ODESSA, Texas — After a long construction process, Odessa Fire Station #6 is finally complete. “I mean it’s a great relief, first of all," Fire Chief John Alvarez said. "We were able to move this station over here to the new fire station and it’s been a blessing. I know that our men and women of Odessa Fire Rescue were excited to be ready to move into this new location, and so we feel it’s going to be, it’s going to help with our response as well. It’s going to give us good access to 42nd Street and obviously on Grandview.”

ODESSA, TX ・ 23 HOURS AGO