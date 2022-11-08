Read full article on original website
MotorTrend Magazine
2024 Audi Q8 E-Tron First Look: New Name, More Range
When Audi revealed its E-Tron all-electric SUV back in 2018, the automotive world was in a different place. Gas prices were down, as was demand for electric cars not named Tesla. Now, the EV race is on in earnest, with seemingly every automaker tripping over themselves to rush new and improved electrified models off their factory floors.
Top Speed
Can A Tuned Audi TT RS Keep Pace With A GT-R Godzilla And An AMG GTS In A Race?
A drag race between high-performance vehicles is bound to be interesting, but what happens when you throw in an unlikely adversary into the mix? YouTube channel Sam CarLegion has gathered a 2018 Nissan GT-R, Mercedes AMG GTS, and a seemingly overmatched but tuned Audi TT-RS to find out. All three are known to be amazing platforms for high-horsepower builds. The GT-R has shown it can destroy supercars like the Ferrari SF90 when horsepower is matched, and the Merc packs a twin-turbo V-8 from AMG. Regardless, the Audi TT has always been a pocket rocket capable of overachieving.
TEASED: 2023 Honda Accord Coming With Honda's Largest Ever Infotainment Screen
The current tenth-generation Honda Accord has only been around since 2018, but already the Japanese brand is working on a replacement for one of the best-selling sedans available in the USA. Even now, near the end of its lifecycle, it remains one of the best all-rounders. But you don't get...
5 New Sedans Faster Than a Hellcat
The BMW M5 and Mercedes-AMG E63 S are just two examples of super sports sedans faster than the fire-breathing Hellcat. The post 5 New Sedans Faster Than a Hellcat appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Is the Toyota Sequoia Bigger Than the Toyota Land Cruiser?
Toyota breathed new life into the Sequoia nameplate. Is the Sequoia bigger than the Toyota Land Cruiser? The post Is the Toyota Sequoia Bigger Than the Toyota Land Cruiser? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorAuthority
2023 Porsche 718 Cayman and Boxster lineup add Style Editions
Porsche has an answer for those who want something different in the Porsche 718 lineup, but it's not the upcoming 2023 Porsche 718 Spyder RS. On Tuesday, the 2023 Porsche 718 Cayman Style Edition and 718 Boxster Style Edition were announced with an available vibrant and eye-catching finish. The Style...
Audi And Volkswagen Recall Almost 232,000 Cars For Bad Infotainment And TPMS
Apparently, Volkswagen's (and Audi's) infotainment woes extend beyond just touch buttons on steering wheels. Together, the two German brands issued a recall over faulty tire pressure monitoring systems (TPMS) and infotainment system voltage regulators. All told, 231,780 cars between the two brands have been recalled. Affected models include the Audi...
MotorAuthority
Redesigned 2023 Honda Pilot adds space, rugged Trailsport
Honda on Monday unveiled a redesigned Pilot, one featuring more space and bolder styling than its predecessor. The new mid-size SUV, which represents the fourth generation of the Pilot nameplate, goes on sale in December as a 2023 model. Pricing information will be announced closer to the on-sale date. Overall...
New BMW Headlight DRL Design Will Reduce Glare And Expand Styling Options
Headlight design has seemingly reached its peak, with adaptive multibeam laser-enhanced lighting technology, LEDs everywhere, and intricate daylight running lamp designs representing the current state of the art. But, while this is as good as it gets at the moment, a new BMW patent discovered by CarBuzz at the German Patent and Trademark Office (DPMA) shows another possible evolution in lighting technology.
Stellantis And Audi Join Other Automakers In Twitter Advertising Boycott After Musk Takeover
After leading Tesla to become the world's most valuable automaker, CEO Elon Musk seemingly got bored and decided to buy Twitter outright. Automakers are understandably wary of the head of a rival company having control over such a powerful advertising platform which is why GM suspended its ads on the platform after Musk took over, as did Volkswagen and Audi of America. And now Stellantis has followed suit.
Ken Block's Crazy 2011 Ford Fiesta From Gymkhana Up For Sale
Ken Block recently ripped up the streets of Las Vegas in an electric Audi S1 Hoonitron for the aptly named Electrikhana. But while the tire-smoking action looked great, many weren't impressed by the fact that his latest machine is an EV, yearning for the early days of the Gymkhana video series when the sound of contained combustion filled the air. One such monster from those heydays was GYM3, a 600-horsepower Ford Fiesta rallycross car that starred in Gymkhana Three, in which Block tackled the Autodrome de Montlhery in a blazing, nerveless display of speed and driving skill around the French circuit; and one of many highlights in Block's glittering collaboration with Ford.
2023 Toyota Highlander: 3 Things to Like About the Reliable SUV
The 2023 Toyota Highlander starts at $36,420 for the base L trim and $50,475 for the Hybrid Platinum trim. It also gets a new engine. The post 2023 Toyota Highlander: 3 Things to Like About the Reliable SUV appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
TEASED: 2024 Toyota Prius Arriving Next Week With bZ-Inspired Looks
Toyota has taken to its social media channels to tease an all-new hybrid model, and our money is on the 2024 Toyota Prius. The current Prius has been on sale since 2015, and with the Corolla Hybrid getting more power for 2023, we questioned the need for the Prius to live on any longer at all. Well, clearly, Toyota had the same train of thought and will be reinventing the Prius entirely if the 'Hybrid Reborn' tagline in the teasers below is anything to go by. These images posted by Toyota Japan seem to be the first clues leading to the official unveiling on November 16th.
Aston Martin AMB 001 Pro Superbike Is A Track-Only Monster Inspired By The Valkyrie AMR Pro
Track-only superbike with 225-horsepower 997cc engine. Aston Martin is following up its successful and highly limited AMB 001 superbike with a Pro edition which strongly draws inspiration from the Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro hypercar. Like the previous model launched in 2019, the Pro will be built in conjunction with Brough Superior and focus more on track use.
Only Dodge Dealerships Will Be Allowed To Modify Dodge Evs
Last month, Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis revealed that the Charger Daytona SRT Concept would make an appearance at this year's SEMA show in a new form. Kuniskis and his team are well aware that roughly half of the brand's customer base modifies its cars, and Dodge does not want to lose out on these customers in the electric age. To that end, the automaker has revealed a Stryker Red example of the Daytona SRT Concept and shown that the car can be had with various levels of power. Future customers will also be able to enhance performance through dealer-equipped Direct Connection eStage 1 or eStage 2 upgrades that add more power, but aftermarket tuners won't be able to offer the same service.
U.S. News Names the 2020 Porsche Taycan the Best Used Luxury Car to Buy In 2022
The 2020 Porsche Taycan makes offerings from Audi, BMW, and Mercedes look and feel boring and old-fashioned. It’s no wonder that U.S. News & World Report has named it the best used luxury car to buy. The post U.S. News Names the 2020 Porsche Taycan the Best Used Luxury Car to Buy In 2022 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Lamborghini Next In Line To Offer An IPO
In early October 2022, Porsche's highly-anticipated debut on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange finally happened. After the market closed on that first day, Porsche made history as the second-biggest market debut in German history. It also dethroned Volkswagen as Europe's most valuable automotive manufacturer. The move was so successful even Maserati is thinking of following the same route.
Here’s What You’ll Pay for the 2023 Toyota Sequoia Hybrid
The 2023 Toyota Sequoia Hybrid price ranges from the base model up to the highest-end model. The post Here’s What You’ll Pay for the 2023 Toyota Sequoia Hybrid appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
5 Reasons the New 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV Could be the Best $40,000 SUV
The new 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV is the least expensive seven-seat PHEV SUV. But, does that also means it's one of the best values today? The post 5 Reasons the New 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV Could be the Best $40,000 SUV appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Michael Schumacher's Ferrari F2003 F1 Car Sells For Record-Breaking $15 Million
Yesterday, one of Michael Schumacher's most successful F1 cars officially broke the record for the highest price ever for an ex-F1 car when his F2003 GA went under the hammer for the equivalent of $14.87 million - more than eight times the value of a brand new Monza SP1. The car in question was the one Schumacher won five Grands Prix with during the 2003 season.
