eastcountytoday.net
Updated: Nov. 8 Contra Costa County Election Results
Contra Costa County released initial unofficial election results just after 8:00 pm Thursday. These results are the vote by mail ballots and persons early votes from prior to election day. The second report, with results from the polls, will be issued at approximately 9:30 pm with subsequent updates approximately every...
Votes pour in and smiles abound as candidates wait on final results
photo credit: Courtesy of KRCB/Noah Abrams As is customary, local candidates held election night watch parties, KRCB spoke with some on the ballot in Sonoma, and one in Marin County at their gatherings of friends, family, and supporters as results rolled in. The days of decisive Election Day results may be behind us as the switch to mostly vote-by-mail ballots means results trickle in at a slower pace. One side effect of the delayed results - lots more smiling faces at election night parties, including Damon Connolly, the Marin County supervisor running for the new 12th State Assembly District, at his watch party...
eastcountytoday.net
Use of Force Deemed Reasonable in Officer Involved Shooting of Juan Carlos Barraza
Martinez, Calif. – A report released by the Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office concludes that the use of force by peace officers in 2020 against Juan Carlos Ayon Barraza in Richmond was reasonable under the totality of the circumstances. As part of a Contra Costa County protocol that...
KTVU FOX 2
Alameda County will elect its 1st Black district attorney
OAKLAND, Calif. - In the race for Alameda County district attorney, the outcome will be historic no matter who wins. Voters will elect either a Black man or woman to the office for the first time. Terry Wiley was leading Pamela Price by 52% to 48% on Wednesday, but hundreds...
KCRA.com
What it means for Sacramento County's homeless community after voters pass Measure O
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Measure O works to address homelessness in Sacramento by making it illegal for four or more people to camp out on public or private property. As results continue to come in, the measure is projected to pass and some businesses in Midtown Sacramento tell KCRA 3 that the homeless crisis has caused problems for them and they're ready to see something done about it.
Solano County Election Results 2022
SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Solano County voters will vote on several candidates at both the county and city levels during the 2022 November general election. The Solano County Board of Supervisors District 3 seat is on the ballot, as are Dixon City Council District seats 1 and 2. Residents of Fairfield will choose among […]
pioneerpublishers.com
Election night vote totals in Concord, Clayton and Pleasant Hill
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (Nov. 9, 2022) —Votes are still being counted in Contra Costa County. However, the late night vote totals give a glimpse into the trends. The totals presented here were received just after midnight on Tuesday. The numbers shown are by no means final. The votes counted here come from those received by Nov. 7 and in-person votes cast Nov. 8. The county will continue to update the totals and plans to post updates each Friday by 5 p.m. until all votes are counted and certified.
calmatters.network
Election Night: Slow-growth candidates control Pleasanton council races
Election Night has come to an end with both of Pleasanton’s two City Council races showing slow-growth candidates with comfortable leads, according to initial returns released just after 1 a.m. Wednesday. Other big ticket items for Pleasanton residents such as the Pleasanton Unified School District’s Measure I school bond...
theoakleafnews.com
Kunde to Retire, Chaaban to assume trustee seat
After more than 16 years, winemaker Jeff Kunde is retiring his seat on the Sonoma County Junior College District Board of Trustees this month and will be replaced by newcomer Ezrah Chaaban. “I’ve seen many changes of the school over the years with all the things we’ve put in place,”...
The latest election results from Bay Area and California
Ballots continue to be counted across the Bay Area after the polls closed at 8 p.m. on Tuesday. Click on the links below to view the most up to date election results for every race and ballot measure both statewide and in all seven Bay Area counties.
San Joaquin County Election Results 2022
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — San Joaquin County voters will be voting on several city-level and county-level races during the 2022 general elections. The San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors District 2 and 4 seats are on the ballot. Residents of Escalon will be voting for both a City Council seat and a City […]
berkeleyside.org
Berkeley and Alameda County live 2022 election results
In the Nov. 8, 2022, election, Berkeley voters are choosing four City Council members, three school board directors, five rent board commissioners and a city auditor. They are also deciding whether to approve three local ballot proposals: Measure L, the largest-ever bond measure in city history; Measure M, a vacancy tax; and Measure N, an affordable housing measure. And they’ve cast their ballots in countywide races for District Attorney and AC Transit Board.
History could be made in these East Bay elections
If Loren Taylor wins his race for Oakland mayor, it would be a historic outcome for the offices of Oakland mayor, Oakland police chief and Alameda County district attorney. Here's why.
KTVU FOX 2
Key Bay Area elections too close to call
OAKLAND, Calif. - Several high-profile races around the Bay Area were too close to call as Election Night drew to a close. Winners had not yet emerged in the contests for San Jose mayor, Oakland mayor, San Francisco district attorney and Alameda County district attorney. Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy...
Former UC Davis Ph.D. student found dead at People's Park in Berkeley
A man found dead at People's Park in Berkeley on Friday afternoon was identified as 31-year-old Tyler Cary, a former UC Davis Ph.D. student, the Alameda County coroner's office said.
Fresh Approach brings healthy fruits and veggies to Richmond residents
Richmond resident Marsha Quick has more energy and has reached a healthy weight since she started visiting the Fresh Approach mobile farmers’ market at the Richmond Public Library on Wednesday mornings. She credits the truck for giving her a new appreciation for healthy foods. “It has changed how I...
KCRA.com
California November Election 2022 results: Solano County races
SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. — Nov. 8, 2022, is Election Day across the country, and KCRA 3 will monitor results for races in Solano County on this page. Check back here for results as they start to come in after 8 p.m. (IMPORTANT, app users CLICK HERE to see the results.)
KTVU FOX 2
Vallejo agrees to pay $2.8 million in wrongful death suit of Angel Ramos
VALLEJO, Calif. - The city of Vallejo will pay $2.8 million to settle a lawsuit brought by the family of an unarmed man killed by police. Angel Ramos was fatally shot by a Vallejo police officer in 2017 who wrongly claimed that Ramos was armed with a knife. "The City...
vallejosun.com
Video of Fairfield police shooting in Vallejo shows chaotic scene
FAIRFIELD – Two Fairfield police officers fired from behind other officers, prompting a colleague to shout for them to stop, after they pursued a driver to Vallejo and he allegedly fired at them in June, body camera video obtained by the Vallejo Sun shows. Newly released video of the...
Holiday Boutique to help women ‘reach for the stars’ in education
The Philanthropic Educational Organization (P.E.O.), a nonprofit that supports women in education, is ringing in the season of sharing with a Holiday Boutique fundraiser Sat., Dec. 3, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.at Arlington Community Church, 52 Arlington Ave. in Kensington. The nonprofit’s chapters from Richmond, Berkeley, Oakland and Alameda will be participating.
