This rental is located at 730 6th St NE. The Craigslist ad says:. “$3,450 / 2br – 1600ft2 – Remarkable 2 BR/ 2.5 BA Townhome in Capitol Hill! (Capitol Hill) Remarkable 2 BR/ 2.5 BA Townhome in Capitol Hill! Very unique ambiance from exterior to interior. Brazillian cherry hardwood throughout the house except in the kitchen and bathrooms. and a lovely combination of the colors of the walls throughout the interior! The living area is spacious and has a working fireplace. There’s a separate dining area and the kitchen has natural stone flooring, granite countertop, and white cabinetry, and is well equipped with stainless steel appliances. There’s also a half bathroom on the main level, just perfect when having guests! There are two spacious bedrooms, two full bathrooms, and a lovely deck on the upper level. Each bedroom is designed uniquely! Historical wallpaper, rooftop deck, vented skylight, new appliances, new HVAC, HUGE closets, LARGE rooms (definitely for Capitol Hill), THREE private outdoor spaces, space for TWO cars.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO