pistolsfiringblog.com
Without a Legitimate Run Game, OSU’s Offense is Fool’s Gold
If you can’t consistently and effectively run the ball, you can’t sustain drives or protect leads. It’s a lot harder to impose your will on your opponent. When you struggled to hold your ground, you quickly switch from the aggressor to the passive party. Oklahoma State is...
pistolsfiringblog.com
PFB Picks: Laying Out Predictions for OSU’s Saturday Tilt vs. Iowa State
We’ve been hoodwinked, bamboozled, led astray, run amok and flat-out deceived — in the words of the great Stephen A. Smith — by the 2022 Oklahoma State football team. Just two weeks ago it was 6-1 after beating Texas, in the driver’s seat to be a Big 12 title finalist and in the darkhorse conversation as a college football playoff contender, but now? OSU is 6-3, coming off two dreadful losses to K-State and Kansas and quickly fizzling down the stretch.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Three Things Iowa State coach Matt Campbell Said Ahead of the Cyclones’ Game against Oklahoma State
With Brock Purdy, Breece Hall and Charlie Kolar in the NFL, Matt Campbell’s Iowa State Cyclones predictably took a step back this season, but after a trio of Big 12 losses by 3 or fewer points, they finally got in the win column last weekend. Iowa State is coming...
pistolsfiringblog.com
Five Thoughts on Oklahoma State’s 77-66 Season-Opening Victory against UT-Arlington
STILLWATER — The Cowboys got through night one of the college basketball season unbeaten, which is better than some Big 12 teams in this state can say. Oklahoma State defeated UT-Arlington 77-66 on Monday night in Gallagher-Iba Arena. The Cowboys struggled to score early before ripping off a 28-2...
pistolsfiringblog.com
Oklahoma State Basketball Announces the Signing of Its 2023 Recruiting Class
A quartet of high school basketball prospects made it official with Oklahoma State on Wednesday. Oklahoma State announced the signings of Brandon Garrison, Jamyron Keller, Justin McBride and Connor Dow here on the fist day of the early signing period. That group of four ranks 12th nationally in 247Sports’ team rankings, which is good for third in the Big 12. ESPN has OSU’s class at No. 15 while Rivals has it at No. 16.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Five Things to Know as OSU Looks to Shake Off Losing Streak at Home vs. Iowa State
Every game for OSU right now is starting to feel like must-win territory. After the 48-0 beatdown at Kansas State, OSU had to have a bounceback last Saturday at Kansas. Now, after a 37-16 loss to the Jayhawks, it certainly feels like Saturday against Iowa State a win feels more necessary than it should. A loss to the team tied for last in the Big 12 standings would be a death knell for any remaining hopes and dreams that are left this season.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Cowgirls Win First Game of Jacie Hoyt Era 95-63 against UT-Rio Grande Valley
STILLWATER — After amassing a 81-65 record at Kansas City the past five seasons, Jacie Hoyt is 1-0 as the Cowgirls’ coach. The Oklahoma State women’s basketball team kicked off its season Monday with a 95-63 win over UT-Rio Grande Valley. The Vaqueros hung around a little bit for a half before the Cowgirls outscored UTRGV 53-32 in the second half.
Oklahoma tribes react to Gov. Stitt’s reelection
TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma tribes are reacting to Gov. Kevin Stitt’s reelection Tuesday night. Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma Chief Gary Batton released a statement late Tuesday:. “Although the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma endorsed Gov. Stitt’s opponent, we remain open to cooperating with the administration for the benefit of all Oklahomans. We hope Gov. Stitt’s second term will be marked by an understanding of the economic, cultural and social benefits Tribes provide to our state, and that he will agree to work with us on issues affecting all residents. As always, we seek to focus on the things we can agree on, rather than our differences.”
oklahomawatch.org
Analysis: How Rural Voters Again Propelled Stitt to Victory
Widespread support from rural voters and a decisive margin in metropolitan Tulsa propelled incumbent Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt to victory over Democrat Joy Hofmeister in Tuesday’s general election. Stitt received 63.2% of votes in counties outside of the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metropolitan statistical areas, according to state election...
LIVE RESULTS HERE: Polls close for Oklahoma midterm election
TULSA, Okla. — Polls closed at 7 p.m. in Oklahoma for the midterm election. Notable state races include the gubernatorial race and the race for Jim Inhofe’s U.S. Senate seat. Notable races in Tulsa County include run-off elections for Tulsa City Council seats in districts five, six and...
2 Tulsa City Council incumbents defeated in midterm elections
TULSA, Okla. — Two of the three Tulsa City Council seats up for reelection will be filled by new members. Grant Miller beat incumbent Mykey Arthrell in Tulsa City Council district five by less than a percentage point. Christian Bengal won the city council district six race, defeating incumbent...
anadisgoi.com
Country star Tracy Lawrence stopping at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. – With more than 30 years in the country music industry under his hat, Tracy Lawrence is bringing decades of hits to Hard Rock Live on March 24, 2023. Tickets go on sale Nov. 11 and start at $29.50. From timeless classics to the mainstay, Lawrence has...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma Lottery looking for two winners of $100,000 Powerball Lottery
MUSKOGEE, Okla. (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Lottery is looking for not just one, but TWO Oklahoma Powerball Winners. The prize for the two ticket winners is both for $100,000. The Oklahoma Lottery says one ticket was sold at Love's in Tecumseh and the other QuikTrip in Muskogee. For more...
Two $100,000 winning lottery tickets sold in Muskogee, Tecumseh
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Though the winning $2.04 billion Powerball ticket was sold in California, two Oklahomans won smaller prizes. According to the Oklahoma Lottery, two $100,000 tickets were purchased before the drawing. The first was bought at a Love’s in Tecumseh. The second was bought at a QuikTrip...
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and you also love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients only.
Three dead following boating accident in Oklahoma
GUTHRIE, OKLAHOMA - Fire Chief Eric Harlow of the Gutherie Fire and EMS is reporting a deadly boating accident that occurred this afternoon at the Gutherie Country Club Lake located east of I-35 on State Highway 105. Guthrie, Oklahoma is located about 30 miles north of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The accident resulted in the tragic death of three young men.
Former Tulsa firefighter sentenced to prison, admits robbing two banks
TULSA, Okla. — A former Tulsa firefighter will spend 51 months in prison after he admitted to robbing two Oklahoma banks. After his release, Jerry Brown will spend an additional three years under supervision. Brown admitted to robbing the Oklahoma Capital Bank in Skiatook in March 2020 and the...
Journal Tribune
Was Timothy McVeigh's arrest aided by 'divine intervention' ?
Timothy McVeigh had the open road ahead of him on Wednesday, April 19, 1995, after he bombed the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City. But two stranded motorists and an unsuspecting Oklahoma Highway Patrolman stood in his way. When retired Trooper Charlie Hanger recounts the story, he gives...
3 Bodies Recovered from Oklahoma Lake After Airboat Flips Over amid Strong Winds, Officials Say
Oklahoma Highway Patrol's Dive Team reportedly used Sonar technology to locate the bodies in the murky water Officials say the bodies of three people have been recovered from an Oklahoma lake after an airboat accident, per multiple reports. Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a boat flipped over Tuesday afternoon on Country Club Lake in Guthrie, according to FOX affiliate KOKH and NBC affiliate KFOR. The three bodies and the boat were located by OHP's Dive Team later that evening, per KFOR and CBS affiliate KWTV. The victims have not been publicly...
Police: Arkansas murder suspect arrested in Oklahoma City
Authorities in Oklahoma City say they have arrested a man who was wanted for murder in another state.
