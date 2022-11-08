Read full article on original website
Related
I ordered the same meal at Chick-fil-A and Wingstop, and the bigger chain dominated almost every category
I ordered chicken tenders, chicken sandwiches, french fries, and brownies from both famous fast-food chains to see which had the best food and value.
Vegan woman left 'almost in tears' after eating meat-based Burger King meal
A woman claims she was left "almost in tears" after realizing she was biting into a Burger King chicken nugget, initially believing it was a plant-based item. "When I ate it and realized, it made me feel sick. I was nearly in tears. I have health issues as well, so I don’t want to be putting meat in my body," Lianna Hutchins of Bournemouth, England, told the Daily Echo following the incident.
Why Reddit Is Disgusted By A Burger King Chicken Sandwich
Burger King has offered an Original Chicken Sandwich on its menu for quite some time, but it eschewed the chicken sandwich wars for nearly two years until the introduction of its Ch'King sandwiches in late spring 2021. It appears the fast food chain was ill-equipped for combat though, as the crispy, hand-breaded creations have already been forced into early retirement (per Eat This).
Hamburger recall: Return these beef burgers for a refund right away
When a food manufacturer produces items without the benefit of USDA inspection, there’s a risk of product recalls once inspectors eventually discover the items. That’s what happened with certain New Universal Nourishment hamburger patty products that are part of a new recall. USDA inspection certifies that food products...
Popular McDonald’s Item Returning Soon - But With Sad News
A popular McDonald's item will soon be returning - but there's a catch.
Thrillist
Almost 6,000 Pounds of This Popular Frozen Dinner Recalled in 4 States
The China Grove, Texas-based Lone Star Bakery Inc. is recalling approximately 5,740 pounds of beef shepherd's pie products, according to the US Department of Agriculture. The product may be contaminated with copper wire pieces, according to the recall alert. The product was distributed to California, Florida, Georgia, and Texas. The...
Major Applebee’s Restaurant Location Permanently Closing
An Applebee’s restaurant has been evicted from a key location, surprising residents and long-term customers. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and TastingTable.com.
The Scary Reason Why 25 Cheese Brands Are Being Pulled From Shelves Across The U.S.
For anyone who has bought brie or camembert cheese at their local grocery store as of late, it might be a good time to double check the packaging. On September 30th, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that Old Europe Cheese— a manufacturer based in Michigan— issued a voluntary recall of these two types of cheeses after they were linked to a listeria outbreak. These items were sold at several major grocery store retailers nationwide and in Mexico, including Albertsons, Giant Foods, Lidl, Stop & Shop, Whole Foods, Meijer, Safeway, and “many more,” the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) notes.
I worked at Olive Garden – the ‘sneaky trick’ with its famous never-ending pasta bowl so customers lose out
A WAITER at Olive Garden claims the restaurant has a trick to prevent customers from walking out with a second serving of their never-ending pasta bowl. The waiter made a comment on a TikTok video that said Olive Garden provided customers with a smaller bowl when they asked for a second serving of their purposed never-ending pasta dish.
Teens are pouring milk out in grocery stores in new trend to raise awareness about dairy production emissions
Some environmentalists are going into grocery stores, grabbing milk cartons, and pouring their contents out onto the floor to raise awareness for meat and dairy production emissions.
Krispy Kreme is changing its name
Many stores, restaurants, and companies do unusual things in the month of October to call attention to the unofficial holiday on the last day of the month. Krispy Kreme is no exception. The American multinational doughnut company and coffeehouse chain is doing something unusual to celebrate Halloween. For the upcoming day of trick and treating, Krispy Kreme announced the news that it will change its name for the entire month of October.
I tried Cracker Barrel for the first time, and I get why the Southern-themed chain is so beloved for its country-style cooking
I ordered a variety of food from the Southern-style chain restaurant, including fried chicken, apple pie, biscuits and gravy, and mac and cheese.
Upworthy
He was a 'dumpster baby,' abandoned by his birth mom. Now, he is the CEO of a $62 million company.
Editor's note: This article was originally published on June 9, 2021. It has since been updated. Computer science educator Randy Pausch once said: "It's not about the cards you're dealt, but how you play the hand." Some people just know how to make the best out of the situation they are in and emerge with flying colors. Freddie Figgers was not dealt the best cards in life but he turned his fate around through passion and determination. Abandoned by his birth mother as an infant near a dumpster in rural Florida, Freddie was left to die before he was discovered by a passerby who alerted the police. He was then placed in foster care with an elderly couple who decided to adopt the 2-day-old child.
Popculture
Boxes of Cookies Recalled
A Denver company is recalling boxes of its caramel-flavored cookies because they may be dangerous to consumers with peanut allergies. Hammond's Salted Caramel Cookies could include peanuts, but there is no warning on the packaging. People with an allergy to peanuts could have a serious or life-threatening reaction to the cookies.
Update: Sodas and Soft Drinks Being Discontinued in 2022
Large corporations continue to shift their business models into the fourth quarter of the current calendar year. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BusinessInsider.com, Coca-ColaCompany.com, Wikipedia.org, EatThis.com, The-Sun.com, 7News.com.au, Google.com, and BeverageDigest.com.
I work at McDonald’s & there’s a request that customers make which is so annoying & drives all the staff absolutely mad
FAST food giant McDonald's has added five new items to its menu, including mini potato waffles and a new McFlurry, but if you have plans to head down to your local any time soon, you’ll need to listen up. The restaurant chain is a favourite of many Brits, but...
Walmart makes shock move amid self-checkout controversy leaving customers furious
WALMART has left customers furious after they removed most of their cashier checkout lanes to make room for self-checkout machines. Customer Sheila Dee ranted in a TikTok video after she turned up at her local busy superstore. In the video, you can see tons of shoppers hustling to scan their...
Popculture
Raisin Recall Announced
ANKUR Muktanand Foods, Inc. is issuing a recall on raisins sold all over the U.S. because undeclared sulfites were discovered. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has published a report on why this recall was enacted and how to identify them, since the sulfites were not on the listed ingredients. Consumers with a sensitivity to sulfites could face serious health risks if they consume these products unknowingly.
Costco Recalls a Key Grocery Product After Consumer Complaints
Poultry company Foster Farms is recalling roughly 148,000 pounds of fully cooked frozen chicken-breast patty products that were shipped to warehouse club chain Costco (COST) - Get Free Report. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said on Oct. 29 that the items may be contaminated with...
nrn.com
The 12 cleanest restaurant chains
At the beginning of the pandemic, consumers became more aware of the cleanliness of a restaurant, making it one of the most important — if not the most important — qualities in a chain. Cleanliness is one quality that market research firm Datassential polls consumers on for the...
Mashed
147K+
Followers
41K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT
Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.https://www.mashed.com/
Comments / 1