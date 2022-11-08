Read full article on original website
Statesboro High alum named Student National Pharmaceutical Association president
Tierra Jackson, Statesboro High School Class of 2014, was inaugurated as the new Student National Pharmaceutical Association (SNPhA) president at the annual convention of the SNPhA held this past August in Atlanta. As Jackson assumes her new role, she looks to inspire innovation in pharmacy. “Tierra is a bright, ambitious,...
WJCL
Major Jobs Announcement: Ammunition company hiring 600 new positions in Coastal Georgia
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. Hundreds of new jobs are on their way to Bryan County. On Thursday, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced that Beretta Holding S.A., through its subsidiary -- ammunition manufacturer Norma Precision Inc. -- will build a new manufacturing, assembly and distribution facility.
georgiasouthern.edu
Georgia Southern Libraries designated as U.S. Patent and Trademark Resource Center, supports community inventors and entrepreneurs
Georgia Southern University Libraries has been designated as a Patent and Trademark Resource Center (PTRC) by the United States Patent and Trademark Office. PTRCs comprise a network of 84 libraries nationwide that disseminate patent and trademark information and support the diverse intellectual property needs of the public. Georgia Southern Libraries is one of two officially designated PTRCs in Georgia.
Local athletes commit to college on first day of Early Signing Period
(WSAV) – The early signing period for non-football sports opened on Wednesday and athletes in our area took full advantage of the opportunity to commit to colleges. Congratulations to all of our area signees! BRADWELL INSTITUTE -Bailey Gilmore: Basketball (Vanderbilt) CALVARY DAY -Hannah Cail: Basketball (Georgia College and State) HILTON HEAD ISLAND -Ashley Ames: Lacrosse […]
Georgia city to strip slavery advocate's name from plaza
SAVANNAH, Ga. — (AP) — Leaders of Georgia's oldest city voted Thursday to strip the name of a former U.S. vice president and vocal slavery advocate from the public square named in his honor more than 170 years ago. Plotted in 1851, Calhoun Square was named for John...
WJCL
Nicole School Closings List: These are the campuses impacted in Coastal Georgia, Lowcountry
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: 1 p.m. weather update. Below is a list of area schools that have canceled or moved classes online in anticipation of Tropical Storm Nicole's impact on Coastal Georgia and the South Carolina Lowcountry. This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Want to...
Ammo manufacturer heading to Bryan County creating 600 jobs and now hiring
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – Today, Governor Kemp announced that Beretta Holding S.A., through its subsidiary Norma Precision Inc., will build a new manufacturing, assembly, and distribution facility in Bryan County. The $60 million project will create 600 new jobs, for which the company is currently hiring. “It is a testament to Georgia’s strong workforce […]
WJCL
Georgia Southern University showing support for military
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Georgia Southern University is showing its support for the military. Monday morning, members of the Georgia Southern Armstrong ROTC tied yellow ribbons around the trees on campus. The ribbons will also be on display at the Statesboro and Hinesville campuses. It's all a way of showing...
WTGS
List: Which schools in Coastal Empire, Lowcountry are closing ahead of Nicole
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Tropical Storm Nicole is gearing up to make landfall in Florida soon, and the current path is tracking toward parts of Georgia and the Coastal Empire. Beaufort and Liberty County schools will close on Thursday, Nov. 10, due to the anticipated effects of Tropical Storm Nicole.
georgiasouthern.edu
Georgia Southern partners with Fort Stewart and Georgia National Guard for soldier injury prevention training, retention
On Nov. 5, Georgia Southern University President Kyle Marrero signed a memorandum of agreement (MOA) with Fort Stewart and Georgia National Guard leaders to provide soldier injury prevention training through the University’s Soldier Athlete Human Performance Program (SAHPO). Implementing a train-the-trainer model, Georgia Southern Doctor of Physical Therapy students...
Louisiana, Georgia Southern football moved to ESPN2
The Sun Belt Conference, in conjunction with ESPN, announced that the Week 11 game between Georgia Southern and Louisiana at Cajun Field
LIST: School closures due to Tropical Storm Nicole
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Below is a list of area schools that have canceled or moved classes online due to Tropical Storm Nicole’s possible impact on Coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry. Georgia schools: Bethesda Academy will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 10 and classes will resume on Monday, Nov. 14. The Children’s Village will be closed […]
Tropical Storm Nicole Update | Wednesday, Nov. 9
Ted Wynn, Bulloch County Public Safety/EMA/HS Director released an update on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 for Tropical Storm Nicole from Will Lanxton, Meteorologist for GEMA/HS. Wednesday through Friday NWS Hazardous Weather Outlook for Bulloch. Wednesday, November 9. There is a low probability for widespread hazardous weather. Thursday, November 10. Heavy...
HISTORY.com
The Short-Lived Promise of '40 Acres and a Mule'
An agent from the Freedmen's Bureau as he separates two groups of armed men, one comprised of white men and the other of freed slaves, 1868. Credit: Stock Montage/Getty Images. That’s the question Secretary of War Edwin M. Stanton suggested Union General William T. Sherman pose to 20 Black pastors in Savannah, Georgia, as the Civil War neared its end and enslaved African Americans neared freedom.
allongeorgia.com
Feed the Boro’s Next Food Drop November 19 at Kiwanis Fairgrounds
Feed the Boro’s next Food Drop event will be held Saturday, November 19 at the Kiwanis Fairgrounds. Food distribution begins at 8:00 a.m. and ends at 11:00 a.m. or when all food has been distributed. This event is in partnership with Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia and presented by...
Bulloch YES (AGAIN) | First Hyundai Metaplant America Supplier Chooses Bulloch
November 7, 2022 – Today Georgia Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that Joon Georgia, Inc., d/b/a Ajin Georgia, an automotive parts manufacturer, will create 630 new jobs and invest $317 million in Bulloch County. Plans for the company’s new manufacturing facility mark the first confirmed supplier for Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America in Bryan County.
New head and neck cancer surgeon joins Memorial Health University Physicians Surgical Care
Memorial Health is pleased to announce fellowship-trained head and neck surgeon Dr. Robert Liebman has joined Memorial Health University Physicians Surgical Care | Head & Neck Specialists. Dr. Liebman is originally from Marietta, Georgia. He remained in Georgia for his undergraduate degree at the University of Georgia and medical education...
wtoc.com
LIST: Schools cancelling, changing plans ahead of Nicole
GEORGIA & SOUTH CAROLINA (WTOC) - A few school districts in the WTOC viewing area have made schedule changes ahead of any impacts from Nicole. Glynn County Schools will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 10 with after school and extracurricular programs canceled on Thursday as well. Schools will remain closed on Friday in observance of the Veterans Day holiday; however, Glynn County School System employees scheduled to work on Friday should report to work on Friday.
Check power outages maps in Ga., SC
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Nicole is now a strong tropical storm with winds of 70 mph. Local impacts of heavy rain, tidal flooding, gusty winds and a chance for isolated tornadoes are expected in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry today and Friday. Click on the links below to get the latest on your power company’s […]
I Ranked All The Bars In Savannah’s Famous Plant Riverside District From Worst To Best
JW Marriott's Plant Riverside District in Savannah, GA has become one of the favorite stops for tourists from across the globe since it opened its doors back in July 2020. Located on Savannah's riverfront, the Plant Riverside District is more than a hotel. The place boasts dozens of shops, restaurants, and entertainment facilities for visitors to enjoy as they're passing through town.
