Florida State

St. Augustine suspends solid waste, yard debris collections Thursday

The city of St. Augustine said that due to deteriorating weather conditions, solid waste yard debris collections will be suspended Thursday, Nov. 10. Residents are urged to secure debris and bins to the best of their ability as Nicole approaches and to be prepared for storm conditions. “We understand these...
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
Flooding arrives in St. Augustine as Nicole weakens, heads west

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – The aftermath of Tropical Storm Nicole is starting to reveal itself as flooding increases in St. Johns County. News4JAX was on the scene in downtown St. Augustine as the skies started to clear and the rains from Nicole rolled out. The area was already experiencing...
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
St. Augustine police: man given CPR after being shocked by downed powerline in flood waters

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – St. Augustine Police confirm a man was shocked by a downed power line in flood waters. News4JAX reporter Amanda DeVoe and photojournalist Joe Drumm witnessed life-saving efforts being administered at Cuna and Charlotte Streets late Thursday morning. St. Augustine Fire Department said Florida Power and Light cut electricity to the area while the investigation continues.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
Nor’easter continues as Nicole closes in

It’s was a very windy Wednesday courtesy of an ongoing Nor’easter across the area. The strong winds will continue this evening with temperatures in the 60s. Bands of rain will begin to increase as Nicole pushes into Florida. Gusty winds will increase with morning lows in the mid 60s.
FLORIDA STATE
Breaches leave part of A1A in southern St. Johns County closed

In southern St. Johns County, people were bracing Wednesday for possible flooding along the coast as Nicole headed toward Florida. Breaches have also left part of A1A closed at Marineland at the St. Johns-Flagler County line after high tide brought water into the roadway Wednesday morning. The flooding left a sludge sand behind on the roadway.
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
People along Florida’s East Coast brace for Nicole

People throughout Florida are tracking Nicole and making preparations. News4JAX was traveling north on Interstate 95 on Wednesday as Nicole approaches the state. In Delray Beach, just north of Boca Raton and south of West Palm Beach, the wind was starting to pick up and there was on-and-off rain. Some of the people who have sailboats decided to put sandbags on them in an attempt to keep them secure.
FLORIDA STATE
St. Johns County expects another tidal event Thursday night due to Nicole

Hurricane Nicole significantly impacted coastal areas of St. Johns County on Thursday, and flooding was reported in many spots through the county and city of St. Augustine. A long stretch of A1A from Vilano Beach up into the Guana River State Park where the road has been compromised. Notably, another tidal event was scheduled to happen at 9:30 p.m.
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
County by county: How Nicole is impacting waste collection in Northeast Florida

Here’s what we know about how Nicole is impacting waste and recycling collection in Northeast Florida. Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry announced the suspension of all garbage, recycling, bulk pickup and yard debris collections for Thursday, Nov. 10. He said that Friday, Nov. 11, will be collected as scheduled and that a makeup day for Thursday, Nov. 10, will be Saturday, Nov. 12.
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
Florida prepares as Nicole looms

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – With Tropical Storm Nicole expected to strengthen to a hurricane before hitting the state’s East Coast, President Joe Biden approved an emergency declaration as Florida officials Wednesday urged residents to be prepared. A 10 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center said the storm could...
FLORIDA STATE
Choose Your View: Nicole impacts Northeast Florida

From flooding in Downtown St. Augustine and Doctors Lake to the impacts in Downtown Jacksonville and along the beaches, you can choose your view of what’s happening live with Tropical Storm Nicole from our News4JAX SkyCam Network. We’ve also got live cams from along the coast and cities throughout...
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
Southeast Georgia counties urge residents to keep eye on Nicole

Officials in Southeast Georgia are monitoring the track of Nicole. Residents are urged to prepare for tropical activity and rapidly changing conditions. In preparation for Nicole and the subsequent impacts to Camden County, Cumberland Island National Seashore will close to the public at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9. A mandatory evacuation is in place. All campers, visitors, staff, and volunteers must depart the island by 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9. The last boat departing the island is at 11 a.m. from the Sea Camp dock.
CAMDEN COUNTY, GA
Tropical Storm Nicole shaking up area high school football playoff schedule

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The high school football playoffs are dealing with something unusual this season — a tropical storm. Three area playoff games have been pushed off the Friday night schedule as Tropical Storm Nicole makes its way to the state. According to the National Weather Service, Nicole is forecast to make landfall between Melbourne and Cocoa Beach early Thursday morning.
FLORIDA STATE
Here’s what we know about school closures for Nicole

School districts are beginning to make decisions about whether to close their campuses ahead of the effects of Tropical Storm Nicole. Here’s what we know about our local areas so far:. Duval County. Duval County Public Schools will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 10, due to the expected impact...
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
St. Johns County voters reject 1-cent sales tax referendum

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – Voters in St. Johns County on Tuesday rejected a one-cent sales tax referendum. The county’s wanted to spend the money on road, bridge, and infrastructure repairs and upgrades. St. John County leaders say they are $500-million behind. That, coupled with the continued growth that’s projected over the next decade, commissioners say – it’s now or never on figuring out how to pay for transportation infrastructure, public safety, and parks.
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
Watch Here: News4JAX 2022 Election Special

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – News4JAX had a team of reporters on the scene throughout various counties in Florida and Georgia the night before Election Day covering the candidates hoping to win their races. Anchor’s Kent Justice, Mary Baer, and Tom Wills also sat down at a roundtable with other political experts to give insight on the midterm election.
FLORIDA STATE
2 from Jacksonville indicted in south Georgia drug trafficking conspiracy

Two people from Jacksonville and one from Gainesville were among nearly three dozen indicted for their involvement in a drug trafficking conspiracy centered in south Georgia and reaching into the Caribbean, the Department of Justice announced Tuesday. The investigation, dubbed “Operation Carpet Ride,” identified drug trafficking operations in Bulloch, Burke,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

