Read full article on original website
Related
🏀 MBB: No. 6 Dragons drop 139 on Labette
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The No. 6 Dragons (4-0) scored the second-most points in a single game in school history Wednesday night against Labette. Led by conference and national player of the week Aaron Frankin's 21 points, the Dragons won 139-84. Franklin scored 10 points in the game's first four...
KWCH.com
Dodge City CC closed due to potential security risk
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Social media accounts belonging to Dodge City Community College indicate the school’s campus is closed until 11 a.m. Tuesday due to a potential security risk. The school did not say what the security risk was, but addressed rumors of an active shooter by saying that...
This Small Kansas Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
For residents of Kansas, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic rural landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Sunflower State? It appears that Kansas' small towns are finally getting national attention. According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Dodge City is considered a must-visit small town in America, keep reading to learn more.
Larned woman hospitalized after car strikes a deer
STAFFORD COUNTY —A Kansas woman was injured in an accident just before 7 a.m. Thursday in Stafford County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2021 Nissan Sentra driven by Jerold D. Lorence, 62, Minneapolis, Kan., was eastbound on U.S. 50 approximately two miles east of the U.S. 281 Junction.
adastraradio.com
Election ’22: Area Results from Tuesday’s General Election
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – In addition to statewide races, mid-Kansas area voters made their voices heard in local races Tuesday, retaining area members of the Kansas House of Representatives and electing three new members to the Reno County Commission. Tax proposals in three communities were also approved. State Representatives Jason...
Salmonella risks cause recall in 4 Kansas stores
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A recall impacting Walmart locations in Kansas has been announced by the Food and Drug Administration. The FDA reported the voluntary recall on Nov. 7 for four Walmart locations in Kansas. The recall was announced for 15.5 oz, six count boxes of Gamesa Arcoiris Marshmallow Cookies due to the presence of Salmonella. […]
Grandfather voices continued concern to Hoisington school board
An incident that occurred in September was again a topic for public comments at Monday's USD 431 Hoisington Board of Education meeting. Wayne Stout reported to the board in October that his granddaughter was the victim of a breach of privacy inside the Hoisington Middle School locker room. Monday he again expressed concerns about the enforcement of policy in the district.
Recall over Salmonella concern impacts 4 Kansas Walmart stores
The Food and Drug Administration has announced a recall impacting Walmart locations in Kansas.
Teacher alarmed by Kansas House Republican taking photos of her home
TOPEKA — Sam Neill, a decorated public school teacher from Buhler, was alarmed Saturday to find Rep. Paul Waggoner taking photos of her house. Neill described the ensuing encounter with Waggoner, a Republican who is seeking reelection, and a campaign volunteer in a widely circulated post on her personal Facebook page. Waggoner wouldn’t tell her […] The post Teacher alarmed by Kansas House Republican taking photos of her home appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Police: Pregnant Kansas woman shot, unborn baby has died
RENO COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting where a pregnant woman lost the baby and have made an arrest. Just after 2:20 a.m. Nov. 4, police were sent to a residence in the 500 block of East Avenue B in reference to an accidental shooting, according to to Hutchinson Police Lt. Dustin Loepp.
Local Election Results - 2022 General Election
Other - 16 Great Bend City Council 2nd Ward. Ellinwood City Council (3 positions)
Man arrested after pregnant woman is shot and loses baby
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Police are investigating a shooting where a pregnant woman lost the baby and have made an arrest. According to Hutchinson Police Lt. Dustin Loepp, Friday, November 4th at 2:40 a.m., Hutchinson Police were sent to a residence in the 500 block of East Avenue B in reference to an accidental shooting.
Great Bend adjusts sewer rate for ‘unique’ business in town
In 2015, Terry Esfeld with Great Bend Livestock Company addressed the Great Bend City Council to request that the sewer bill for the business he owns, located on Railroad Avenue, be reduced. Esfeld uses the business to house cattle for a few months of the year at which time they...
Kansas police officer indicted in rape case makes first appearance
DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — A former Kansas officer of the year who was indicted in connection to a sexual assault has made his first appearance in court. Dodge City Police Officer Guillermo Gutierrez is accused of a sexual assault of a woman that took place in May. The victim was reportedly drunk and unable […]
GOP group issues censure of former Kan. governors who endorse Kelly
RENO COUNTY — The Reno County Republican Party issued a formal statement of censure to former Governors Mike Hayden and Bill Graves on Thursday. The statement says that those former governors endorsement of Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly has "besmirched the core principles of the Kansas Republican Party" The party...
Election returns from November 8, 2022
Editor's Note: These election returns are as complete as those provided to Hutch Post by the Kansas Secretary of State's office and the Reno County Elections Office and updated as quickly as we can. All election results are not final until the canvass, which in Reno County will be Nov. 17.
Comments / 0