RIO GRANDE, N.J. (CBS) -- A former Black Congressional candidate whose campaign sign was vandalized with rope nooses in Middle Township, New Jersey, called the racist act "disgusting." Tim Alexander spoke with CBS Philadelphia on Thursday after a woman was caught on camera, allegedly hanging stuffed dolls with nooses over one of his campaign signs.As Alexander emptied out his campaign office in Galloway Township Thursday, the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office is investigating a hate crime that targeted the Democrat who tried to unseat Rep. Jeff Van Drew, a Republican."I just thought it was disgusting," Alexander said. "I mean, this...

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 4 HOURS AGO