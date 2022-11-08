ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NewsWest 9

Odessa Fire Station #6 finally completed

ODESSA, Texas — After a long construction process, Odessa Fire Station #6 is finally complete. “I mean it’s a great relief, first of all," Fire Chief John Alvarez said. "We were able to move this station over here to the new fire station and it’s been a blessing. I know that our men and women of Odessa Fire Rescue were excited to be ready to move into this new location, and so we feel it’s going to be, it’s going to help with our response as well. It’s going to give us good access to 42nd Street and obviously on Grandview.”
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Midland City Council speaks about Hogan Park Project controversy

Recordings of the CBS7 News at 5 newscast. Recordings of the CBS7 Morning Newscasts. Harmony Home aiming to educate the community about child sex trafficking. Recordings of the CBS7 Morning Newscasts. CBS7 Morning Weather Mon. 11/7/22 - clipped version. Updated: 19 hours ago. Recording of the CBS7 Early Morning Newscasts.
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Damaged lines impacting 911 calls in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The City of Odessa Emergency Dispatch Department non-emergency numbers are currently down. AT&T is currently working to correct the problem. Earlier today, a fiber line was cut, and technicians said it could be as late as tomorrow morning before repairs can be completed. Because of the damage, anyone with a landline will […]
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Paving work in Midland to start Nov. 8

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Beginning Tuesday, Nov. 8, a contractor for the City of Midland will begin paving work on N. Garfield St. between Michigan Ave. and Louisiana Ave. The project will be completed in phases and is expected to be complete Saturday, November 12, 2022. Timeline:. Phase 1: Paving...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Mayor Payton, Councilman Corrales speak about Hogan Park controversy

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Hogan Park is crumbling. Its fields need resurfacing. Its benches need replacing. Its sinks need repairing. “I get what the [Midland Quality of Place Conservancy’s] side is, and I get what the City of Midland’s side is,” said Councilman At-Large Dan Corrales. The...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Failure to report: Midland Trinity administrators indicted

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- Four Midland Trinity administrators have been indicted by a Grand Jury on charges of Failure to Report with Intent to Conceal Neglect or Abuse, a source close to the case told ABC Big 2 News this morning. The charges stem from a late February arrest.  According to an affidavit, Dean of Students […]
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

City of Odessa non-emergency dispatch lines are down

ODESSA, Texas — The City of Odessa says its non-emergency numbers for the Emergency Dispatch Department is down as of 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. AT&T is reportedly working to get it fixed. However, the city says a fiber line was cut. It could be as early as Thursday before the...
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

Midland Trinity employees indicted by grand jury

MIDLAND, Texas — Four Trinity School administrators have been indicted by a grand jury for failing to report with intent to conceal neglect or abuse, according to the Midland County District Clerk's Office. Todd Freese, Shelby Hammer, Chrystal Myers and Adrianne Clifton were all charged in February of this...
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

NewsWest 9

