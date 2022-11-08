Read full article on original website
Dwight Howard signs deal with Taiwanese team Taoyuan Leopards
Dwight Howard has signed a deal with a Taiwanese professional team, the Taoyuan Leopards, he announced Monday. Howard, who has played 18 NBA seasons and made eight All-Star teams, played last season for the Los Angeles Lakers. However, after a disappointing year in his third stint in purple and gold, he could not find a new home in the NBA for this season. So, as he revealed on social media, he's headed to Taiwan.
Devin Booker Had Some Words For the Timberwolves Bench During Win: “We Don’t Play Iso Basketball”
The Phoenix Suns had an all-around great game against the Minnesota Timberwolves in a 129-117 sound win last night. Devin Booker led the way with 32 points and 10 assists all without Chris Paul and Cam Johnson on the court. Throughout the second half, Booker had some choice words for...
Is Kyrie Irving playing tonight? Start time, TV channel and live stream for Knicks vs. Nets Wednesday NBA game
The Battle for New York is taking place on Wednesday, Nov. 9 when the Nets host the Knicks at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The Nets are off to a tumultuous start to the season, firing head coach Steve Nash and suspending star guard Kyrie Irving. Brooklyn said Irving would miss 'no less than five games' for his antisemitic stance to the media, and the organization has reportedly issued Irving a checklist to complete before he can return to action.
Trail Blazers put solid start against struggling Hornets
Frustrations are building for the Charlotte Hornets, and positive feelings might be the defining trait for the Portland Trail Blazers.
Saints Cut Veteran Quarterback After Monday Night Loss
Following this Monday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the New Orleans Saints waived quarterback Brett Hundley from the practice squad. Hundley joined the Saints last week to help them prepare for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Clearly, that plan didn't work. Jackson had 133 passing yards, 82 rushing yards and one...
Lakers' LeBron James (adductor) doubtful on Friday
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (adductor) is doubtful for Friday's game against the Sacramento Kings. James was forced to exit Thursday's game with a groin injury and received an MRI earlier today. He is considered day-to-day but is listed as doubtful for Friday's clash with the Kings. His absence could free up minutes for several Lakers' players. Russell Westbrook will continue to come off the bench, even if James is unavailable, according to Darvin Ham.
NBA Odds: Grizzlies vs. Spurs prediction, odds and pick – 11/9/2022
The San Antonio Spurs host the Memphis Grizzlies for a divisional battle Wednesday night! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Grizzlies-Spurs prediction and pick. The Grizzlies are coming off of a loss to the Boston Celtics 109-106 after a wild and entertaining 4th quarter. The...
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Deemed probable Wednesday
Nurkic is considered probable for Wednesday's game against Charlotte because of right adductor soreness. Nurkic's designation doesn't seem to be much to worry about, considering four of the five starters hold probable designations for the upcoming contest. Barring a downgrade in his status, expect Nurkic to maintain his starting spot Wednesday.
2023 NBA mock draft: Early projections with college basketball season starting
It’s never too early for our first 2023 NBA mock draft. With the 2022-23 season now ongoing and the college
Steph Curry scores 47 as Warriors eke out win vs. Kings
Stephen Curry took the Golden State Warriors’ five-game losing streak into his own hands Monday night, exploding for a season-high
NBA Odds: Trail Blazers vs. Pelicans prediction, odds and pick – 11/10/2022
With only four total games on the Thursday NBA slate, the surprise Portland Trail Blazers and New Orleans Pelicans will go head-to-head out on the hardwood in what will be one of the top games of the evening. It’s time to check out our NBA odds series where our Trail Blazers-Pelicans prediction and pick will be made for all to see.
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Game-high 26 points
Lillard finished with 26 points (8-16 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 4-8 FT), seven assists and six rebounds over 36 minutes during Portland's 105-95 win over the Hornets on Wednesday. Lillard failed to score any points in the first quarter before racking up 14 in the second quarter on 5-of-7 shooting, including 3-of-4 from three. Down 12 midway through the third quarter, the Portland point guard knocked down back-to-back threes and then added another 30-foot three-pointer shortly after to help the Trail Blazers storm back with an 18-2 run. During the run, Lillard also passed Magic Johnson for 83rd on the NBA's all-time scoring list.
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Questionable at New Orleans
Nurkic (thigh) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Pelicans. Nurkic sat out Wednesday's game against the Hornets. Drew Eubanks started in his absence and would presumably do so again if Nurkic is out on the second half of the back-to-back set. Damian Lillard (calf) has already been ruled out, while Jerami Grant (ankle) is questionable.
Saints' Jarvis Landry: To be monitored this week
Coach Dennis Allen said Tuesday that the Saints will monitor Landry (ankle) during Week 10 prep to get a sense of his health, John Hendrix of SI.com reports. Sidelined since Week 4 due to a lingering ankle injury, Landry may need to do more this week than the limited sessions he logged Thursday through Saturday before the Saints made him inactive Monday versus the Ravens. New Orleans will post its first Week 10 practice report Wednesday, but he until he returns to all activity or alternatively is cleared for game action it's unknown when if he'll do enough to be available Sunday at Pittsburgh.
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Misses 20 shots Wednesday
Doncic compiled 24 points (9-29 FG, 2-11 3Pt, 4-7 FT), six rebounds, six assists, three steals and two blocks in 35 minutes in Wednesday's 94-87 loss in Orlando. Doncic took 13 shots in the first quarter -- making five -- and scoring 12 points. His shooting only got worse as the game continued as he went 3-for-13 from the field and 0-for-5 from three-point range in the second half. The 23-year-old made at least half of his shots in seven of the season's first nine contests and has converted 49.8 percent of his tries even after Wednesday's off night.
Pacers' Myles Turner: Puts up monster stat line
Turner racked up 37 points (11-18 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 11-11 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist and three blocks in 37 minutes during Monday's 129-122 win over the Pelicans. Turner has posted just a pair of double-doubles so far this season. While he's never been an elite presence on the glass, he's shown improvement in that department while looking like his productive self in the scoring and shot-blocking categories. The consistency on a game-to-game basis is still missing, but he's posting career-best numbers early in the season. Through five games played, the big man is averaging 18.4 points, 8.0 rebounds and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 50 percent from the field.
Trail Blazers' Keon Johnson (hip) out Wednesday
Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard Keon Johnson (hip) is out on Wednesday against the Charlotte Hornets. Johnson was previously listed as questionable for the front end of the Trail Blazers' back-to-back. After logging a season-high 31 minutes over the weekend, Johnson was a DNP-CD on Monday in the first game back for Damian Lillard (calf, probable) and Anfernee Simons (foot, probable).
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Erupts with four points
Kuznetsov scored twice and added two assists, all on the power play, in Monday's 5-4 win over the Oilers. Kuznetsov's goal at 18:09 of the third period stood as the game-winner. He hadn't scored in his first 12 games of the campaign before Monday's monster performance. The 30-year-old center now has 11 points (five on the power play), 29 shots on net, 14 PIM and a minus-2 rating through 13 contests this season. He's struggled early on, so fantasy managers will hope this outing sparks some consistency in Kuznetsov's play.
Lillard scores 26, Blazers hand Hornets 6th straight loss
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- — The Portland Trail Blazers didn't need a buzzer-beater this time. Damian Lillard overcame a slow start to finish with 26 points on six 3-pointers and the Blazers pulled away to beat Charlotte 105-95 Wednesday night, handing the Hornets their sixth straight loss. Anfernee Simons scored...
2023 NBA Mock Draft 2.0: Predicting both rounds now that college basketball is underway
There are currently more developmental pathways that could potentially lead to the NBA than ever before, and that’s exciting for scouts and evaluators. As of right now, it is possible that none of the first three players who will hear their names called in the 2023 NBA Draft will play college basketball next season. France’s Victor Wembanyama is joined by G League Ignite’s Scoot Henderson and Overtime Elite’s Amen Thompson as the most touted prospects in the class thus far.
