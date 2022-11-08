Read full article on original website
Unhappiness Could 'Age' Some People More Than Smoking, Study Suggests
Scientists around the world are trying to use artificial intelligence to create a new type of 'clock' that can measure your true biological age. A recent attempt added psychological factors to the mix and made some intriguing predictions. The initial tests suggest that the impact of mental ill health could, at times, outweigh those of physical diseases and habits, including smoking.
Most Americans Struggle to Get Good Sleep
WEDNESDAY, Nov. 9, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Nearly half of American adults are not getting the sleep they need, a new study shows. That sleep debt is being compounded for many by what researchers call social jet lag, which is the difference between a person’s preferred sleep/wake times and those that society expects. “This is a well-done study examining a very large and representative sample,” Dr. Bhanu Prakash Kolla, a...
5 strange signs you’re not getting quality sleep, according to experts
These 5 strange hidden signs could mean you’re not getting good sleep at night
New study shows 1 in 5 deaths for U.S. adults ages 20 to 49 are from excessive drinking
An estimated 1 in 5 deaths of U.S. adults ages 20 to 49 is from excessive drinking, a new study by JAMA Network Open reports. Excessive alcohol consumption is a leading cause of preventable deaths in the United States. For U.S. adults ages 20 to 64, an estimated 1 in...
MedicalXpress
Infants who die unexpectedly in the first week might have different risk factors than those who die in the first month
While a sudden unexpected infant death (SUID) is rare in the first month of life, a new Rutgers study has found that those occurring in the first week, an even rarer event, have different risk factors than those dying later, and recommended more thorough investigations into the possible causes of these early deaths.
Science-backed trick to get better sleep is said to work for nearly everyone
Getting enough sleep is a struggle for many, and even more of us struggle to get quality sleep despite sleeping long hours each night. If you’ve been having trouble sleeping well, then this science-backed sleep trick could help you say goodbye to sleepless nights and hello to a more rested experience each and every day.
MedicalXpress
Association between poor sleep quality and an increased risk of developing Alzheimer's
New research has shown an association between sleep quality—less than seven hours—and Alzheimer's disease-related pathology in people without cognitive impairment. The study by an international team led by the Pasqual Maragall Foundation research center, the Barcelonaβeta Brain Research Center (BBRC), together with researchers from the University of Bristol and North Bristol NHS Trust, was published in the journal Brain Communications on Nov. 3.
Mindfulness meditation is as effective as LEXAPRO at alleviating anxiety, study finds
Trendy mindfulness practices are as effective as medication at alleviating anxiety, a study has found. People who meditated every day and did yoga once a week saw their anxious thoughts and feelings ease by almost a third after six weeks. In the first head-to-head comparison, a second group given Lexapro...
L.A. Weekly
How To Use CBD For Controlling Sleep Issues
View the original article about How To Use CBD For Controlling Sleep Issues at We Vape CBD Oil. Not being able to get enough sleep can be frustrating, especially if you are tired. But unfortunately, there can be a wide range of problems that can interfere with your sleep. From sleeping disorders like restless legs syndrome and sleep apnea to common issues like pain and anxiety, there can be a number of problems that can prevent you from getting the much-needed sleep.
Psych Centra
Insomnia Test
Have you ever found yourself in bed staring at the ceiling for hours, waiting for sleep to come? You’ve tried counting sheep, listening to sleep apps, and even creating the perfect sleep environment, but nothing has worked. We’ve all had trouble sleeping from time to time — whether that’s...
This Therapist And Mom Is Going Viral On TikTok For Sharing How To Spot Anxiety In Kids, And As A Former Anxious Kid, She's 100% Correct
"The first step in helping your kids to manage their anxiety is to help them understand what they're feeling when they're feeling it — which means you have to recognize that they're anxious."
Medical News Today
PTSD: Blue light therapy in the morning may improve sleep, other symptoms
Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) may occur after a person experiences a traumatic event. People with PTSD may experience flashbacks, anxiety, difficulty sleeping, and a variety of other symptoms. Current treatments include psychotherapy, counseling, and medication. A new study has found that just 30 minutes of blue light therapy in the...
CNET
Sleeping Enough But Still Feeling Tired? Signs You're Not Getting Quality Sleep
Get eight hours of sleep and that's it, right? Not exactly. You can sleep for the recommended amount and still not feel rested. That's because quantity isn't the only factor that matters -- it's also about the quality of sleep you get. Getting the right type of sleep can be...
How sleep scientists helped people soothe their nightmares
Combining two psychological techniques can help you become your own Sandman. Sophie SchwartzIn a small nightmare disorder study, dreams connected to positive stimuli and emotions led to better rest.
Scientists Manipulated People’s Nightmares to Turn Them Into Dreams in New Study
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Many people have nightmares. Although they differ from person to person, nightmares usually involve images and thoughts of aggression, interpersonal conflict, failure, and other emotions like fear, anger, and sadness. However, if nightmares become frequent enough and cause significant emotional distress, an individual may be diagnosed with nightmare disorder (ND).
Medical News Today
How long does insomnia last?
Insomnia can vary in frequency and duration. Acute insomnia lasts only a few days to weeks, while the more chronic form involves disrupted sleep for three or more nights a week that lasts for 3 months or longer. Trouble sleeping is a common problem. Around. of the world’s population report...
Meditation works as well as a common antidepressant for reducing anxiety, study says
In the study, meditation was just as effective as Lexapro, a popular SSRI, at treating anxiety disorders.
ajmc.com
Later School Start Improved Sleepiness, Mood Profile in Adolescents
A study in Brazil found that delaying the start to the school day by an hour improved sleepiness and mood profile in children attending high school. A study published in Sleep Health found that pushing the start of school to an hour later had a positive effect on sleepiness, sleep duration, and mood in students in high school.
Medical News Today
Is ADHD a mood disorder? What to know
Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is not a mood disorder, but it can make it more difficult to regulate emotions. It can also have indirect effects on mental health. For example, some people with ADHD may develop low self-confidence about their abilities due to how they or others perceive the condition.
