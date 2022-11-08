ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KENS 5

Nuggets 115, Spurs 109: What they said after the game

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs are on a four-game losing streak after losing to the Denver Nuggets, 115-109, at home. Keldon Johnson had 30 points and five rebounds to lead the team while Devin Vassell added 17 points. Tre Jones finished with 20 points and nine assists while Josh Richardson recorded 22 points.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
numberfire.com

Yuta Watanabe (ankle) won't return Monday night for Brooklyn

Brooklyn Nets forward Yuta Watanabe will not return Monday in the team's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Watanabe was helped to the locker room in the second quarter as he suffered a leg injury. Now, the team has ruled him out for the rest of the night due a sprained left ankle. Expect more minutes for Cam Thomas and Markieff Morris with Watanabe unavailable.
BROOKLYN, NY
ESPN

Zach LaVine's 30 points pace Bulls past Raptors 111-97

CHICAGO -- — Zach LaVine scored a season-high 30 points and the Chicago Bulls coasted to a 111-97 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Monday night. LaVine, who didn't play in Sunday's nine-point loss at Toronto because of injury management on his knee, scored the Bulls' first nine points of the fourth quarter before committing his fifth foul with 7:26 left.
CHICAGO, IL
ESPN

Morant, Bane help Grizzlies beat Spurs in overtime, 124-122

SAN ANTONIO -- — Ja Morant and Desmond Bane had 32 points each and the Memphis Grizzlies beat San Antonio 124-122 in overtime Wednesday night, handing the Spurs their fifth straight loss. “Early in the season for us to have a couple games where we go down the stretch...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
The Commercial Appeal

Brevin Knight and Pete Pranica save the Memphis Grizzlies by noticing game clock malfunction

Maybe everyone else was focused on the fast-paced action that was happening during a five-second stretch, but the Memphis Grizzlies broadcast team was on full alert. With 19.7 seconds left in overtime, the clock stopped during the play as the San Antonio Spurs drove the basketball up the floor and got a layup to make it a three-point Grizzlies lead. The time started again when the Spurs got a steal on the inbounds pass and a dunk....
MEMPHIS, TN
ESPN

VanVleet scores season-high 32, Raptors beat Rockets 116-109

TORONTO -- — Fred VanVleet scored 12 of his season-high 32 points in the fourth quarter, O.G. Anunoby matched his season best with 27 points and added 10 rebounds, and the Toronto Raptors beat the Houston Rockets 116-109 on Wednesday night. Otto Porter Jr. scored 14 points, Scottie Barnes...
ESPN

Markkanen's season-high 32 helps Jazz beat Hawks 125-119

ATLANTA -- — The best 3-point defense in the NBA was no match for Lauri Markkanen and the Utah Jazz. Markkanen scored a season-high 32 points and the Jazz recovered after blowing a 15-point lead to beat the Atlanta Hawks 125-119 on Wednesday night. Hawks opponents had made only...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Yardbarker

Bulls Get Revenge on Raptors Behind LaVine's 30 Points

The Chicago Bulls took on the Toronto Raptors on Monday night for the second time in two days. The hope for Chicago was the change from playing in Toronto to playing back at the United Center could improve their luck after losing Sunday's meeting with the Raptors. The game went back and forth as—any time a team went on a run—the other would storm right back to make it close again. In the end, the Bulls won 111-97 behind Zach LaVine's 30 points.
CHICAGO, IL
ESPN

Jokic overcomes foul trouble, Nuggets rally past Pacers

INDIANAPOLIS -- — Nikola Jokic spent the first three quarters watching his teammates do the dirty work. When he finally returned early in the fourth, the two-time NBA MVP cleaned up. Limited by foul trouble, Jokic scored 24 points in 21 minutes and helped the Denver Nuggets overcome an...
DENVER, CO
FanSided

Crypto exchanges owning NBA arena naming rights is going super awesome

In the boom times a couple of years ago, crypto companies snatched up arena naming rights around the league. With many of these firms now in jeopardy, stadiums may be looking for some new sponsors. About a year ago, cryptocurrency exchange, Crypto.com, paid $700 million for the naming rights to...
FanSided

FanSided

