NFL and Team Owner Sued by GovernmentNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Maryland witness can't identify object with red lights flying under 150 feetRoger MarshRiverdale Park, MD
The 2009 Murder Of The Salsa QueenStill UnsolvedWashington, DC
Alexandria - A Historic City Embracing its FutureJourneyswithsteveAlexandria, VA
Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington Announces They Will File a Challenge if Trump Runs for PresidentThe Maine WriterWashington, DC
popville.com
Sweet City Ride
Thanks to Mark for sending this sweet 1991 Jaguar XJS from Kensington. Sweet City Ride is made possible by readers like you! Email your finds to [email protected]. Get Smart With City Chic: Guide to DC’s First Time Home Buyer Programs. PoP Sponsor Today at 12:15pm. Get Smart With...
popville.com
After 2.5 Years – Birch & Barley finally reopens in Logan Circle!!
“Neighborhood Restaurant Group (NRG) is pleased to announce the reopening of the popular powerhouse restaurant Birch & Barley located at 1337 14th St NW, Washington, D.C. “Birch & Barley is part of the DNA that makes Logan Circle such a great and vibrant neighborhood,” said Michael Babin, CEO of NRG. “We are excited to reintroduce the restaurant to the friends and guests we’ve missed so much over the last two-and-a-half years.”
popville.com
Smoke Spotted in NE
Thanks to Greg for sending around 3:10pm. Hopefully just a carbque with no injuries. Pope jokes will not be accepted at this time. However, fire away with election day ones. Revel or Rant? Revel “closing D.C. moped service” November 22nd. Prince Of Petworth Today at 9:05am. Well, it...
popville.com
Friends of the White Whale Society Presents
Thanks to Laurie for sending: “Spotted this weekend on 5th Street between Shepherd and Taylor Streets in Petworth. Watching me and my dog walking.”. Friends of the White Whale Society is brought to you by the team behind Hawks*** around Town. You can email your sightings to [email protected]
popville.com
New Speakeasy coming to Capitol Hill at Harvest Tide to be called – Hyde
“We are genuinely excited to have received so much interest in the opening of our speakeasy! With all due respect to the original Side Door, we have decided to rename our speakeasy to HYDE…. the same cool style and vibe!!. Featuring a delectable tapas menu created by Chef Danio...
popville.com
Van Leeuwen Ice Cream & Milkshakes coming to Union Market (and Adams Morgan and Georgetown)
Thanks to Nick for sending: “New in Union Market District! Signs went up for a Van Leeuwen outpost coming on Morse Street, right next to St. Anselm”. Stay tuned for an opening date. Ed. Note: They’re also coming to Adams Morgan (2421 18th St, NW) and Georgetown (1238 Wisconsin...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Ted's Bulletin is Wahington DC Best Breakfast Spot
This cozy cafe features retro bar stools and spacious diner-style booths. The menu includes classic breakfast favorites like grilled cheese and tomato soup. The restaurant is also known for its famous pop tarts, made with flaky pastry topped with insanely delicious frosting. Ted's Bulletin in Wahington, DC, is a popular...
tmpresale.com
Capital Comedy Festival in Washington, DC Feb 14th, 2023 – presale code
The newest Capital Comedy Festival presale code is now ready to use! For a limited time you can acquire tickets before their public sale 🙂. This could very well be the best chance ever to see Capital Comedy Festival LIVE in Washington, DC. Here are the Capital Comedy Festival performance...
WAMU
Bowser cruises to third term as D.C. mayor, McDuffie leads At-Large race
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser cruised to a third term in office on Tuesday, cementing her place in modern city history by becoming only the second mayor to be elected to three consecutive terms — and the first woman to do so. And in a hotly contested race for an...
popville.com
“Pandamania panda alert – Pretty sweet deal!”
“Pandamania Garden Statue – $500 (Vienna) Own a Piece of Washington DC Art History. Original Pandamania (Panda Bear) Sculpture originally sponsored and located at the National Postal Museum. Painting by Chinese Artisit Penghua Zhu features a postage stamp, cherry blossoms and similarly themed items. Curbside delivery available.”. Ed. Note:...
tmpresale.com
DC Metro Area Residents: Get set to save.
If you live near Washington DC and the larger DC metro area get ready to smile.. we’ve added a new a Regional membership from WiseGuys Presale Passwords just for you!. Now you can get access to presale codes for live entertainment throughout the DC metro area for the next year. No need to pick up an expensive monthly or quarterly plan – get access to excellent entertainment throughout DC, MD & VA for the next year with WiseGuys Presale Passwords.
popville.com
LIDL Coming Soon Signs Sprout in Columbia Heights
Ed. Note: Lidl recently opened their first DC store in Skyland Town Center. They also have another one coming to North Cleveland Park/Tenleytown on Wisconsin Ave. Thanks to Robyn, Stan, Chris, Jack and Austin for sending the latest LIDL status in Columbia Heights: “they just put up signs for a new LIDL coming to the former Modell’s spot in Columbia Heights”
popville.com
Today’s Rental was chosen for the yard and rear balcony
This rental is located at 730 6th St NE. The Craigslist ad says:. “$3,450 / 2br – 1600ft2 – Remarkable 2 BR/ 2.5 BA Townhome in Capitol Hill! (Capitol Hill) Remarkable 2 BR/ 2.5 BA Townhome in Capitol Hill! Very unique ambiance from exterior to interior. Brazillian cherry hardwood throughout the house except in the kitchen and bathrooms. and a lovely combination of the colors of the walls throughout the interior! The living area is spacious and has a working fireplace. There’s a separate dining area and the kitchen has natural stone flooring, granite countertop, and white cabinetry, and is well equipped with stainless steel appliances. There’s also a half bathroom on the main level, just perfect when having guests! There are two spacious bedrooms, two full bathrooms, and a lovely deck on the upper level. Each bedroom is designed uniquely! Historical wallpaper, rooftop deck, vented skylight, new appliances, new HVAC, HUGE closets, LARGE rooms (definitely for Capitol Hill), THREE private outdoor spaces, space for TWO cars.
fox5dc.com
Mayor Bowser asks residents to submit ideas for "DC's comeback"
WASHINGTON - D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser is calling on residents to send in proposals to help shape the future of the district after being elected to a third consecutive term on Tuesday night. Bowser celebrated after winning reelection Tuesday night, making her the second D.C. mayor to be reelected to...
popville.com
BREAKING: Wegmans Sub Shop has officially opened
For full functionality of this site (such as viewing comments) it is necessary to enable JavaScript. Here are the instructions how to enable JavaScript in your web browser. International Sherry Week Kicks Off Today at Cranes D.C. Prince Of Petworth Today at 4:05pm. From an email: “International Sherry Week starts...
PhillyBite
Top 10 Best Burgers in Washington, D.C.
- There are several excellent options for you if you're looking for a great burger in Washington, D.C. You'll find them at Brookland's Finest Bar and Kitchen, Le Diplomate, Primrose, and Lucky Buns. But what should you order? The answer may surprise you. Brookland's Finest Bar and Kitchen. If you're...
Annual DMV Black Restaurant Week returns, here's where to grab a bite
WASHINGTON — DC Mayor Muriel Bowser took the podium at the Anacostia Art Center Monday to kick off DMV Black Restaurant Week, which spans the District, Maryland and Virginia every November, as well as to discuss improvements to food access in Wards 7 and 8. This year’s theme for...
travelawaits.com
7 Fantastic Experiences At Washington, D.C.’s Newest Must-Visit Spot
Visitors usually experience the nation’s capital as a city of marble and granite — all monuments, memorials, museums, and grand buildings. It’s easy to forget that the District of Columbia was established as a waterfront city, its location selected partly for its generous exposure to the Potomac River, providing an 18th-century gateway to the world.
Teen Shot In Northwest D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A teenager was shot Wednesday afternoon in Northwest, D.C. Shortly before 4:30 pm, police were summoned to the 5700 Block of Colorado Avenue. When they arrived, they discovered a teenage boy suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The victim was brought to a nearby hospital. His condition is unknown at this time. Police have not released the name of the victim. The police released photos of possible persons of interest in the shooting. If you have any information about the shooting, please call detectives at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The post Teen Shot In Northwest D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
popville.com
Random Reader Rant and/or Revel
You can talk about whatever is on your mind – quality of life issues, a beautiful tree you spotted, scuttlebutt, or any random questions/thoughts you may have. But please no personal attacks and no need to correct people’s grammar. This is a place to vent and/or celebrate things about daily life in D.C.
