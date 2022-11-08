Read full article on original website
“The Issue Is”: The 2022 midterms are over, attention turns to 2024
LOS ANGELES - The votes are still being counted, but after months of campaigning, and hundreds of million dollars spent, the 2022 midterms have come and gone. It was an election that many polls and prognosticators expected to be a "red wave," Republicans sweeping back into power on high crime and inflation, and low approval ratings for the Biden administration.
Minnesota children illegally hired to clean slaughterhouses: federal lawsuit
(FOX 9) - The U.S. Department of Labor alleges an investigation uncovered a cleaning company hired more than 30 children to work in Minnesota and Nebraska slaughterhouses and meat processing facilities under hazardous conditions. The lawsuit filed in Nebraska court on Thursday says investigators found at least 31 children aged...
Santa Ana winds return to Southern California forecast
Strong winds were felt in parts of Southern California Sunday, with even more severe gusts expected in the middle of the week, forecasters said. Gusts of 30 to 45 mph were reported in some areas of Los Angeles County on Sunday morning, but winds were expected to diminish in most areas through the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. One exception was the Grapevine along Interstate 5, where gusts were expected to be strong but remain below advisory levels, according to the weather service.
SoCal ski resorts open early thanks to recent storm
LOS ANGELES - The recent winter storm that hit parts of Southern California this week brought tons of fresh snow to the mountains. The storm left more than a foot of snow at Big Bear Mountain, allowing the popular ski resort to open early this year. Big Bear Mountain Resort opened the for the ’22-23 winter season on Saturday, Nov. 12.
Where are the Skelton brothers? Thanksgiving marks 12-year anniversary of Michigan boys' disappearance
MORENCI, Mich. (FOX 2) - It's been nearly 12 years since the Skelton brothers disappeared without a trace, and there still aren't clear answers about what happened to them. Andrew, Alexander, and Tanner were last seen on Thanksgiving in 2010. After that day, no one knows where the boys went.
