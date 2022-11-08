ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Live updates: Nevadans head to the polls on Election Day

By KTNV Staff
KTNV 13 Action News
 2 days ago

Fox5 KVVU

When will we know who has won Nevada races?

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Votes continue to roll in after Election Day in Nevada, ballots dropped in the mail on Election Day or the days before continue to arrive at county election departments. In Clark County, about 13,000 more votes were added to the count Wednesday and tens of...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
The Nevada Independent

Top Nevada races too early to call as thousands of mail ballots remain to be counted

Most of Nevada’s top races remain too early to call with tens of thousands of ballots left to count, but initial results in the state’s 2022 midterm elections slightly favor incumbent Democrats Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto and Gov. Steve Sisolak. The post Top Nevada races too early to call as thousands of mail ballots remain to be counted appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
NEVADA STATE
The Associated Press

Nevada GOP Rep. Mark Amodei easily reelected to 7th term

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Six-term Republican Rep. Mark Amodei has defeated Elizabeth Mercedes Krause, as expected, in Nevada’s rural northern district where no Democrat has ever won. The 2nd Congressional District was considered the only safe seat for either party among the four in the western battleground of Nevada, where three incumbent Democrats faced stiff challenges. All three of those races were too early to call early Wednesday. Voting officials in the two most populous counties, encompassing the population centers of Las Vegas and Reno, warned it would take days to process mail-in ballots that can be counted for four days after Election Day as long as they were postmarked by Tuesday. Amodei, a member of the powerful House Appropriations Committee, has carried at least 58% of the vote since he won his first full term in a special election in 2011. His sprawling district includes Reno, Sparks and Carson City, as well as rural areas across the state from south of Lake Tahoe to north of Elko.
NEVADA STATE
news3lv.com

Questions arise after non-US citizens receive mail-in ballots

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Cesarina De La Cruz and Consorcia Castellanos said they were shocked to receive voter ballots in the mail for this year's midterm election. "She said she was excited, but she said she thought, oh that's weird, I'm not a citizen of the country, and they're asking me to vote," said De La Cruz, with the help of her sister to translate.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Many Nevada races could be a toss-up, UNLV professor says

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Many races in Nevada’s 2022 election could go “red” or blue” due to the razor-slim margins for polls, according to a UNLV professor. Assistant Professor Kenneth Miller has been tracking the hotly-contested U.S. Senate race between incumbent Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto and Adam Laxalt, which has been the costliest race in Nevada history at $180 million to $190 million, he said. Across the Valley, many other Congressional races are also extremely competitive.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTNV 13 Action News

