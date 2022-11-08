ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Israeli man stabbed by Palestinian dies 2 weeks after attack

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

An Israeli man who was stabbed by a Palestinian in the occupied West Bank last month died from his injuries Tuesday.

Shalom Sofer, 63, was stabbed in the stomach at a grocery store in the Palestinian village of Funduk on Oct. 24. He was hospitalized and discharged last week, his family said.

Lidor Sofer, the victim's son, told Kan public radio that his father appeared to be recovering after a week at home when, on Monday, "one of his wounds reopened and he lost lots of blood quickly."

His father was rehospitalized but died Tuesday, he said.

The man's wife, Rachel Sofer, accused the hospital of “improper care” for her husband, claiming they discharged him prematurely.

Prime Minister Yair Lapid extended his condolences to the man’s family and promised “to continue the fight against terrorism day and night.”

Palestinian attackers have killed at least 24 people in Israel since the start of 2022, one of the deadliest years on both sides of the conflict in over a decade.

Intensified Israeli-Palestinian fighting in the West Bank and east Jerusalem has also killed nearly 130 Palestinians this year, making it the deadliest since 2006, according to Israeli rights group B'Tselem.

Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 Mideast war, and has since maintained a military occupation over the territory and settled more than 500,000 people there. The Palestinians seek the territory, along with the Gaza Strip and east Jerusalem, for a future independent state.

ABC News

ABC News

