Brooklyn hoops star creates tech program to help New York City kids

By Veronica Rosario, Dan Mannarino, Hazel Sanchez
PIX11
PIX11
 2 days ago

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Brooklyn native and former WNBA star Niesha Butler went from hoop dreams to coding dreams.

Butler founded Steam Champs to provide children in Brooklyn with the resources and opportunity to learn about the sciences, engineering, and technology. Steam Champs is the only female and Afro-Latina academy in the nation.

Butler said she fell in love with software engineering and computer science while she played at Georgia Tech.

“I always liked engineering and building stuff so I wanted to bring it to the kids in New York City,” she said. “It’s important we teach them early.”

The cost to attend the academy is about as much as new pair of sneakers, Butler said.

