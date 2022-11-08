Read full article on original website
"It's a small token of appreciation for the sacrifice that they make"
MIDLAND, Texas — The Red Plate Diner in Midland is offering a deal for veterans on veterans day. The diner will serve veterans free biscuits and gravy during breakfast hours, and two free scoops of ice cream on a waffle cone after that until they close at 4 P.M.
Midland College Military Resource Center provides services for veteran students
MIDLAND, Texas — For 26 years, Jesus Ortega served all over in the U.S. Navy. "Been around the world twice in my lifetime," said Ortega. "I’ve stepped foot on just about every country and continent, I'm very grateful for that." However, now retired as a veteran, he has...
Odessa Animal Shelter to host adoption event at Odessa Jackalopes game
ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Animal Shelter will be holding an adoption event during the Odessa Jackalopes game on November 11. The event will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Ector County Coliseum and the adoption fees are $27 cash only. For more information, people...
Chick-Fil-A Set To Open It’s 8th Store Here in Midland Odessa This Thursday!
Bring it! Say Chic-fil-A in Texas and we say Bring it! And, yes there is another one on the way here in the Permian Basin. Get ready for the newest addition to the Chik-Fil-A family here in West Texas. • CHIC-FIl-A RANKIN HIGHWAY TO OPEN NOVEMBER 10th IN MIDLAND, TEXAS!
New Businesses Opening In Midland And Odessa
New businesses opening in our area is a great thing! Not only does it give us as consumers more opportunities but it also opens the doors for more jobs. Some of these businesses have recently opened or are going to open. five Below. Last week the news broke of a...
Odessa Fire Station #6 finally completed
ODESSA, Texas — After a long construction process, Odessa Fire Station #6 is finally complete. “I mean it’s a great relief, first of all," Fire Chief John Alvarez said. "We were able to move this station over here to the new fire station and it’s been a blessing. I know that our men and women of Odessa Fire Rescue were excited to be ready to move into this new location, and so we feel it’s going to be, it’s going to help with our response as well. It’s going to give us good access to 42nd Street and obviously on Grandview.”
Midland’s next mayor discusses priorities for the Tall City
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland’s next mayor, Mayor-Elect Lori Blong says she’s ready to get down to business and will start by getting the city of Midland back to the basics. “I want to sit down with the council and talk about what the big priorities are right now, and what we see as the […]
Midland City Council speaks about Hogan Park Project controversy
Recordings of the CBS7 News at 5 newscast. Recordings of the CBS7 Morning Newscasts. Harmony Home aiming to educate the community about child sex trafficking. Recordings of the CBS7 Morning Newscasts. CBS7 Morning Weather Mon. 11/7/22 - clipped version. Updated: 19 hours ago. Recording of the CBS7 Early Morning Newscasts.
Damaged lines impacting 911 calls in Odessa
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The City of Odessa Emergency Dispatch Department non-emergency numbers are currently down. AT&T is currently working to correct the problem. Earlier today, a fiber line was cut, and technicians said it could be as late as tomorrow morning before repairs can be completed. Because of the damage, anyone with a landline will […]
Gulf War veteran John Mumby passes through Big Spring on his walk across Texas
BIG SPRING, Texas — Big Spring got a visit today from Gulf War veteran John Mumby... ...who has been walking a long way across Texas. But all that walking isn’t for nothing. John Mumby is a proud Army veteran who served for ten years and served in the...
Paving work in Midland to start Nov. 8
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Beginning Tuesday, Nov. 8, a contractor for the City of Midland will begin paving work on N. Garfield St. between Michigan Ave. and Louisiana Ave. The project will be completed in phases and is expected to be complete Saturday, November 12, 2022. Timeline:. Phase 1: Paving...
Mayor Payton, Councilman Corrales speak about Hogan Park controversy
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Hogan Park is crumbling. Its fields need resurfacing. Its benches need replacing. Its sinks need repairing. “I get what the [Midland Quality of Place Conservancy’s] side is, and I get what the City of Midland’s side is,” said Councilman At-Large Dan Corrales. The...
Midland man struck, pronounced dead at Lubbock hospital
MIDLAND, Texas — One person died Tuesday at Covenant Medical Center in Lubbock after he was hit Friday evening in Midland County, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety crash report. DPS said Arturo Meza, 65, of Midland was struck by Styvin Chei-Wei Ortiz, 19, of Conroe around 7:35 p.m. on Farm to Market […]
3 People Hospitalized In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Ector County (Ector County, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Ector County on Wednesday. The crash happened on State Highway 302 and FM 1936. According to the authorities, a semi-truck trailer and a Honda Pilot were involved in the collision.
Failure to report: Midland Trinity administrators indicted
MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- Four Midland Trinity administrators have been indicted by a Grand Jury on charges of Failure to Report with Intent to Conceal Neglect or Abuse, a source close to the case told ABC Big 2 News this morning. The charges stem from a late February arrest. According to an affidavit, Dean of Students […]
Paving work to begin on N. Garfield St. between Michigan Ave. and Louisiana Ave. on November 8
MIDLAND, Texas — Starting on November 8, the City of Midland will begin their paving work project on North Garfield Street between Michigan Ave. and Louisiana Ave. This project will be completed in multiple phases and will likely last until November 12. For more information, people can visit the...
Second Location Of This Popular Wine Bar In Odessa Set To Open Soon! Find Out Where?
It's officially 'wine down Wednesday' and momma needs her mom juice! Don't judge and don't lie, you know we look for any excuse any day of the week to drink wine. It's wine o'clock in my house at any given time and where is the first place I go for a bottle? Homemade Wines in Odessa of course!
16-Year-Old Injured In A Pedestrian Accident In Odessa (Odessa, TX)
According to the Odessa Police, a pedestrian accident occurred in Odessa Tuesday morning. The crash happened at the 2100 block of East 42nd Street. The officials reported that a teenager was attempting to walk across 42nd Street when she was struck by the vehicle.
City of Odessa non-emergency dispatch lines are down
ODESSA, Texas — The City of Odessa says its non-emergency numbers for the Emergency Dispatch Department is down as of 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. AT&T is reportedly working to get it fixed. However, the city says a fiber line was cut. It could be as early as Thursday before the...
Midland Trinity employees indicted by grand jury
MIDLAND, Texas — Four Trinity School administrators have been indicted by a grand jury for failing to report with intent to conceal neglect or abuse, according to the Midland County District Clerk's Office. Todd Freese, Shelby Hammer, Chrystal Myers and Adrianne Clifton were all charged in February of this...
