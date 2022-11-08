ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

FanSided

Is Matt Ryan making his way back to the Atlanta Falcons?

When the Atlanta Falcons traded Matt Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts, it felt like a win-win for both sides. The Falcons got an extra draft pick and cleared up their finances, while the Colts felt like they finally got their franchise quarterback. We are just eight weeks into the NFL...
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Byron Leftwich agrees with Tom Brady about Buccaneers' 'embarrassing' effort

Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich seems to agree with quarterback Tom Brady about the team's game-day efforts this season. "It hasn’t been every down," Leftwich responded when asked about the subject Thursday, per the Joe Bucs Fan website and Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. "We’ve had downs where we can be better from an effort standpoint. It’s been addressed and I think we can get better. And that’s what I mean about, 'what we can fix.' I think we can fix all the things that’s been in our way throughout the year. Obviously, it’s been a tough beginning of the year; a lot of things have been going on. So, as I think we’re beginning to settle down, we’re getting more into football mode, more aware of what we need to do.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

The greatest players in Florida State football history

Fred Biletnikoff, Wide Receiver (1962-64) Biletnikoff was such a good college wide receiver during the 1960s that there's an award named in his honor. Though injuries plagued Biletnikoff early in his Florida State career, he was a consensus All-American by the end. (He also played defense as a junior.) As a senior in 1964, Biletnikoff had 70 receptions and led the nation with 1,179 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns. His then-school-record 13 catches for 194 yards and four touchdowns during the 1964 Gator Bowl is considered one of the all-time great performances in college football history.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
The Tennessean

Nashville's new NFL stadium proposal vote is near. Here's what you should know.

The final countdown to decide whether Nashville gets a new NFL stadium has begun, and Metro officials are weighing the pros and cons of their impending multi-billion-dollar vote. On Thursday morning, Metro's Sports Authority Board of Directors held a special meeting at Nissan Stadium to discuss the proposal to build a new $2.1 billion stadium. It would be constructed slightly farther back from the river to make room for a new downtown thoroughfare on the East Bank....
NASHVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

The Rays Have A Randy Arozarena Plan In Mind

The Tampa Bay Rays caught lightning in a bottle when they acquired outfielder Randy Arozarena from the St. Louis Cardinals prior to the 2020 season. Since his arrival in Tampa Bay, Arozarena has been a godsend, winning ALCS MVP honors in 2020 and claiming the American League Rookie of the Year Award in 2021.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

