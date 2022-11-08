ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

94.3 The Point

Tropical Storm will bring gusty winds, some heavy rain to NJ

As the projected track of Tropical Storm Nicole moves further north the potential impact of the storm on New Jersey has changed with less rain and more wind. Nicole and her maximum sustained winds of 70 mph are expected to make landfall as a hurricane in the Stuart, Port St. Lucie and Fort Pierce area of Florida on Wednesday night. The storm is projected to cross Florida before heading north along the spine of the Appalachian Mountains toward New Jersey.
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Watch Out For Deer Getting Freaky! It’s Rut Season In South Jersey

It's that time of year when daylight starts getting shorter and shorter. That doesn't mean that our schedules ease up any, though. Daylight and schedules, what does they have to do with each other? Nothing much, except for the fact that the holiday season is basically here. That means things are about to get even busier which means even more time spent on the roads. We're all about to spend even more time driving at night, so take this warning seriously, South Jersey: watch out for the deer this time of year.
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Who Owns the Most Land in New Jersey?

In most of our 50 states, there is clearly a single largest landowner in each state. New Jersey is one of a handful of states where that information is unavailable. There are large landowners in the Garden State but narrowing it down to one in the whole state is apparently too complicated to know.
WPG Talk Radio

South Jersey Fishing: Striper Fishing Hot and Hotter

Okay, so we have some bad weather and subsequent gnarly conditions this weekend, but it should serve to move more striped bass down the coast. After a blitz of huge bass several weekends ago, things slowed significantly on the striper front, and then Boom! last weekend saw a detonation of the bass bite that just seems to be getting better by the day.
94.3 The Point

New Bold Snow Predictions For New Jersey Winter 2022

Last year was a trip weather-wise. While North Jersey had its snowy moments, South Jersey had a lot more snowfall than its used to!. The normal average snowfall in North Jersey is usually about 34 inches of snow. Central Jersey (yes, the center of our state is getting its own designation of Central) usually gets around 28 inches but South Jersey is usually around 18 inches. That is 16 inches less than the North! However, last year South Jersey got the brunt.
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Sorry South Jersey, But Scrapple Is Far Superior To Pork Roll

I know most people reading this are probably scratching their heads if they hail from the Garden State. Even I have to admit, my love of scrapple isn't necessarily appreciated here in South Jersey like it is in, say, the Philly suburbs. Most Jersey people prefer pork roll. Hey, I...
105.7 The Hawk

So Disgusting, We Have To Do Better New Jersey

We Need To Do Better. It is horrible the amount of trash I see just driving to work from Bayville to Toms River. How is this even possible for trash to be everywhere? Why is there so much trash around the fence all the time? Are people littering? Do people actually throw trash out their windows? Come on, please tell me that's not true. But, why else would trash be everywhere? The town will come by and clean it up, but in a couple of weeks it will be filled with paper, bags, and cans, once again.
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Here’s A Warning For Mays Landing, NJ, Residents: Lock Your Car Doors

You know the old saying "it's better to be safe than sorry," right?. You should probably (definitely) be taking that advice right now considering more and more people within the area have been experiencing break-ins. Apparently, it hasn't calmed down much since the summer. Remember when police in Mays Landing were telling residents that they're currently seeing an increase in vehicle break-ins? That was back in June. Apparently, it's still happening.
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Have You Seen The Guy Playing Violin Outside Acme In Mays Landing, NJ?

It's not the sort of site you'd expect to see when going grocery shopping, but it's definitely one that's a head-scratcher if you've never experienced it before. I, personally, don't believe I've ever seen this guy, but given the comments made by Mays Landing residents about what they've experienced makes me feel like I might be missing out. Apparently, there's a man who occasionally serenades Acme shoppers in the parking lot with his violin. Again, not exactly what you'd expect as you're walking in to get your shopping done for the week.
New Jersey 101.5

Legal weed and Thanksgiving in New Jersey

This Thanksgiving, the pot will not only cook your food but a different kind will be contained inside it. Now that recreational marijuana is legal in New Jersey, your dinner may have a different feel to it, or more accurately you may be feeling different after you eat it. According...
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Lite 96.9 WFPG

