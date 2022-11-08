ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calif. police officer arrested after firing shots into air

By The Associated Press
ABC News
 2 days ago

A Southern California police officer was arrested for firing his gun into the air several times in a tavern's parking lot after drinking with his friends, authorities said.

San Bernardino Police Officer Fidel Ocampo-Rodarte, who was off-duty at the time, fired his service weapon multiple times about 2 a.m. Sunday, then fled the tavern in Blue Jay, the San Bernardino Police Department said in a tweet Monday night.

Ocampo-Rodarte turned himself in hours later and was arrested on suspicion of negligent discharge of a firearm, the police department said in a news release. He was put on administrative leave.

It was not immediately clear whether the officer, who has been with the police department for three years, had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

The shooting was captured on surveillance cameras, police said. Authorities found multiple firearms at Ocampo-Rodarte's home during a search warrant.

“The conduct is not something that is fitting of a San Bernardino police officer, or any officer for that matter,” San Bernardino Police Chief Darren Goodman said in a news release.

Blue Jay is an unincorporated community in the San Bernardino Mountains about 20 miles (32 kilometers) north of San Bernandino.

Comments / 29

Angel23
2d ago

Nope he won't get in trouble 😵‍💫😱 for this even if the round murdered someone innocent. the cops will only check the background of the victim and pull all the victims dirt to justify the shot.

Reply(6)
12
Don Wills
2d ago

I'm thinking of the usual, we have investigated ourselves and we have decided that we did nothing wrong.

Reply
13
John Secreti
2d ago

another cops worse enemy "a bad cop" oh but he just made a mistake! yea, if it were you or me we would get the beat down, locked up for 5 years (this is a felony), never to own another firearm for life. I'm taken odds none of that will happen to him.maybe he can be deported!

Reply(1)
5
 

