City of Ithaca to be awarded Climate Champion Community AwardGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Prominent Ithaca landlord catches lawsuit from NY Attorney GeneralGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
5 Charming Small Towns in New York That Are Considered a Must-VisitJoe MertensIthaca, NY
L.L. Bean’s Bootmobile Pop-up Returning to IthacaGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Man dies after falling into Ithaca Falls, trying to take a photoGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Here’s Where To Find Santa In Upstate New York For The 2022 Season
Do you hear his sleigh bells ringing in Upstate New York? Santa Claus has arrived for the 2022 Christmas season. Where can you find him?. We've decided to search the web and find as many places where you can find Santa Claus throughout Central New York and Upstate. If you have any other places that we should add to our list, feel free to text us on our station app.
A River Runs Through These 11 Great Upstate New York Towns
New York has so many wonderful rivers (big and small) which cross the Upstate region and beyond. In this gallery, we take a close look at 11 of New York State's great rivers. These include the Niagara, Susquehanna, Chenango, Hudson, Genesee, and others. There may be even one or two on here that you have never heard of. With each river, we highlight one great "river town" to go along with it. Take a look, maybe your own hometown is on this list. Or maybe, you'll get some new day trip or family vacation ideas!
Cell Phones for Soldiers Collection Underway in CNY
This item that many discard in the trash can literally buy free talk-time for U.S. soldiers stationed around the globe to speak with friends and family this holiday season. We're talking about cell phones. It doesn't have to be new or even necessarily working. It can be old, flip, fold, cracked-screen, doesn't work/never worked, got it for free and hated it, found it broken in a box in the basement. Senator Joe Griffo is again teaming with AT&T and the Central New York Veteran's Outreach Center in the Cell Phone for Soldiers Campaign. Not only will they take you're old mobile phone, tablets are also being collected this year.
Wait Until You Meet Two Newest Additions to the Wild Animal Park Family
Wait until you see the two newest additions at one Central New York animal park. Two handsome fellas are joining The Wild Animal Park family in Chittenango, New York. Meet Kemba and Kendi, the two new animals that will be part of The Wild Camping Resort where you'll be able to spend the night in a treehouse overlooking the giraffes below. "They are the first of many to be part of our newest project," the park announced on Facebook.
Move Over I Love NY, There’s a New Sign in Town
Move over "I ❤️ NY," there's a new sign in town. Have you seen it in Utica yet?. All across the Empire State you can find the I ❤️ NY signs. There's one at the welcome center when you enter New York. Photo Hot Spots. The...
35 Themed Trees at Largest Christmas Wonderland in CNY to Deck the Halls
If you're looking for an artificial tree for the holidays this year, look no further than the largest Christmas Wonderland in Central New York. You might even find a gift or two for a few people on your shopping list. Take the hassle out of the holidays this year with...
Scared of Getting Stuck Up Here? These New Yorkers Will Save You
What would keep many people from ever hitting the slopes is what these people train for every single year. When you ask just about every person why they've never gone skiing or snowboarding in Upstate New York, most of them have the same answer. They're afraid of heights. More specifically, the gondola.
Car from Central New York Might Become a Collectible Hot Wheels Toy
You might see this car from Central New York in toy stores soon!. Rob Freeman and his customized 1956 Volkswagen Beetle are among several semi-finalists for the annual Hot Wheels Legends Tour. The winner will see their vehicle immortalized in die-cast form as an actual Hot Wheels toy. Freeman said...
Eat for Free! Meals & Deals For Veterans Day in CNY
Veterans Day is a federal holiday to honor our men and women who risk their lives to protect our freedom. This year a number of businesses and organizations are offering free meals and deals to say thank you. Here is a list of places in Central New York honoring not...
A Village Green Is the Heart of These 10 Small New York Towns
In countless small towns and villages across Upstate New York, we find one special place in each community. Sometimes it is a big place, sometimes, small. Sometimes it is called a village green and sometimes it is called a town square. No matter. These places are usually the beating heart of what makes these places so special.
Did One Syracuse New York Family’s LEGO Replica Of ‘It’s A Wonderful Life’ Become Reality?
Let's be honest, the Christmas classic "It's a Wonderful Life" is considered one of the greatest movies of all time. One family from Syracuse New York decided to make a replica of the movie in LEGO form. Did LEGO respond and make the set a reality?. Meet Jason Middaugh. Jason...
Why Does New York Pay to Maintain this Pennsylvania Roadway?
Did you know there's a stretch of road in Pennsylvania that's actually funded and maintained by the New York State Department of Transportation?. That's because we're talking about New York State Route 17... and yes, almost all of it is situated within NY state lines. But there's a small stretch that falls within Pennsylvania state lines:
There Is No Way That This Is New York States Most Popular Pie
Pie is a tradition for Thanksgiving, Christmas, and the entire holiday season. Also, who doesn't love a delicious slice of pie any time of the year? Do you eat New York State's most popular pie?. In the land of apple country, aka we are have a city we call the...
On Veterans Day Celebrate Free-dom with Free Fishing in New York!
What better way to honor our veterans than with free fishing all day long?. This Veterans Day is going to be a "catch" this year for New Yorkers. Not only does Friday mark the day we honor all of those who bravely served our country, but it is also one of the DEC's planned Free Fishing Days.
You Could See This Bird On New York Tables This Thanksgiving More Than Ever Before
With the increase of prices on literally everything at the grocery store going into Thanksgiving, what can we see more of instead of turkey this year. Is it chicken? Plot twist, it isn't. First off, it doesn't seem that there will be an actual shortage of turkey this year. The...
Significant Snow Could Soon Impact New York State
We are officially in the second week of November, which means that Thanksgiving is just around the corner and Halloween is now a distant memory. The weather in New York State this past weekend was flat-out gorgeous, especially Saturday, when temperatures reached 80 degrees in many parts of the state and no rain in sight. It's very rare to be able to wear shorts in November in this part of the country.
Missing Upstate NY Man Found Trying to Set Himself on Fire in Strangers Home
Can you imagine being told someone broke in and burned down your house? That's the reality for one Upstate New Yorker. The New York State Police recently called DEC Forest Rangers for help in Hamilton County to try and find a missing 25-year-old man. Officers reported the man as an "overdue hunter", meaning he hadn't told anyone where he was for a long period of time.
Central New York McDonald’s Giving Away Free Turkeys This Week
I'm lovin' it! A McDonald's in Central New York is getting into the giving spirit by offering vouchers for free turkeys. The McDonald's at 1804 Teall Ave. in Syracuse will be giving away a limited number of gift cards this Wednesday, November 9th. The gift card will be redeemable for a free turkey up to 14 pounds at Wegmans stores.
Snow in Forecast After CNY Hits Record Warm Temperatures
Welcome to Central New York. Days after reaching record-warm temperatures, making it feel like June or July, we're about to get a reminder of what season it really is. Snow showers are in the forecast!. Record highs were set all across the state. Utica reached 77, 1 degree warmer than...
Frat Parties Are Temporarily No More At This Upstate New York University
The Interfraternity Council (IFC) at Cornell University has announced the temporary suspension of all fraternity parties and social events. The decision comes after a report of alleged sexual assault and students being drugged from both the Cornell University Police Department and The Ithaca Police Department over the weekend. Ithaca Police...
