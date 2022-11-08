ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sweet City Ride

Thanks to Mark for sending this sweet 1991 Jaguar XJS from Kensington. Sweet City Ride is made possible by readers like you! Email your finds to [email protected]. Get Smart With City Chic: Guide to DC’s First Time Home Buyer Programs. PoP Sponsor Today at 12:15pm. Get Smart With...
After 2.5 Years – Birch & Barley finally reopens in Logan Circle!!

“Neighborhood Restaurant Group (NRG) is pleased to announce the reopening of the popular powerhouse restaurant Birch & Barley located at 1337 14th St NW, Washington, D.C. “Birch & Barley is part of the DNA that makes Logan Circle such a great and vibrant neighborhood,” said Michael Babin, CEO of NRG. “We are excited to reintroduce the restaurant to the friends and guests we’ve missed so much over the last two-and-a-half years.”
Smoke Spotted in NE

Thanks to Greg for sending around 3:10pm. Hopefully just a carbque with no injuries. Pope jokes will not be accepted at this time. However, fire away with election day ones. Revel or Rant? Revel “closing D.C. moped service” November 22nd. Prince Of Petworth Today at 9:05am. Well, it...
Friends of the White Whale Society Presents

Thanks to Laurie for sending: “Spotted this weekend on 5th Street between Shepherd and Taylor Streets in Petworth. Watching me and my dog walking.”. Friends of the White Whale Society is brought to you by the team behind Hawks*** around Town. You can email your sightings to [email protected]
eastcoasttraveller.com

Ted's Bulletin is Wahington DC Best Breakfast Spot

This cozy cafe features retro bar stools and spacious diner-style booths. The menu includes classic breakfast favorites like grilled cheese and tomato soup. The restaurant is also known for its famous pop tarts, made with flaky pastry topped with insanely delicious frosting. Ted's Bulletin in Wahington, DC, is a popular...
“Pandamania panda alert – Pretty sweet deal!”

“Pandamania Garden Statue – $500 (Vienna) Own a Piece of Washington DC Art History. Original Pandamania (Panda Bear) Sculpture originally sponsored and located at the National Postal Museum. Painting by Chinese Artisit Penghua Zhu features a postage stamp, cherry blossoms and similarly themed items. Curbside delivery available.”. Ed. Note:...
tmpresale.com

DC Metro Area Residents: Get set to save.

If you live near Washington DC and the larger DC metro area get ready to smile.. we’ve added a new a Regional membership from WiseGuys Presale Passwords just for you!. Now you can get access to presale codes for live entertainment throughout the DC metro area for the next year. No need to pick up an expensive monthly or quarterly plan – get access to excellent entertainment throughout DC, MD & VA for the next year with WiseGuys Presale Passwords.
LIDL Coming Soon Signs Sprout in Columbia Heights

Ed. Note: Lidl recently opened their first DC store in Skyland Town Center. They also have another one coming to North Cleveland Park/Tenleytown on Wisconsin Ave. Thanks to Robyn, Stan, Chris, Jack and Austin for sending the latest LIDL status in Columbia Heights: “they just put up signs for a new LIDL coming to the former Modell’s spot in Columbia Heights”
Today’s Rental was chosen for the yard and rear balcony

This rental is located at 730 6th St NE. The Craigslist ad says:. “$3,450 / 2br – 1600ft2 – Remarkable 2 BR/ 2.5 BA Townhome in Capitol Hill! (Capitol Hill) Remarkable 2 BR/ 2.5 BA Townhome in Capitol Hill! Very unique ambiance from exterior to interior. Brazillian cherry hardwood throughout the house except in the kitchen and bathrooms. and a lovely combination of the colors of the walls throughout the interior! The living area is spacious and has a working fireplace. There’s a separate dining area and the kitchen has natural stone flooring, granite countertop, and white cabinetry, and is well equipped with stainless steel appliances. There’s also a half bathroom on the main level, just perfect when having guests! There are two spacious bedrooms, two full bathrooms, and a lovely deck on the upper level. Each bedroom is designed uniquely! Historical wallpaper, rooftop deck, vented skylight, new appliances, new HVAC, HUGE closets, LARGE rooms (definitely for Capitol Hill), THREE private outdoor spaces, space for TWO cars.
fox5dc.com

Mayor Bowser asks residents to submit ideas for "DC's comeback"

WASHINGTON - D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser is calling on residents to send in proposals to help shape the future of the district after being elected to a third consecutive term on Tuesday night. Bowser celebrated after winning reelection Tuesday night, making her the second D.C. mayor to be reelected to...
BREAKING: Wegmans Sub Shop has officially opened

For full functionality of this site (such as viewing comments) it is necessary to enable JavaScript. Here are the instructions how to enable JavaScript in your web browser. International Sherry Week Kicks Off Today at Cranes D.C. Prince Of Petworth Today at 4:05pm. From an email: “International Sherry Week starts...
PhillyBite

Top 10 Best Burgers in Washington, D.C.

- There are several excellent options for you if you're looking for a great burger in Washington, D.C. You'll find them at Brookland's Finest Bar and Kitchen, Le Diplomate, Primrose, and Lucky Buns. But what should you order? The answer may surprise you. Brookland's Finest Bar and Kitchen. If you're...
travelawaits.com

7 Fantastic Experiences At Washington, D.C.’s Newest Must-Visit Spot

Visitors usually experience the nation’s capital as a city of marble and granite — all monuments, memorials, museums, and grand buildings. It’s easy to forget that the District of Columbia was established as a waterfront city, its location selected partly for its generous exposure to the Potomac River, providing an 18th-century gateway to the world.
Shore News Network

Teen Shot In Northwest D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A teenager was shot Wednesday afternoon in Northwest, D.C. Shortly before 4:30 pm, police were summoned to the 5700 Block of Colorado Avenue. When they arrived, they discovered a teenage boy suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The victim was brought to a nearby hospital. His condition is unknown at this time. Police have not released the name of the victim. The police released photos of possible persons of interest in the shooting. If you have any information about the shooting, please call detectives at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The post Teen Shot In Northwest D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
Random Reader Rant and/or Revel

You can talk about whatever is on your mind – quality of life issues, a beautiful tree you spotted, scuttlebutt, or any random questions/thoughts you may have. But please no personal attacks and no need to correct people’s grammar. This is a place to vent and/or celebrate things about daily life in D.C.

