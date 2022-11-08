Read full article on original website
KFVS12
Assault investigation leads to early morning chase
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - An investigation into an assault in Cape Girardeau led to an early morning chase into southern Illinois. According to Cape Girardeau Police, officers were investigating an assault which happened on the 1300 block of N. Mount Auburn just before 2 a.m. on Thursday, November 10.
kbsi23.com
Cape Girardeau man faces murder charge out of Pemiscot County
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – A Cape Girardeau man faces a murder charge out of Pemiscot County. Jamourion Grimsley, 20, was arrested on Nov. 7. Deputies from the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office, members of the U.S. Marshal Service Heartland Fugitive Task Force and surrounding agencies, served an arrest warrant on Grimsley on Monday.
Kait 8
Missouri man killed in multi-vehicle crash
NEW MADRID, Mo. (KAIT) - An 88-year-old Matthews man was killed following a multi-vehicle crash. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, on Monday, Nov. 7, Howard Melton was heading east on Highway 61 in Matthews in a 2001 Ford Ranger when he struck the rear of a 2015 Chevrolet Impala driven by 69-year-old Patricia Leach-Nelson of Lilbourn.
KFVS12
KFVS12
Jonesboro, Ill. man sentenced on vehicle, gun, theft charges
JONESBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - An 18-year-old Jonesboro, Ill. man was sentenced to nine years in state prison on Monday, November 7. According to Union County State’s Attorney Tyler E. Tripp, Kadden S. Spencer was sentenced after he pled guilty on Thursday to two counts of theft, one count of possession of a stolen firearm, one count of vehicle theft conspiracy and one count of possession of stolen vehicle charges.
kfmo.com
Farmington Pair Charged with Burglary
(Farmington, MO) Two Farmington residents, 34 year old Lindsey Ann Richard and 33 year old Kyle Richard Hale, are facing charges of second degree burglary and stealing $750 or more after they are alleged to have taken almost $3,000 worth of equipment and tools from a St. Francois county residence. Law enforcement officials used surveillance camera footage to assist them in the investigation. The pair was arrested Friday and booked into the St. Francois County jail. Richard's bond is set at $25,000 while Hale's bond is $100,000.
kbsi23.com
KFVS12
1 dead after 2-vehicle crash on I-57 in Williamson Co.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A Kentucky man is dead after a two-vehicle crash on northbound Interstate 57. According to Illinois State Police, at around 5 a.m. on Tuesday November 8, a 2012 white truck tractor semi-trailer was traveling on I-57 at milepost 52 when a deer ran into the road.
wpsdlocal6.com
Teen reported missing in Paducah found safe Tuesday night, police say
PADUCAH — Paducah Police are asking for assistance locating a missing Paducah teen. According to a Tuesday morning release, 17-year-old Luke Pace was last seen in the area of Mohawk Drive in Paducah. He is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall and 146 pounds. If you have information...
wfcnnews.com
KFVS12
Williamson Co. deputies looking for suspect, vehicle in reported possible battery
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Deputies are looking for help identifying a suspect and a vehicle in connection with a reported possible battery. According to a release from the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, they were called to the area of Spillway Road, about 1 mile south of Route 13, around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 5 for a report of a possible battery.
westkentuckystar.com
kbsi23.com
KFVS12
Sheriff’s office seeking information about severely injured dog
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in regards to an injured dog. The sheriff’s office said a severely injured Pitbull was found by a railroad worker on the tracks near Division Street, underneath the John Puryear overpass in Paducah, on Friday, November 4.
myleaderpaper.com
License plate-reading cameras boon for police
The Arnold Police Department is the most recent Jefferson County law enforcement agency to invest in a license plate-reading camera system produced by the Flock Group of Atlanta. Chief Brian Carroll said Arnold Police expect the Flock Safety cameras to be installed by December. “These cameras will allow our officers...
kbsi23.com
wfcnnews.com
KMOV
Metro East family shattered after a break up left one person dead, two critically injured
BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV) - A break-up gone bad. It’s a living nightmare for one Metro East family after three of their family members were shot Saturday, leaving one dead. The triple shooting happened in Belleville near South Church Street Saturday morning. Trisha Burton, 43, was found dead on the scene. Samantha Burton, 35, and her 15-year-old daughter Kiyra are still in the hospital. Samantha Burton’s significant other is the person charged with the shooting and murder.
myleaderpaper.com
Hematite man sentenced to 35 years for shooting
Daymein Hedrick, 19, of Hematite has been sentenced to 35 years in prison after admitting to shooting two people in 2020 at a creek near the intersection of Rice Street and Sunnyside Road in Hematite, court records show. On Oct. 26, Jefferson County Div. 12 Associate Circuit Judge Antonio "Tony"...
kbsi23.com
Carbondale man sentenced for aggravated kidnapping, home invasion
JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – A Carbondale man was sentenced to 24 years for aggravated kidnapping and 20 years for home invasion. Justin D. Carr, 40, of Carbondale was sentenced Carr to 24 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections followed by three years of mandatory supervised release for aggravated kidnapping and 20 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections followed by 18 months of mandatory supervised release for home invasion after a sentencing hearing held on November 4.
