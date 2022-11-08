ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black NJ candidate seeks "accountability" after nooses hung on campaign sign

RIO GRANDE, N.J. (CBS) -- A former Black Congressional candidate whose campaign sign was vandalized with rope nooses in Middle Township, New Jersey, called the racist act "disgusting." Tim Alexander spoke with CBS Philadelphia on Thursday after a woman was caught on camera, allegedly hanging stuffed dolls with nooses over one of his campaign signs.As Alexander emptied out his campaign office in Galloway Township Thursday, the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office is investigating a hate crime that targeted the Democrat who tried to unseat Rep. Jeff Van Drew, a Republican."I just thought it was disgusting," Alexander said. "I mean, this...
Kari Lake's Chances of Winning Arizona Governor Race, According to Polls

The race for governor could not be tighter in Arizona, according to the most recent set of polls, with just one day left to go until the midterms. Republican Kari Lake, a former local news anchor who has been endorsed by previous president Donald Trump, is said to be ahead with 48.9 percent of voters backing her. Her Democratic rival, Katie Hobbs, sits on 46.4 percent, before polling starts on Tuesday.
Booker: Democrats have ‘very strong pathway’ to adding seats in Senate

Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) said on Sunday that he believes his party has a “very strong pathway” to add more seats in the Senate ahead of Tuesday’s midterm elections. “The party in the White House usually loses during midterms but the reality is we still have a very strong pathway, not just to keeping the Senate but really picking up seats … in Pennsylvania and in places like Wisconsin and North Carolina,” Booker told host Martha Raddatz on ABC’s “This Week.”
Kim defeats Healey in 3rd congressional district

The New Jersey Globe projects that Rep. Andy Kim (D-Moorestown) has won re-election, defeating Republican Bob Healey in the 3rd congressional district. As of 12:11 a.m. and with an estimated 77% of votes reported, Kim leads Healey by a margin of 55%-44%. That’s not including a large number of votes from Mercer County, which had a glitch that prevented votes from being tabulated as normal.
Judge orders two voting machines in New Jersey county opened to obtain results

A judge ordered two voting machines opened in a New Jersey county so voting results can be retrieved after a poll worker had failed to retrieve them properly. A poll worker in Manalapan County prematurely removed two USB drives downloading the results from a voting machine, according to Deputy Attorney General George Cohen, the New Jersey Globe reported. One had incomplete data, and one had fully downloaded the results, meaning election officials didn't know which was which. Due to the confusion, Superior Court Judge David Bauman signed the order allowing the Monmouth County Superintendent of Elections to open the machines.
