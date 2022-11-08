Read full article on original website
WSFA
EMA: Montgomery warming center vandalized
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery officials were shocked Wednesday morning when they arrived at the warming center on Le Bron Road to prepare it for this weekend’s forecasted temperature drop. Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency director Christina Thornton said they found someone had caused damage throughout the building, plus...
WSFA
Father indicted in infant son’s death
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A father accused of killing his 1-month-old son has been indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury. According to court records, Caleb Whisnand Sr., has been indicted for capital murder after the death of his son, Caleb Michael Whisnand Jr. The child’s early 2021 death was...
WALA-TV FOX10
District attorney: Ala. high school student’s death likely linked to fentanyl
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA/Gray News) - An Alabama community is grieving the loss of a 16-year-old high school student as investigators work to determine his cause of death. Police said several other students were hospitalized. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency was among those investigating Wednesday at Selma High School, a day...
WSFA
Police: 1 Selma High student dead, 3 others taken to hospital
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - An investigation is underway after a student died Tuesday at Selma High School. According to Selma Police Cpt. Natasha Fowlkes, the victim was 16 years old. Authorities are waiting on a toxicology report to determine the student’s cause of death. Fowlkes said three other students...
WSFA
Man sentenced to life in prison for 2020 Montgomery murder
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for a 2020 murder, Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey announced Thursday. According to Bailey’s office, Henry Joiner was found guilty in the shooting death of Louis Miles Jr. During...
WSFA
Mayor comments on ‘tragic’ situation at Selma High School
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - After one student died and several others needed emergent care, Selma Mayor James Perkins Jr. released a statement. “Truly, yesterday was a tragic day in Selma,” Perkins said. “We lost another child, and several children needed emergency care at the hospital.”. According to Selma...
WSFA
Woman found critically shot in I-65 crash
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A woman is fighting for her life after being shot Tuesday evening. Montgomery police and fire medics responded to the northbound lanes of I-65 near Edgemont Avenue on reports of a two-vehicle crash. On scene, first responders found a woman in life-threatening condition from a gunshot wound.
Wetumpka Herald
Millbrook police seeking breaking and entering suspect
The Millbrook Police Department is asking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted for unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle. Investigators said an unknown male is wanted for unlawful breaking into a vehicle and third-degree theft of property that occurred Oct. 21 on Kelly Boulevard in Millbrook.
WSFA
Opelika police searching for suspects in vehicle break-ins on Andrews Rd.
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - On November 4, the Opelika Police Department responded to several vehicle beak-ins, at the Opelika SportsPlex, on Andrews Road. According to victims, the windows of their vehicles were shattered, at which their purses and wallets were stolen. Shortly afterwards, the debit cards of multiple victims were...
WSFA
Montgomery man killed in wreck off Old Selma Road
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reported a fatal single-vehicle crash in Montgomery County Monday afternoon. The wreck happened at approximately 3:20 p.m. on Old Selma Road, approximately one mile west of Montgomery. State troopers said a man was critically injured when the 1998 Ford F-150 he was driving left the roadway, struck a ditch and then a tree.
WSFA
Prattville kidnapping suspect arrested in Leeds
LEEDS, Ala. (WBRC) - On Nov 5, Leeds Police arrested Michael Butler, 35, of Greenville after a pursuit in St. Clair County. Butler was wanted in Autauga County for kidnapping two juveniles on November 3. He was also facing robbery and attempted murder charges in Georgia. Chief Paul Irwin says...
Death of Alabama student at school likely linked to fentanyl
One student who died at an Alabama high school and four others who were taken to a hospital probably were sickened by something that had been laced with fentanyl, a prosecutor said Wednesday.
alabamanews.net
Montgomery Man Killed in Pickup Truck Crash
Alabama State Troopers say a Montgomery man has died after crashing a pickup truck. State troopers say 74-year-old Preston Taylor was driving on Old Selma Road when his truck left the roadway, hit a ditch and then a tree. He was taken to Baptist Medical Center South where he was pronounced dead.
alabamanews.net
Death of Selma High School Student Jars Community
The Selma community is mourning the loss of 16 year old Selma High student. The teen experienced a medical emergency at school Tuesday — and later died. The shocking death of the Selma High teen — has stunned and startled the entire community. Black wreaths now adorn doors...
elmoreautauganews.com
Clanton Residents Arrested in Millbrook; Charged with Theft, other charges
Top Photo: Michael Taylor of Clanton. (Elmore County Jail photo) On Tuesday, November 8, 2022, Millbrook police officers responded to Walmart with regard to a report of a theft in progress. Upon arrival, officers made contact with two individuals, both of whom were alleged to have been observed in the act of committing theft, by Walmart loss prevention personnel. One of the suspects, later identified as Michael Taylor, a 52-year-old Clanton resident, refused to cooperate with police officers, tampering with physical evidence by swallowing drugs or drug paraphernalia, and actively resisted officers, as they attempted to take him into custody. Officers deployed both chemical irritant and later a Taser to take Taylor into custody. Taylor was placed under arrest, being charged with Theft of Property 3rd Degree, Resisting Arrest and Tampering with Physical Evidence.
Alabama high school student dead, four more sick; prosecutors blame fentanyl
One student who died at an Alabama high school and four others who were taken to a hospital probably were sickened by something that had been laced with fentanyl, a prosecutor said Wednesday. Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson said investigators were awaiting results from an autopsy and toxicology tests...
wvasfm.org
Free Shredding Event
A free shredding event will take place on Friday, November 11, 2022 in Montgomery. The “Shred-A-Thon” is sponsored by AARP Alabama, The Fortitude Foundation and the Montgomery Clean City Commission. Residents will be able to bring two bags or boxes of documents for shredding at Eastdale Mall in...
WSFA
2 injured in early Sunday Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating an overnight double shooting. According to Montgomery Police Captain Jarrett Williams, officers and fire medics responded to the 2700 block of Skyline Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Sunday in reference to a person shot. At the scene, Williams said two males were found with life-threatening gunshot wounds.
wvasfm.org
Prattville Teacher in Custody
Officials report a Prattville educator is behind bars charged with sexual contact with a student. Prattville police charged 31-year-old Daniel James Forman with one count of a school employee having sexual contact with a student under the age of 19. Authorities say Forman is in the Autauga County Metro Jail.
Troy Messenger
Troy Fire Dept. responds to mobile home fire
On Saturday, Nov. 5, the Troy Fire Department responded to a residential mobile home fire on Highway 231. According to a release from Troy Fire Chief Michael Stephens, the Pike County Communications District received a call at approximately 9:44 p.m. on Nov. 5 of a mobile home fire located at the Brantley Mobile Home Park on U.S. Highway 231 in Troy.
