Contra Costa County, CA

eastcountytoday.net

Updated: Nov. 8 Contra Costa County Election Results

Contra Costa County released initial unofficial election results just after 8:00 pm Thursday. These results are the vote by mail ballots and persons early votes from prior to election day. The second report, with results from the polls, will be issued at approximately 9:30 pm with subsequent updates approximately every...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
KRCB 104.9

Votes pour in and smiles abound as candidates wait on final results

photo credit: Courtesy of KRCB/Noah Abrams As is customary, local candidates held election night watch parties, KRCB spoke with some on the ballot in Sonoma, and one in Marin County at their gatherings of friends, family, and supporters as results rolled in.   The days of decisive Election Day results may be behind us as the switch to mostly vote-by-mail ballots means results trickle in at a slower pace.   One side effect of the delayed results - lots more smiling faces at election night parties, including Damon Connolly, the Marin County supervisor running for the new 12th State Assembly District, at his watch party...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Alameda County will elect its 1st Black district attorney

OAKLAND, Calif. - In the race for Alameda County district attorney, the outcome will be historic no matter who wins. Voters will elect either a Black man or woman to the office for the first time. Terry Wiley was leading Pamela Price by 52% to 48% on Wednesday, but hundreds...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

What it means for Sacramento County's homeless community after voters pass Measure O

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Measure O works to address homelessness in Sacramento by making it illegal for four or more people to camp out on public or private property. As results continue to come in, the measure is projected to pass and some businesses in Midtown Sacramento tell KCRA 3 that the homeless crisis has caused problems for them and they're ready to see something done about it.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Solano County Election Results 2022

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Solano County voters will vote on several candidates at both the county and city levels during the 2022 November general election. The Solano County Board of Supervisors District 3 seat is on the ballot, as are Dixon City Council District seats 1 and 2.  Residents of Fairfield will choose among […]
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
pioneerpublishers.com

Election night vote totals in Concord, Clayton and Pleasant Hill

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (Nov. 9, 2022) —Votes are still being counted in Contra Costa County. However, the late night vote totals give a glimpse into the trends. The totals presented here were received just after midnight on Tuesday. The numbers shown are by no means final. The votes counted here come from those received by Nov. 7 and in-person votes cast Nov. 8. The county will continue to update the totals and plans to post updates each Friday by 5 p.m. until all votes are counted and certified.
PLEASANT HILL, CA
calmatters.network

Election Night: Slow-growth candidates control Pleasanton council races

Election Night has come to an end with both of Pleasanton’s two City Council races showing slow-growth candidates with comfortable leads, according to initial returns released just after 1 a.m. Wednesday. Other big ticket items for Pleasanton residents such as the Pleasanton Unified School District’s Measure I school bond...
PLEASANTON, CA
theoakleafnews.com

Kunde to Retire, Chaaban to assume trustee seat

After more than 16 years, winemaker Jeff Kunde is retiring his seat on the Sonoma County Junior College District Board of Trustees this month and will be replaced by newcomer Ezrah Chaaban. “I’ve seen many changes of the school over the years with all the things we’ve put in place,”...
SANTA ROSA, CA
FOX40

San Joaquin County Election Results 2022

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — San Joaquin County voters will be voting on several city-level and county-level races during the 2022 general elections. The San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors District 2 and 4 seats are on the ballot. Residents of Escalon will be voting for both a City Council seat and a City […]
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
berkeleyside.org

Berkeley and Alameda County live 2022 election results

In the Nov. 8, 2022, election, Berkeley voters are choosing four City Council members, three school board directors, five rent board commissioners and a city auditor. They are also deciding whether to approve three local ballot proposals: Measure L, the largest-ever bond measure in city history; Measure M, a vacancy tax; and Measure N, an affordable housing measure. And they’ve cast their ballots in countywide races for District Attorney and AC Transit Board.
BERKELEY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Key Bay Area elections too close to call

OAKLAND, Calif. - Several high-profile races around the Bay Area were too close to call as Election Night drew to a close. Winners had not yet emerged in the contests for San Jose mayor, Oakland mayor, San Francisco district attorney and Alameda County district attorney. Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
vallejosun.com

Video of Fairfield police shooting in Vallejo shows chaotic scene

FAIRFIELD – Two Fairfield police officers fired from behind other officers, prompting a colleague to shout for them to stop, after they pursued a driver to Vallejo and he allegedly fired at them in June, body camera video obtained by the Vallejo Sun shows. Newly released video of the...
FAIRFIELD, CA
