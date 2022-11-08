Read full article on original website
N.J. Democrat once thought safe now in a close congressional race at campaign’s final week
Democratic Rep. Andy Kim is now in a competitive race to keep his seat in New Jersey’s 3rd Congressional District with just a week left in the campaign, a new congressional tracking report shows. The Cook Political Report said Tuesday that Kim is now just slightly favored to retain...
N.J. Democrat Andy Kim wins re-election to Congress, fighting off last-minute surge by Healey
New Jersey Rep. Andy Kim, a Democrat whose race tightened in the closing days of the midterm elections, defeated Republican Bob Healey Jr., a former punk rocker turned yacht company owner, to win a third term in the U.S. House on Tuesday. The race in the state’s 3rd District called...
N.J. Democrat Gottheimer wins 4th term in Congress, beating Republican in rematch
New Jersey Rep. Josh Gottheimer got the Republican opponent he wanted for the general election and then defeated him in Tuesday’s midterm elections to win a fourth term in the U.S. House. The Democrat beat former investment banker Frank Pallotta in the state’s 5th District a rematch of their...
Malinowski says fellow N.J. Dems doomed his race against Kean from the start. He may be right.
Democratic Rep. Tom Malinowski might have survived the red wave that never really broke in the 2022 midterms. But not in the more Republican-friendly district that was reconfigured before he ran for re-election.
Black NJ candidate seeks "accountability" after nooses hung on campaign sign
RIO GRANDE, N.J. (CBS) -- A former Black Congressional candidate whose campaign sign was vandalized with rope nooses in Middle Township, New Jersey, called the racist act "disgusting." Tim Alexander spoke with CBS Philadelphia on Thursday after a woman was caught on camera, allegedly hanging stuffed dolls with nooses over one of his campaign signs.As Alexander emptied out his campaign office in Galloway Township Thursday, the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office is investigating a hate crime that targeted the Democrat who tried to unseat Rep. Jeff Van Drew, a Republican."I just thought it was disgusting," Alexander said. "I mean, this...
House Leader Confirms That Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Could Serve on Oversight Committees if GOP Win Midterms
On November 7, on the eve of the so-called red wave that's predicted by many Republicans as America goes into its midterm elections, GOP House Leader Kevin McCarthy confirmed that Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene will be eligible to return to serving on oversight committees if elected and if the GOP win.
President Joe Biden Nearly STUMBLES Off Stage During Chaotic Rally In New York
President Joe Biden gave a chaotic rally in New York over the weekend where he nearly fell off the event’s stage and also sparred back and forth with a heckler in the audience, RadarOnline.com has learned. The sensational incident took place on Sunday as Biden made an appearance in...
Kari Lake's Chances of Winning Arizona Governor Race, According to Polls
The race for governor could not be tighter in Arizona, according to the most recent set of polls, with just one day left to go until the midterms. Republican Kari Lake, a former local news anchor who has been endorsed by previous president Donald Trump, is said to be ahead with 48.9 percent of voters backing her. Her Democratic rival, Katie Hobbs, sits on 46.4 percent, before polling starts on Tuesday.
Kean predicts victory in biggest N.J. House race as most incumbents, including Democrat Kim, win
New Jersey Democrats dodged a feared red wave and held on to the vast majority of the state’s U.S. House seats in Tuesday’s high-stakes midterm elections, with incumbents Andy Kim, Josh Gottheimer, and Mikie Sherrill easily beating back Republican opponents in three closely watched races. New Jersey’s most-watched...
BET
Republican in New York Governor’s Race Accused of Running Racist Campaign Ad
New York state’s Republican gubernatorial candidate, Lee Zeldin, is being accused of airing a racist and misleading ad by misusing images of a mentally ill man who was killed by Brooklyn police officers four years ago. On April 4, 2018, officers from the NYPD’s 71st Precinct shot and killed...
Ballots go missing in New Jersey county after voting machines failure
Ballots were reported missing in one New Jersey county after they were shuttled between locations problems with several voting machines.
Booker: Democrats have ‘very strong pathway’ to adding seats in Senate
Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) said on Sunday that he believes his party has a “very strong pathway” to add more seats in the Senate ahead of Tuesday’s midterm elections. “The party in the White House usually loses during midterms but the reality is we still have a very strong pathway, not just to keeping the Senate but really picking up seats … in Pennsylvania and in places like Wisconsin and North Carolina,” Booker told host Martha Raddatz on ABC’s “This Week.”
New Jersey Globe
Kim defeats Healey in 3rd congressional district
The New Jersey Globe projects that Rep. Andy Kim (D-Moorestown) has won re-election, defeating Republican Bob Healey in the 3rd congressional district. As of 12:11 a.m. and with an estimated 77% of votes reported, Kim leads Healey by a margin of 55%-44%. That’s not including a large number of votes from Mercer County, which had a glitch that prevented votes from being tabulated as normal.
Washington Examiner
Judge orders two voting machines in New Jersey county opened to obtain results
A judge ordered two voting machines opened in a New Jersey county so voting results can be retrieved after a poll worker had failed to retrieve them properly. A poll worker in Manalapan County prematurely removed two USB drives downloading the results from a voting machine, according to Deputy Attorney General George Cohen, the New Jersey Globe reported. One had incomplete data, and one had fully downloaded the results, meaning election officials didn't know which was which. Due to the confusion, Superior Court Judge David Bauman signed the order allowing the Monmouth County Superintendent of Elections to open the machines.
NJ high school mourns death of 18-year-old recent graduate
A Mercer County community has been mourning following the grim discovery of a young woman’s body in East Windsor. Police said 18-year-old Julia McDaid was found unresponsive along Bear Brook Pathway on Monday morning. Early investigation showed no signs of foul play, officers added, as reported by Patch. McDaid...
Republican Joe O'Dea gracious in defeat in U.S. Senate race, says "we ran one hell of a campaign"
Republican Joe O'Dea lost his bid for the U.S. Senate seat held by Democrat Sen. Michael Bennet on Tuesday. O'Dea is the owner of Concrete Express which employs 300 people. O'Dea was running for office with no political or public sector experience. During his campaign, O'Dea said his top priorities were debt, inflation and immigration.
Menendez sails to victory in 8th District, winning House seat his father once held
There were no surprises in New Jersey's other congressional races Tuesday.
Trump gambles on seizing the spotlight from GOP ahead of expected wins
Former President Donald Trump is testing whether Republican voters will reward him for contributing to the party’s success in the midterm elections or penalize him for overshadowing what figures to be a good night for the GOP.
5 things to know about new N.J. congressman Rob Menendez
Democrat Rob Menendez is heading to Washington as the new U.S. House representative for New Jersey’s 8th Congressional District. Menendez easily defeated Republican Marcos Arroyo in Tuesday’s midterm elections in the race to succeed retiring Democratic Rep. Albio Sires.
NBC New York
Who Controls the House? Battle for Balance of Power May Go Through NY, NJ Suburbs
The national fight for control of the U.S. House of Representatives will be partly decided Tuesday on a battleground that seemed unlikely a year ago: New York City's suburbs. One of the nation's bluest states, New York has become an unexpected opportunity for Republicans due to voter dissatisfaction and a more favorable political map.
