Nov. 30, and there’s been no shortage of storms so far this month. For just the third time in recorded history, there were […]
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI

