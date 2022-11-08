ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pratt, KS

Five Bullpups Sign to Continue Their Athletic Career at the Collegiate Level

McPHERSON, Kan. – Five McPherson High School athletes made their signings official on Wednesday, committing to continuing their athletic career at the collegiate level. Hunter Alvord signed to play Baseball, and Study Ag/Business, at Cowley County Community College. Samuel Becker signed to play Football, and study Mechanical Engineering, at Friends University. Chloe Clevenger signed to play Basketball, and study Physical Therapy, at Johnson County Community College. Kayden McVicker signed to play Soccer, and study Business Management, at Kansas Wesleyan University, and Jordan Vanderhoof signed to Swim, and study Music Education, at Roberts Wesleyan University.
🏀 MBB: No. 6 Dragons drop 139 on Labette

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The No. 6 Dragons (4-0) scored the second-most points in a single game in school history Wednesday night against Labette. Led by conference and national player of the week Aaron Frankin's 21 points, the Dragons won 139-84. Franklin scored 10 points in the game's first four...
Wichita State Adds Six Student-Athletes on Signing Day

WICHITA, Kan. – Wichita State head softball coach Kristi Bredbenner announced the signing of six student-athletes to National Letters of Intent Wednesday afternoon. Chloe Barber, Avery Barnard, Sophie Johnson, Erica Schertz, Mila Seaton and Sydney Zenon will join the Shocker softball program in the fall of 2023. "We are...
Veterans Day Food Deals & Veteran-Owned Restaurants In Wichita | 2022

Veterans Day is just around the corner. It’s a day for some wonderful food deals for veterans and active military; a day to honor those who fight for our country. If you’re not a veteran, but would still like to show some love, I’ve also included a list of veteran-owned restaurants and food trucks in the Wichita area.
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile in Wichita

See the giant hotdog on wheels in person and get your picture taken with the Wienermobile in Wichita. They are stopping by Wichita from Tuesday November 8 – Monday, November 14, 2022 during their coast-to-coast weenie roast. About the Wienermobile:. Its 27 foot long Oscar Mayer Hotdog vehicle. Drivers...
Wichita man killed in Sunday-afternoon motorcycle crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 40-year-old Wichita man was killed Sunday afternoon in motorcycle crash in the 1900 block of W. MacArthur Road. Police say Dennis Bunker was riding a motorcycle east on MacArthur and was struck by a car attempting to turn south into a private drive. The crash...
Election ’22: Area Results from Tuesday’s General Election

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – In addition to statewide races, mid-Kansas area voters made their voices heard in local races Tuesday, retaining area members of the Kansas House of Representatives and electing three new members to the Reno County Commission. Tax proposals in three communities were also approved. State Representatives Jason...
Cause identified for fire at Park City recycling facility

Sedgwick County fire officials have determined the cause of a fire that burned for more than a week at a Park City recycling facility. Investigators said spontaneous combustion occurred at the southeast corner of the most northern pile of wood debris. That happens when low ignition temperature materials, like wood, wood chips and mulch, self-heat and auto-ignite. Investigators said that was the only cause that could not be ruled out.
