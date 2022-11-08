Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Boston Walgreens Closures Worries ResidentsCadrene HeslopBoston, MA
Find Your New Best Friend, AND Hold an Alligator at This One Day Only Event!Camilo DíazHanover, MA
For One Night Emo Kids Will Unite at Barrett's AlehouseDianna CarneyWest Bridgewater, MA
Boston high school receives $30 million from anonymous donorAsh JurbergBoston, MA
Public safety, immigrants’ rights on the ballot with Question 4The Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Related
Victim of adolescent bullying by Boston Bruins signee denies he gave player his support
A man described how he was bullied for years by NHL prospect Mitchell Miller, three days after Boston Bruins president Cam Neely said the team failed by signing Miller to an entry-level contract. The Bruins have since rescinded the offer.
Bruins Make Roster Move Regarding Defenseman Mike Reilly
Boston Bruins defenseman Mike Reilly finds himself on waivers once again. The Bruins announced they put the veteran on waivers Wednesday for the purpose of assignment to Providence. Boston had also put the 29-year-old through this process a month ago at the end of training camp, but he went unclaimed and headed to Providence before being recalled by the Bruins.
Rival executive comments on Bruins' Mitchell Miller fiasco
BOSTON -- As soon as the Bruins announced the signing of Mitchell Miller, the reaction from Boston fans was impossible to miss. So much so, in fact, that the team announced just two days later that it was "parting ways" with the controversial prospect.Around the league, front offices obviously took notice of the fiasco. And one fellow executive was taken aback by the way the situation played out in Boston."One of the biggest unforced errors I've seen in my two decades working in this sport," an NHL executive texted ESPN's Emily Kaplan.That perspective certainly adds to the confusion of why,...
Yardbarker
Legendary NHL goalie has new important role with New Jersey Devils
The New Jersey Devils announced on Thursday morning that Hall of Fame goalie Martin Brodeur has a new role with the organization and has been hired as the team's Director of Hockey Operations. The 50-year-old Brodeur is one of the greatest and most accomplished goalies in NHL history and was...
Saints Cut Veteran Quarterback After Monday Night Loss
Following this Monday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the New Orleans Saints waived quarterback Brett Hundley from the practice squad. Hundley joined the Saints last week to help them prepare for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Clearly, that plan didn't work. Jackson had 133 passing yards, 82 rushing yards and one...
CBS Sports
NHL Rewind: Alex Ovechkin makes more history, Bruins get torched for tone-deaf signing
Another weekend of NHL action is in the books. A couple of legends hit milestones on the ice, and a star put on a show in his home country. However, one team took center stage with a tone deaf personnel decision. Let's review the best highlights and the biggest storylines...
NBC Sports
Jayson Tatum had a great comeback for Ja Morant's late-game chirp
What motivates Jayson Tatum to deliver in the clutch? Ja Morant found out the hard way Monday night. Boston led Memphis by one point when the Grizzlies fouled Tatum with 2.2 seconds remaining, needing the Celtics star to miss one or both free throws to have a chance of winning in regulation. So, as Tatum stepped to the free throw line, Morant tried to get in his head with some trash talk.
FOX Sports
Rangers bring losing streak into game against the Red Wings
New York Rangers (6-5-3, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (7-3-2, second in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers are looking to break their three-game skid with a win against the Detroit Red Wings. Detroit has a 7-3-2 record overall and a 5-1-2 record...
NBC Sports
Who would Ovechkin want as a linemate alongside him and Crosby?
Since 2005 the league has been witnessing one of the best hockey rivalries between the Great 8 and Sid the Kid. Tonight marked the 63rd regular-season meeting between Alex Ovechkin and Sidney Crosby. Two of the most dynamic players the game has ever seen, but could you imagine if the two rivals were to have played on the same line?
Golden Knights beat Maple Leafs 4-3 in OT, win 8th straight
TORONTO — (AP) — Reilly Smith scored his second goal of the game 23 seconds into overtime and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 Tuesday night for their eighth straight win. Jack Eichel and Nicolas Roy also scored for Vegas, which has won 12...
FOX Sports
Calgary takes losing streak into game against Boston
Calgary Flames (5-4-2, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. Boston Bruins (11-2-0, first in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames, on a six-game losing streak, play the Boston Bruins. Boston has a 7-0-0 record at home and an 11-2-0 record overall. The Bruins have committed 57 total penalties...
Yardbarker
Bruins’ Prospect Duran Off to Hot Start in 2022-23
The 2020 NHL Entry Draft was one that any player drafted that year will never forget. It was a draft that was not conducted in person because of the coronavirus pandemic and was held remotely. The Boston Bruins did not have a first-round pick that season as before the COVID-19 shutdown, general manager (GM) Don Sweeney sent the pick along with John Moore and Axel Andersson to the Anaheim Ducks, and Ondrej Kase was sent to Boston.
NBC Sports
Four positives that last-place Sharks can build on after slow start
Editor's Note: Sheng Peng will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng. Breaking news: David Quinn isn’t...
Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Flames Lines, Pairings
The Bruins will get some reinforcement back when they wrap up their homestand Thursday night. Charlie McAvoy returns to Boston’s lineup for the first time this season when the B’s take on the Calgary Flames. It’s been quite the start to the season for the Black and Gold,...
NBC Sports
Why Klingberg isn't surprised by EK65's hot start to season
Anaheim Ducks defenseman John Klingberg isn’t surprised by the renaissance of Erik Karlsson this 2022-23 NHL season. Through 14 games, Karlsson leads all NHL defensemen with 10 goals and 19 points. It’s been five seasons since Karlsson has finished even in the top 15 in scoring from the blue...
ESPN
Kaprizov scores twice on power play, Wild defeat Ducks 4-1
ANAHEIM, Calif. -- — A well-rested Kirill Kaprizov took out his frustrations on the Anaheim Ducks. The Minnesota forward — who received a match penalty and $5,000 fine for roughing Los Angeles defenseman Drew Doughty during the second period Tuesday night — scored two power-play goals as the Wild continued their dominance over the Ducks with a 4-1 victory Wednesday night.
NBC Sports
Kerr explains Warriors' adjusted rotations in win over Kings
For several days, Steve Kerr hinted at changes to the Warriors' rotations and he finally got to unveil them against the Kings at Chase Center on Monday. Needless to say, despite the Warriors' 116-113 win over the Kings, Kerr and the coaching staff still have a lot of things to sort out.
FOX Sports
Golden Knights bring 8-game win streak into matchup with the Sabres
Vegas Golden Knights (11-2-0, first in the Pacific Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (7-5-0, sixth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights will try to extend an eight-game win streak with a victory over the Buffalo Sabres. Buffalo is 7-5-0 overall and 4-3-0 in home games. The Sabres...
NBC Sports
Bruins place Reilly on waivers as McAvoy nears return from injury
For the second time in a month, the rest of the NHL has an opportunity to claim Boston Bruins defenseman Mike Reilly off waivers. The team announced Wednesday afternoon that Reilly is on waivers for the purpose of AHL assignment. The move came a few hours after defenseman Charlie McAvoy skated on the first pairing next to Hampus Lindholm at practice.
SB Nation
The Bruins’ Mitchell Miller fiasco ending in his release, explained
The Boston Bruins are one of the best teams in hockey. But nobody is talking about their gaudy record to start the season, nor their NHL-best goal differential, right now. Instead, the point of focus is the organization’s decision to sign defenseman Mitchell Miller, and then “part ways” with him just days later after intense backlash from around the NHL.
Comments / 0