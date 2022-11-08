Read full article on original website
Jinx
2d ago
Any death is sad. But I’m at a place with the crime rate where now I almost hope it’s a suicide and not murder. Now I’m picking the less scary death in the neighborhood I grew up in. Pathetic and sad.
Related
WJLA
Body recovered from Rockville pond, officials say
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Authorities in Rockville, Maryland recovered a body from a pond at Redgate Park Tuesday morning. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service crews assisted the police department in the recovery, according to spokesperson Pete Piringer. Piringer says the incident happened on14500 Avery Road, near Southlawn...
mocoshow.com
MCFRS Respond to Kitchen Fire in Aspen Hill
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to a call for a kitchen fire on the 3200 block of Hewitt Ave in Aspen Hill a little before 8am on Thursday morning. According to MCFRS Public Information Officer Pete Piringer, smoke was showing from the first floor of a three-story apartment building that caused all residents to be evacuated.
At least 1 person dead in Montgomery County shooting, police say
SILVER SPRING, Md. — At least one person is dead following a shooting in Silver Spring early Wednesday morning. Authorities in Montgomery County responded to a report of multiple people shot early Wednesday morning. Pete Piringer, spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services, tweeted that crews were responding to the reported shooting around 4:30 a.m.
mocoshow.com
MCFRS Respond to Collision and Vehicle Fire on 270
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue services responded to a “well-involved” vehicle fire and collision on Thursday, November 10, around 1pm. According to Chief Spokesperson for MCFRS Pete Piringer, the incident occurred on Northbound 270 past Rockledge Dr. The fire has been extinguished and EMS is currently evaluating one patient. Some lanes are currently blocked and drivers should expect delays. We will post an update when additional information becomes available.
fox5dc.com
Double shooting in Landover sends 2 to hospital
LANDOVER, Md. - Authorities say two people were shot early Thursday morning in Prince George's County. The shooting happened around 12:45 a.m. near East Ridge Drive and East Spring Place in the Landover area. Police say one of the victims is an adult male and the other is a male...
bethesdamagazine.com
At least one dead in Silver Spring shooting
An early Wednesday morning shooting at an apartment complex in Silver Spring led to at least one fatality and multiple people wounded, according to Montgomery County police. County police said they are currently investigating the shooting, which occurred near the Northwest Park Apartments. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service crews...
bethesdamagazine.com
Fatal Gaithersburg pedestrian incident renews calls for greater road safety
A fatal collision in which a vehicle struck two pedestrians Tuesday morning has led to renewed calls for enhanced pedestrian safety measures by county leaders and transit safety organizations. The Montgomery County Department of Police identified the pedestrians Wednesday as Gaithersburg residents Ana Ortiz, 70, and Miguel Antonio Ortiz, 65.
1 dead, 1 hospitalized in Landover shooting
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police in Prince George's County are investigating an early-morning double shooting in Landover, Maryland on Thursday. According to Corporal Unique Jones, a spokeswoman for the Prince George's Co. Police Department, officers were called to the 7200 block of East Ridge Drive near East Spring Place for a report of a shooting around 12:45 a.m.
mocoshow.com
Police Investigating Wednesday Evening Shooting; K9 Locates Deceased Person in Wooded Area
10PM Update: According to MCPD, “Officers responded to the back of the 9000 block of Piney Branch Road at approximately 6pm for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival officers located a male that was transported to an area hospital in serious but stable condition. During the investigation, K9 officers located a deceased person in a wooded area. MCPD is on scene and investigating the circumstances surrounding this person’s death.”
Bay Net
Police Investigating Fatal Accident In Anne Arundel County
DAVIDSONVILLE, Md. – On November 8, 2022, at approximately 1:30 p.m., Southern District officers responded for a report of a single-vehicle collision in the area of Central Avenue near Queen Anne Bridge Road in Davidsonville. The investigation revealed that a 2012 Ford F250 Super Duty pickup truck was traveling...
fox5dc.com
Multiple people shot in Silver Spring
SILVER SPRING, Md. - Authorities say multiple people were shot early Wednesday morning in Montgomery County. The shooting was reported around 4 a.m. near Colony Road and Northampton Drive in the Silver Spring area. Police and emergency crews are on the scene. This is a developing story. Stay with us...
fox5dc.com
Man breaks in to Silver Spring middle school; police searching for suspect
SILVER SPRING, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Montgomery County Police are investigating a burglary at a middle school where the suspect was caught on surveillance video. Police say the burglary took place on Sunday, Sept. 25 at Silver Spring International Middle School in the 300 block of Wayne Ave. around 9:49 p.m.
Person dead after shooting in Silver Spring
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they were investigation a shooting in Silver Spring that left one person dead. The Montgomery County Department of Police said officers received a call about gunfire in the area of Colony Road and Northampton Drive around 4 a.m. When they got there, they found a body […]
WTOP
Car hits and kills Gaithersburg couple on their way to vote
A Gaithersburg, Maryland, couple was hit and killed on Election Day as they walked to their polling site at a local elementary school. At around 7:20 a.m., just after polls opened in Montgomery County, 70-year-old Ana Margarita Ortiz and her husband, 65-year-old Miguel Antonio Ortiz, were crossing School Drive at a crosswalk on their way to the polling site at Fields Road Elementary School. A Prius driving toward Muddy Branch Road then hit the couple.
WJLA
Maryland couple struck, killed while trying to cross Gaithersburg street to vote
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (7News) — 70-year-old Ana Ortiz and her 65-year-old husband, Miguel, were hit and killed Tuesday morning by a car as they tried crossing a road in their Gaithersburg neighborhood to get to a polling site," family members confirmed to 7News. Nicole Ukiteyedi says while setting up outside...
Woman reported missing in Rockville
by MCPD, Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police- Rockville Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Natasha Mukuka, a missing 23-year-old from Rockville. Mukuka was last seen on Thursday, October 27, 2022, in the 12000 block of Village Square Terrace. Mukuka is approximately 5-feet, 4-inches tall and weighs 110 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair. It is unknown what clothing she was last seen wearing. Police and family are concerned for her welfare. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Natasha Mukuka is asked to call the police non-emergency number The post Woman reported missing in Rockville appeared first on Shore News Network.
mocoshow.com
Concern for Missing Bethesda Woman
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Bethesda Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Leanora Malcom-Johnson, a missing 67-year-old woman from Bethesda. Malcom-Johnson was last seen on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at approximately 10 a.m., leaving the 900 block of Rose Avenue in Bethesda.
fox5dc.com
Elderly couple going to vote killed by vehicle near polling place in Gaithersburg
GAITHERSBURG, Md. - Election Day started off with a tragedy in Montgomery County after a witness tells FOX 5 an elderly couple, believed to be on their way to vote at a nearby polling location, were struck and killed by a speeding car. Montgomery County police said a 65-year-old man...
UPDATED: Police: Silver Spring Teen Missing Since Monday
UPDATE: Montgomery County Police tweeted that Alanah Leuthongchak-Sak has been located safe and unharmed. A Silver Spring teen who has been missing since Monday evening is being sought by detectives from the county’s Special Victims Investigations Division. MCPD said in a news release that 17-year-old Alanah Leuthongchak-Sak was last...
mocoshow.com
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Ask for Public’s Assistance Locating Missing 16-Year-Old
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Nijade Grant, a missing 16-year-old from Gaithersburg. Grant was last seen by family in the 900 block of Clopper Road at approximately 3 p.m., on Wednesday, November 9, 2022. At approximately 10 p.m., that same day, Grant was seen at Union Station, in Washington D.C.
