Northwest Valley ride service in need of volunteers

Northwest Valley Connect is looking for volunteers for its ride services.

Benevilla and Sun Health created NVC in 2014 to improve coordination and awareness of transportation resources. Since then the nonprofit has been providing rides to seniors, persons with disabilities, and veterans without transport of their own.

In 2021, NVC provided more than 10,000 rides and is on track to 15,000 this year.

Volunteers can help for four hours a week to help put together the transportation puzzle for others in the Northwest Valley community who cannot drive. Volunteers may drive their own car or drive one of the NVC wheelchair-assist vehicles.

Those who prefer not to drive can help by being a ride facilitator. The phone system allows volunteers to work either at the office, at 9445 N. 99th Ave., in Peoria, or from home to help schedule rides residents need to medical appointments, shopping, etc.

Call Gail Christianer at 623-282-9300 or click here for Information.