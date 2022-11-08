Read full article on original website
adastraradio.com
Five Bullpups Sign to Continue Their Athletic Career at the Collegiate Level
McPHERSON, Kan. – Five McPherson High School athletes made their signings official on Wednesday, committing to continuing their athletic career at the collegiate level. Hunter Alvord signed to play Baseball, and Study Ag/Business, at Cowley County Community College. Samuel Becker signed to play Football, and study Mechanical Engineering, at Friends University. Chloe Clevenger signed to play Basketball, and study Physical Therapy, at Johnson County Community College. Kayden McVicker signed to play Soccer, and study Business Management, at Kansas Wesleyan University, and Jordan Vanderhoof signed to Swim, and study Music Education, at Roberts Wesleyan University.
🏀 MBB: No. 6 Dragons drop 139 on Labette
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The No. 6 Dragons (4-0) scored the second-most points in a single game in school history Wednesday night against Labette. Led by conference and national player of the week Aaron Frankin's 21 points, the Dragons won 139-84. Franklin scored 10 points in the game's first four...
goshockers.com
Wichita State Adds Six Student-Athletes on Signing Day
WICHITA, Kan. – Wichita State head softball coach Kristi Bredbenner announced the signing of six student-athletes to National Letters of Intent Wednesday afternoon. Chloe Barber, Avery Barnard, Sophie Johnson, Erica Schertz, Mila Seaton and Sydney Zenon will join the Shocker softball program in the fall of 2023. "We are...
kmuw.org
Wichita Pool Hall of Fame aims to honor the best players in the city's history
Quietly tucked inside Club Billiards in Delano is a shrine to the legends of their sport. The Wichita Pool Hall of Fame honors the best players in the city's history, along with those who helped grow the game. Terry Young was part of the Hall of Fame's inaugural class in...
Newton school bond passes; Winfield fails
Voters in Newton and Winfield look to pass bonds for school improvements.
Old Magic Wok space about to get a new restaurant tenant that’s familiar to Wichita
The restaurant’s owner has been on the hunt for a new space since spring and now that she’s found one is adding a weekday lunch buffet.
AOL Corp
A new IV hydration franchise is opening with two sites on either side of Wichita
Lacey and Cody Beard have been Avon franchisees in Wichita for some time, and the two businesses are doing well enough that they don’t have to devote as much time to them, so they began investigating other possible franchises. They’ve settled on Prime IV Hydration & Wellness, a medical...
A list of Wichita restaurants offering free, discounted meals on Veterans Day 2022
Many local restaurants are offering free meals and other deals for veterans on Friday, which is Veterans Day
wichitabyeb.com
Veterans Day Food Deals & Veteran-Owned Restaurants In Wichita | 2022
Veterans Day is just around the corner. It’s a day for some wonderful food deals for veterans and active military; a day to honor those who fight for our country. If you’re not a veteran, but would still like to show some love, I’ve also included a list of veteran-owned restaurants and food trucks in the Wichita area.
A Wichita chicken restaurant that closed after its owner’s death has just reopened
A new owner purchased the rights to the name and recipes, but the family of the founder still owns one location.
Spangles customers help raise over $17.5K for Wichita boy hit by car
On Tuesday, Oct. 25, Spangles hosted a "Spangles Night Out" fundraiser where 20% of all sales from 5-8 p.m. went towards the Veith family.
wichitaonthecheap.com
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile in Wichita
See the giant hotdog on wheels in person and get your picture taken with the Wienermobile in Wichita. They are stopping by Wichita from Tuesday November 8 – Monday, November 14, 2022 during their coast-to-coast weenie roast. About the Wienermobile:. Its 27 foot long Oscar Mayer Hotdog vehicle. Drivers...
Larned woman hospitalized after car strikes a deer
STAFFORD COUNTY —A Kansas woman was injured in an accident just before 7 a.m. Thursday in Stafford County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2021 Nissan Sentra driven by Jerold D. Lorence, 62, Minneapolis, Kan., was eastbound on U.S. 50 approximately two miles east of the U.S. 281 Junction.
Update: Two dead in N Wichita crash, K-96 closed
An injury crash in north Wichita has closed a portion K-96.
KWCH.com
Wichita man killed in Sunday-afternoon motorcycle crash
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 40-year-old Wichita man was killed Sunday afternoon in motorcycle crash in the 1900 block of W. MacArthur Road. Police say Dennis Bunker was riding a motorcycle east on MacArthur and was struck by a car attempting to turn south into a private drive. The crash...
Airborne car crashes into Pizza Hut roof, starting fire
Belle Plaine police say a reckless driver lost control and crashed into the Pizza Hut.
adastraradio.com
Election ’22: Area Results from Tuesday’s General Election
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – In addition to statewide races, mid-Kansas area voters made their voices heard in local races Tuesday, retaining area members of the Kansas House of Representatives and electing three new members to the Reno County Commission. Tax proposals in three communities were also approved. State Representatives Jason...
KAKE TV
How likely is Kansas to pass medical marijuana after Missouri votes to legalize recreational use?
Teressa Hammond opened The Health Connection, CBD store, in Wichita in 2018 after her husband started using the product to help is COPD. Today, she says they see all sorts of illness. “We see people every day that are suffering with high blood pressure, anxiety, Crohn's, cancer.”. Hammond says...
kfdi.com
Cause identified for fire at Park City recycling facility
Sedgwick County fire officials have determined the cause of a fire that burned for more than a week at a Park City recycling facility. Investigators said spontaneous combustion occurred at the southeast corner of the most northern pile of wood debris. That happens when low ignition temperature materials, like wood, wood chips and mulch, self-heat and auto-ignite. Investigators said that was the only cause that could not be ruled out.
Great Bend adjusts sewer rate for ‘unique’ business in town
In 2015, Terry Esfeld with Great Bend Livestock Company addressed the Great Bend City Council to request that the sewer bill for the business he owns, located on Railroad Avenue, be reduced. Esfeld uses the business to house cattle for a few months of the year at which time they...
