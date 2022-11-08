Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
San Antonio Botanical Garden Lightscape is now openAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Popular grocery store to open in San Antonio this weekAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Beto O'Rourke crisscrosses Texas on election day before concluding his campaign for Governor in his hometown of El PasoEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Popular supermarket chain opening another location in Texas this weekKristen WaltersSan Antonio, TX
Abbott pushes his connection to San Antonio during campaign visitAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
KENS 5
Nuggets 115, Spurs 109: What they said after the game
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs are on a four-game losing streak after losing to the Denver Nuggets, 115-109, at home. Keldon Johnson had 30 points and five rebounds to lead the team while Devin Vassell added 17 points. Tre Jones finished with 20 points and nine assists while Josh Richardson recorded 22 points.
numberfire.com
Yuta Watanabe (ankle) won't return Monday night for Brooklyn
Brooklyn Nets forward Yuta Watanabe will not return Monday in the team's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Watanabe was helped to the locker room in the second quarter as he suffered a leg injury. Now, the team has ruled him out for the rest of the night due a sprained left ankle. Expect more minutes for Cam Thomas and Markieff Morris with Watanabe unavailable.
Yardbarker
Devin Booker Had Some Words For the Timberwolves Bench During Win: “We Don’t Play Iso Basketball”
The Phoenix Suns had an all-around great game against the Minnesota Timberwolves in a 129-117 sound win last night. Devin Booker led the way with 32 points and 10 assists all without Chris Paul and Cam Johnson on the court. Throughout the second half, Booker had some choice words for...
Grizzlies get help from broadcast team, beat Spurs in OT
The Grizzlies won a close game on Wednesday night over San Antonio, and got help from Bally Sports broadcasters Pete Pranica and Brevin Knight in overtime. Related stories: Grizzlies Mailbag: Dillon Brooks reaction, Jaren Jackson Jr. expectations Box score: Grizzlies 124, Spurs 122 (OT)
Clint Capela’s Rudy Gobert impersonation leaves questions for Nate McMillan amid loss to Jazz
Clint Capela had himself a solid game against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday. The only problem was the Atlanta Hawks lost and he didn’t play much of the fourth quarter. Capela finished with 15 points and 19 rebounds and clearly was making an impact on the game through three quarters.
ESPN
Zach LaVine's 30 points pace Bulls past Raptors 111-97
CHICAGO -- — Zach LaVine scored a season-high 30 points and the Chicago Bulls coasted to a 111-97 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Monday night. LaVine, who didn't play in Sunday's nine-point loss at Toronto because of injury management on his knee, scored the Bulls' first nine points of the fourth quarter before committing his fifth foul with 7:26 left.
San Antonio Spurs vs. Memphis Grizzlies: 3 Big Things to Watch
The San Antonio Spurs (5-6) will attempt to end a four-game losing streak with the Memphis Grizzlies (7-4) making their way to town.
ESPN
Morant, Bane help Grizzlies beat Spurs in overtime, 124-122
SAN ANTONIO -- — Ja Morant and Desmond Bane had 32 points each and the Memphis Grizzlies beat San Antonio 124-122 in overtime Wednesday night, handing the Spurs their fifth straight loss. “Early in the season for us to have a couple games where we go down the stretch...
Timberwolves get booed off the court again vs. Suns
Chris Paul didn't play, but the Timberwolves suffered their fifth loss in the past six games.
Yardbarker
DeMar DeRozan reflects on the importance of getting teammates other than Zach LaVine going
When teams can win a game despite an off night from one of their best players, they will take it without hesitation. That’s what happened to the Chicago Bulls on Monday’s 111-97 home victory against the Toronto Raptors. The Bulls got some payback after letting Sunday’s game in...
KENS 5
Final: Spurs take Grizzlies down to the wire in overtime, but lose at the buzzer 124-122
SAN ANTONIO — The Spurs fought hard against an extremely talented Grizzlies team for 48 minutes on Wednesday, then five more, but fell short at both the regulation and overtime buzzers and lost 124-122. "Great game, thought our guys were fantastic against a heck of a basketball team," Gregg...
Cardinals: St. Louis needs to claim this elite reliever right away
With the Cardinals needing power arms in their bullpen, they need to claim Nick Anderson off of waivers. The St. Louis Cardinals just made their first trade of the offseason on Wednesday, and another name just hit waivers that would be a perfect fit for their bullpen in 2023, right-handed pitcher Nick Anderson.
Brevin Knight and Pete Pranica save the Memphis Grizzlies by noticing game clock malfunction
Maybe everyone else was focused on the fast-paced action that was happening during a five-second stretch, but the Memphis Grizzlies broadcast team was on full alert. With 19.7 seconds left in overtime, the clock stopped during the play as the San Antonio Spurs drove the basketball up the floor and got a layup to make it a three-point Grizzlies lead. The time started again when the Spurs got a steal on the inbounds pass and a dunk....
ESPN
VanVleet scores season-high 32, Raptors beat Rockets 116-109
TORONTO -- — Fred VanVleet scored 12 of his season-high 32 points in the fourth quarter, O.G. Anunoby matched his season best with 27 points and added 10 rebounds, and the Toronto Raptors beat the Houston Rockets 116-109 on Wednesday night. Otto Porter Jr. scored 14 points, Scottie Barnes...
ESPN
Markkanen's season-high 32 helps Jazz beat Hawks 125-119
ATLANTA -- — The best 3-point defense in the NBA was no match for Lauri Markkanen and the Utah Jazz. Markkanen scored a season-high 32 points and the Jazz recovered after blowing a 15-point lead to beat the Atlanta Hawks 125-119 on Wednesday night. Hawks opponents had made only...
Yardbarker
Bulls Get Revenge on Raptors Behind LaVine's 30 Points
The Chicago Bulls took on the Toronto Raptors on Monday night for the second time in two days. The hope for Chicago was the change from playing in Toronto to playing back at the United Center could improve their luck after losing Sunday's meeting with the Raptors. The game went back and forth as—any time a team went on a run—the other would storm right back to make it close again. In the end, the Bulls won 111-97 behind Zach LaVine's 30 points.
ESPN
Jokic overcomes foul trouble, Nuggets rally past Pacers
INDIANAPOLIS -- — Nikola Jokic spent the first three quarters watching his teammates do the dirty work. When he finally returned early in the fourth, the two-time NBA MVP cleaned up. Limited by foul trouble, Jokic scored 24 points in 21 minutes and helped the Denver Nuggets overcome an...
Live Blog, Highlights: Suns Lead Timberwolves at Halftime
The Phoenix Suns travel to Minnesota to battle the Timberwolves. Here you can find the latest news, analysis, updates and more on our live blog.
Crypto exchanges owning NBA arena naming rights is going super awesome
In the boom times a couple of years ago, crypto companies snatched up arena naming rights around the league. With many of these firms now in jeopardy, stadiums may be looking for some new sponsors. About a year ago, cryptocurrency exchange, Crypto.com, paid $700 million for the naming rights to...
FanSided
294K+
Followers
565K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0