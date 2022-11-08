ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

The Spun

The First Trade Of The 2023 MLB Offseason Is Here

The first trade of the 2023 Major League Baseball offseason has arrived. Over the weekend, the Houston Astros took down the Philadelphia Phillies in Game Six of the 2022 World Series. On Wednesday, the Atlanta Braves and the Texas Rangers agreed to the first trade of the year. "We've acquired...
HOUSTON, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Clayton Kershaw being eyed by 1 notable opposing team

Clayton Kershaw may still be wearing blue next year, just a different shade. Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported Tuesday that the Texas Rangers are waiting patiently on direction from Kershaw’s camp this offseason. The Rangers would like to see how willing the former NL Cy Young Award winner is to engage with teams other than the Los Angeles Dodgers.
FanSided

San Diego Padres may be changing Fernando Tatis Jr.’s role

Fernando Tatis Jr. was supposed to be the shortstop of the present and future for the San Diego Padres. That may have changed. According to Alden Gonzalez at ESPN, Tatis may no longer have a home at short. Instead, he could get time at short, second, center, and left as the Padres could look to turn him into a super utility player.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

Angels GM Indicates He Can Sign Another Star This Offseason

The Los Angeles Angels had a forgettable 2022 season. After starting the season hot, they quickly collapsed and fell out of postseason contention. That ultimately resulted in a 73-89 finish. Even after signing Ryan Tepera, Michael Lorenzen, Aaron Loup, and Noah Syndergaard to bolster the pitching staff, the Angels could...
dodgerblue.com

Angels GM Perry Minasian: Shohei Ohtani Trade Ruled Out

When it became clear the Washington Nationals were entertaining a Juan Soto trade at the deadline this season, that led to speculation the Los Angeles Angels would be open to holding talks for Shohei Ohtani. The Los Angeles Dodgers reportedly attempted to discuss an Ohtani trade with the Angels but...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

MLB Odds: Lines on Aaron Judge's next team, from Giants to Phillies

Aaron Judge is coming off of one of the greatest individual seasons ever by a player in the New York Yankees' rich history. Judge hit 62 home runs in the regular season, breaking Yankees legend Roger Maris's single-season American League home run record. But the Yankees once again faltered in...
NBC Philadelphia

Phillies Claim a Couple Pitchers From Giants, Trim 40-Man Roster

Phillies claim 2 pitchers via waivers, remove 5 players from 40-man roster originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Phillies added their first two new players of the offseason via waivers from the San Francisco Giants, claiming left-handed pitcher Andrew Vasquez and right-hander Luis Ortiz. Vasquez is a 29-year-old reliever...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
97.3 ESPN

Phillies Mailbag: Wheeler’s Outing, Shortstop Class, Hoskins

We are back with a final 2022 Phillies mailbag. The Phillies fell to the Houston Astros in the World Series. So we turn to the offseason for this Tuesday afternoon's mailbag. This was one of the big questions of game six of the World Series. Zack Wheeler let a couple batters on and instead of letting him go after the scary Yordan Alvarez, a lefty, Wheeler was pulled for left-handed Jose Alvarado. While I would not have done it myself, here's why it happened.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
True Blue LA

Dodgers decline Danny Duffy’s 2023 option

The Dodgers on Tuesday declined the $7-million club option for 2023 on Danny Duffy, Andrew Friedman told reporters at the MLB general manager meetings in Las Vegas. The team hasn’t officially announced that Duffy’s option was declined, but earlier Tuesday they did decline the 2023 options on Hanser Alberto and Jimmy Nelson. On Wednesday morning, the MLB Players Association confirmed Duffy’s option was declined on Tuesday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Could Red Sox explore a trade for Padres catcher Austin Nola?

Could the Red Sox explore a trade for Padres catcher Austin Nola this offseason?. In Reese McGuire and Connor Wong, the Sox already have two big-league caliber catchers under club control for 2023. But that should not stop them from looking into external additions at the position. Chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom said as much when speaking with reporters (including The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier) at the ongoing GM Meetings in Las Vegas on Tuesday.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FanSided

Cardinals: Latest payroll projections confusing, not promising

There was a lot of buzz to begin the offseason that the Cardinals would be big spenders. While this may be true, current projections muddy that. The St. Louis Cardinals began the offseason on a sour note and had clear needs on the roster, with the biggest needing to be addressed through big money or blockbuster packages. According to recent payroll breakdowns, it is a bit confusing how they can get there.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
earnthenecklace.com

Meet MLB All-Star Trea Turner’s Wife, Kristen Harabedian

Trea Turner’s free agency might be ending soon. The franchise that signs the All-Star will be welcoming a new WAG, too. Kristen Harabedian is Trea Turner’s wife and college sweetheart. She’s been his biggest cheerleader long before his MLB debut and a constant presence at his games. Kristen Harabedian’s gameday fashion and the newest addition to the brood have been the talk of the MLB community on social media for a while, but very little is known about the shortstop’s other half. So we delve into her background in this Kristen Harabedian wiki.
FLORIDA STATE
FanSided

FanSided

