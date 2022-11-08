ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pratt, KS

adastraradio.com

Election ’22: Area Results from Tuesday’s General Election

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – In addition to statewide races, mid-Kansas area voters made their voices heard in local races Tuesday, retaining area members of the Kansas House of Representatives and electing three new members to the Reno County Commission. Tax proposals in three communities were also approved. State Representatives Jason...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Reno Co. Health Dept: CDC warning about COVID, RSV and flu

RENO COUNTY — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a Health Advisory because of increasing emergency department visits for children due to respiratory viruses including COVID-19, RSV, and influenza in Kansas and nationally. The Reno County Health Department wants to remind people it is not...
RENO COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Man arrested after pregnant woman is shot and loses baby

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Police are investigating a shooting where a pregnant woman lost the baby and have made an arrest. According to Hutchinson Police Lt. Dustin Loepp, Friday, November 4th at 2:40 a.m., Hutchinson Police were sent to a residence in the 500 block of East Avenue B in reference to an accidental shooting.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (11/9)

BOOKED: Miguel Hernandez-Gonzalez on Barton County District Court case for Possession of Cocaine, bond set at $10,000 C/S. BOOKED: Bobbie Solko on Barton County District Court warrant for Possession of a Controlled Substance, Child Endangerment x2, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Paraphernalia, bond set at $10,000 C/S. BOOKED: Jessica...
BARTON COUNTY, KS

