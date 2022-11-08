ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buy One Get One With DeWalt’s Black Friday Home Depot Deal

By Hank O&#8217;Hop
 5 days ago
Rather than tossing its deals out there amidst the chaos that is Black Friday, where they’ll surely blend in, DeWalt’s opted for guerilla warfare and dumped all the best deals at Home Depot on us now. Of course, the buy-one-get-one offers are what most folks are interested and DeWalt’s answered that call with two pretty killer options. However, it’s also hitting the competition where it hurts by sneaking some buy-on-get-two deals into the mix.

As if that doesn’t guarantee the marketing teams a win for the holiday season, they’ve peppered in some awesome specials on a long list of additional tools. To make a long story short, you need to check the list below if you’re in the market for power tools for any reason.

One-stop shop for all things automotive (car tech, global auto news and vehicle reviews), defense and aviation coverage.

