The First Trade Of The 2023 MLB Offseason Is Here
The first trade of the 2023 Major League Baseball offseason has arrived. Over the weekend, the Houston Astros took down the Philadelphia Phillies in Game Six of the 2022 World Series. On Wednesday, the Atlanta Braves and the Texas Rangers agreed to the first trade of the year. "We've acquired...
Clayton Kershaw being eyed by 1 notable opposing team
Clayton Kershaw may still be wearing blue next year, just a different shade. Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported Tuesday that the Texas Rangers are waiting patiently on direction from Kershaw’s camp this offseason. The Rangers would like to see how willing the former NL Cy Young Award winner is to engage with teams other than the Los Angeles Dodgers.
San Diego Padres may be changing Fernando Tatis Jr.’s role
Fernando Tatis Jr. was supposed to be the shortstop of the present and future for the San Diego Padres. That may have changed. According to Alden Gonzalez at ESPN, Tatis may no longer have a home at short. Instead, he could get time at short, second, center, and left as the Padres could look to turn him into a super utility player.
Yardbarker
Angels GM Indicates He Can Sign Another Star This Offseason
The Los Angeles Angels had a forgettable 2022 season. After starting the season hot, they quickly collapsed and fell out of postseason contention. That ultimately resulted in a 73-89 finish. Even after signing Ryan Tepera, Michael Lorenzen, Aaron Loup, and Noah Syndergaard to bolster the pitching staff, the Angels could...
Rangers Exercising Patience With Clayton Kershaw
An MLB Network Report indicates the Texas Rangers are waiting to find out if the former Cy Young pitcher is interested in leaving Los Angeles.
Scott Boras spins ex-Yankees, Mets outfielders as free-agent bargains
Spending season has arrived in Major League Baseball. But a pair of former Big Apple bats shouldn’t expect massive windfalls this winter. The New York Post’s Joel Sherman looked at the market for former New York Yankees outfielder Joey Gallo and ex-New York Mets outfielder Michael Conforto. BUY...
dodgerblue.com
Angels GM Perry Minasian: Shohei Ohtani Trade Ruled Out
When it became clear the Washington Nationals were entertaining a Juan Soto trade at the deadline this season, that led to speculation the Los Angeles Angels would be open to holding talks for Shohei Ohtani. The Los Angeles Dodgers reportedly attempted to discuss an Ohtani trade with the Angels but...
FOX Sports
MLB Odds: Lines on Aaron Judge's next team, from Giants to Phillies
Aaron Judge is coming off of one of the greatest individual seasons ever by a player in the New York Yankees' rich history. Judge hit 62 home runs in the regular season, breaking Yankees legend Roger Maris's single-season American League home run record. But the Yankees once again faltered in...
Angels News: Shohei Ohtani, Mike Trout Beat Out by Aaron Judge for Hank Aaron Award
The Angels had two of the eight finalists in the American League.
NBC Philadelphia
Phillies Claim a Couple Pitchers From Giants, Trim 40-Man Roster
Phillies claim 2 pitchers via waivers, remove 5 players from 40-man roster originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Phillies added their first two new players of the offseason via waivers from the San Francisco Giants, claiming left-handed pitcher Andrew Vasquez and right-hander Luis Ortiz. Vasquez is a 29-year-old reliever...
St. Louis Cardinals: Matt Holliday has plans for Adam Wainwright
Matt Holliday and Adam Wainwright spent eight years together as teammates on the St. Louis Cardinals. That relationship is not going to matter once spring training begins ahead of the 2023 season. Holliday is set to join the Cardinals as their bench coach next year as part of the shakeup...
Dodgers Rumors: Clayton Kershaw is on the Texas Rangers' Radar, Says MLB Insider
They would love to bring him home to close out his career.
Phillies Mailbag: Wheeler’s Outing, Shortstop Class, Hoskins
We are back with a final 2022 Phillies mailbag. The Phillies fell to the Houston Astros in the World Series. So we turn to the offseason for this Tuesday afternoon's mailbag. This was one of the big questions of game six of the World Series. Zack Wheeler let a couple batters on and instead of letting him go after the scary Yordan Alvarez, a lefty, Wheeler was pulled for left-handed Jose Alvarado. While I would not have done it myself, here's why it happened.
True Blue LA
Dodgers decline Danny Duffy’s 2023 option
The Dodgers on Tuesday declined the $7-million club option for 2023 on Danny Duffy, Andrew Friedman told reporters at the MLB general manager meetings in Las Vegas. The team hasn’t officially announced that Duffy’s option was declined, but earlier Tuesday they did decline the 2023 options on Hanser Alberto and Jimmy Nelson. On Wednesday morning, the MLB Players Association confirmed Duffy’s option was declined on Tuesday.
Yardbarker
Could Red Sox explore a trade for Padres catcher Austin Nola?
Could the Red Sox explore a trade for Padres catcher Austin Nola this offseason?. In Reese McGuire and Connor Wong, the Sox already have two big-league caliber catchers under club control for 2023. But that should not stop them from looking into external additions at the position. Chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom said as much when speaking with reporters (including The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier) at the ongoing GM Meetings in Las Vegas on Tuesday.
San Francisco Giants expect to be big-time spenders in MLB free agency
Fresh off a disappointing 81-81 season, the San Francisco Giants have been linked to multiple big-name players set to hit
Cardinals: Latest payroll projections confusing, not promising
There was a lot of buzz to begin the offseason that the Cardinals would be big spenders. While this may be true, current projections muddy that. The St. Louis Cardinals began the offseason on a sour note and had clear needs on the roster, with the biggest needing to be addressed through big money or blockbuster packages. According to recent payroll breakdowns, it is a bit confusing how they can get there.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet MLB All-Star Trea Turner’s Wife, Kristen Harabedian
Trea Turner’s free agency might be ending soon. The franchise that signs the All-Star will be welcoming a new WAG, too. Kristen Harabedian is Trea Turner’s wife and college sweetheart. She’s been his biggest cheerleader long before his MLB debut and a constant presence at his games. Kristen Harabedian’s gameday fashion and the newest addition to the brood have been the talk of the MLB community on social media for a while, but very little is known about the shortstop’s other half. So we delve into her background in this Kristen Harabedian wiki.
FanSided
