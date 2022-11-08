Read full article on original website
French cardinal Jean-Pierre Ricard admits to abusing 14-year-old girl 35 years ago
One of France’s highest-ranking prelates of the Catholic Church has admitted abusing a 14-year-old girl 35 years ago and announced his withdrawal from his religious duties. Cardinal Jean-Pierre Ricard issued a written statement on Monday after a report issued last year revealed a “massive phenomenon” of sexual abusers of children operating for decades within the French Catholic Church.
Woman arrested on suspicion of killing 12-year-old girl in Paris
PARIS, Oct 18 (Reuters) - French authorities have arrested a 24-year-old woman on suspicion of killing a 12-year-old girl whose body, covered in cuts and bruises, was found in a plastic trunk outside her home in Paris, in a case that has shocked the country.
‘Vatican Girl’: Why Did Emanuela Orlandi’s Family Live in Vatican City?
Emanuela Orlandi's proximity to the Catholic Church's seat of power is central to the mystery of Netflix's 'Vatican Girl.'
This French General Never Lost a Battle — So Naturally He Liberated Paris
France holds dear a handful of heroes from World War II, among them towering Gen. Charles de Gaulle, dashing aviator Antoine de Saint-Exupéry (author of “The Little Prince”) and wily Resistance Colonel Henri Rol-Tanguy. But in the long memory of postwar generations the nation’s deepest affection lies with Gen. Philippe Leclerc de Hauteclocque.
Nearly 1,000 migrants stranded in Med as NGOs urge Italy, Malta to help
ROME, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Three charity boats carrying almost 1,000 rescued migrants on Wednesday urged Italian or Maltese authorities to welcome them into one of their ports, saying those onboard needed urgent assistance.
Ancient manuscripts reveal secrets of Ottoman rule at Mount Athos, Greece
Inside the libraries of the medieval Pantokrator Monastery on Mount Athos, Greece, researchers are for the first time tapping a virtually unknown treasure — thousands of Ottoman-era manuscripts.Oct. 21, 2022.
Ship refuses to leave Italy port until all migrants are off
CATANIA, Sicily (AP) — The captain of a charity-run migrant rescue ship refused Italian orders to leave a Sicilian port Sunday after authorities refused to let 35 of the migrants on his ship disembark — part of directives by Italy’s new far-right-led government targeting foreign-flagged rescue ships. Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni’s two-week-old government is refusing safe port to four ships operating in the central Mediterranean that have rescued migrants at sea in distress, some as many as 16 days ago, and is allowing only those identified as vulnerable to disembark. On Sunday, Italy ordered the Humanity 1 to vacate the port of Catania after disembarking 144 rescued migrants, including with children, more than 100 unaccompanied minors and people with medical emergencies. But its captain refused to comply “until all survivors rescued from distress at sea have been disembarked,” said SOS Humanity, the German charity that operates the ship. The vessel remained moored at the port with 35 migrants on board.
France slams Italy’s ‘unacceptable’ refusal to take in migrant ship
France denounced as "unacceptable" Italy's refusal to take in a migrant ship, as the two countries wrangled over which should accept a vessel with 234 people aboard. The row centres on the Ocean Viking, a charity ship which has sailed away from Sicilian waters toward France after unsuccessfully waiting for permission to dock in Italy since late October.
Italian neofascists display banner celebrating Mussolini’s march on Rome
Picture of dictator along with text exalting in his seizure of power 100 years ago reportedly placed by far-right militants
Activists glue themselves to Goya paintings in Spanish climate protest
MADRID, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Climate activists glued their hands to the frames of two world-famous paintings by Spanish master Francisco de Goya in Madrid's Prado museum on Saturday, the latest in a string of protests targeting artworks across Europe.
Italy allows more migrants off rescue ships, standoff eases
MILAN (AP) — The far-right-led Italian government’s weekslong standoff with aid groups running rescue ships partially eased Tuesday, as officials allowed all remaining migrants on two rescue ships to access port. But a ship with 234 rescued migrants still at sea appealed to France to offer it a safe port after more than two weeks of silence from Italy. Italy was allowing migrants it had previously rejected as “not vulnerable” to disembark the Geo Barents, run by Doctors without Borders, in the Sicilian port of Catania. That comes after all 89 migrants aboard a German-run rescue ship were allowed to disembark on the Italian mainland earlier in the day. Thirty-five migrants rescued at sea on the Humanity 1 ship were deemed by Italy to be not vulnerable and were blocked for days from getting off the boat. That’s despite protests from the aid group and experts who say all people found at sea in distress are entitled to the closest safe port under international law. Italian private TV La7 reported late Tuesday that those 35 also were being disembarked but there was no immediate confirmation from the charity.
German-flagged charity vessel refuses to leave Italian port
MILAN, Nov 6 (Reuters) - A German-flagged charity vessel refused to leave the Sicilian port of Catania on Sunday, after Italian authorities said not all the migrants it was carrying could disembark, the NGO responsible for the vessel said.
