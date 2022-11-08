Read full article on original website
Related
Kendall Jenner, Jessica Simpson and Dua Lipa Are Bringing Back Oversized Bags for Fall—You're Welcome
The current era of fashion will go down as the time we all threw our hands up and opted to supersize everything. From baggy jeans to Dad-inspired leather jackets, 2022 has become the year of go-big-or-go-home. And what should you tote when rocking the aforementioned denim and coat? An oversized bag, obviously.
Taylor Swift Shines In Plaid Mini Skirt And Sheer Tights While Exploring NYC With Joe Alwyn Ahead Of Album Release
Taylor Swift was spotted on an sunny autumn date with Joe Alwyn in New York City this week— rocking a plaid skirt and sheer tights combo that we’ll def be stealing this fall! The Grammy winner, 32, and the Conversations With Friends actor, 31, were photographed out and about together just ahead of her long-awaited tenth studio album release.
Ciara Adds Edgy Spin to Western Style with Leather Corset & Cowboy Boots for the 2022 CMT Artists Of The Year
Ciara put an edgy spin on a classic country look to perform onstage with Walker Hayes at the 2022 CMT Artists of the Year show at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville. The recording artist will debut her remix of the country singer’s “Y’all Life” single at the award show, which was pre-recorded on Oct. 12 and will air tonight on CMT. Ciara wore a black leather corset mini dress that featured asymmetrical pockets of denim lined with sparkling crystals on the skirt and neckline. She paired the fitted dress with crystal-embellished dark blue denim belts. She added more sparkling details...
Mariah Carey Lounges in Royal Style With Diamonds & Crystal Heels for ‘The Crown’ Watch Party
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Mariah Carey is kicking off the holiday season on a decidedly royal note — by viewing Netflix’s “The Crown,” of course. The period drama’s fifth season has premiered on the streaming platform — and, fittingly for the ’90s, its first episode features Carey’s 1991 song “Emotions.” For the royal occasion, the Grammy Award-winning musician held her own watch party with boyfriend Bryan Tanaka — as seen on Instagram. Carey wore a white silk robe with a geometric yellow and blue...
North West Looks All Grown Up in Leather Suit as She Heads Out for Halloween with Her Friends
North West is making the most of Halloween with a number of different costume changes that show off the 9-year-old's personality Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's little girl is growing up. It's no secret that their oldest, North, is a fan of all things spooky. Celebrating Halloween involved a number of costume changes for the 9-year-old, who showed off her dance moves and lip-synching in a TikTok with friends on Monday. North and her friends dressed as the members of R&B trio TLC, with North channeling Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas with...
Tracee Ellis Ross Shares Fashionable Looks From Her Birthday On Instagram
Tracee Ellis Ross is basking in her new age and took to Instagram to share looks from her birthday.
Brad Pitt ‘Respects’ Jennifer Aniston’s ‘Decision To Come Clean’ Regarding Infertility During Marriage (Exclusive)
Brad Pitt has no problem with ex Jennifer Aniston going public about her choice not to have a child. The Friends actress, 53, directly addressed the long-persisting “lies” she chose her career over her marriage to the Bullet Train actor, 58, in her Dec. cover story for Allure. According to sources close to Brad, he’s all for Jen opening up.
Meagan Good Chicly Blooms in 3D Rose Dress & Strappy Heels at Ebony Power 100
Meagan Good turned heads as she arrived for the 2022 Ebony Power 100 at the Milk Studios in Los Angeles on Oct. 30. The “Day Shift” actress wore a satin black Kamilla Purshie strapless dress that featured a hot pink inseam that followed into a rose design that captured the torso of the gown. The fitted dress also featured a high slit. The satin gown is from the designer’s spring 2022 couture collection. Good paired the dress with long sheer black gloves. Adding sparkles to the look, Good accessorized with oversized diamond studs designed by Anabela Chan. As for her footwear, the actress...
Kelly Clarkson Gets Magical in Sparkling Copper Cloak & Wispy Gown for Halloween Episode of ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’
Halloween is a serious holiday for Kelly Clarkson. After channeling “Ghostbusters” and dressing up as one of the Sanderson Sisters from “Hocus Pocus” in past years, the singer is bringing her own fairytale world to this year’s special Halloween episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” and her infamous “Kellyoke” segment. In images released by NBC from the episode, which will air on Oct. 31, Clarkson is seen wearing a ghostly ensemble with guests Rose McIver, Loni Love, Kristin Hensley, and Jen Smedley in different Halloween-inspired costumes. The ultimate “American Idol” star dressed in a long floor-length off-white gown that had her looking like a...
Britney Spears Says Husband Sam Asghari Is "Home Now Acting Up" After Month Away
Watch: Britney Spears Faces Backlash for "Body Shaming" on Instagram. Britney Spears is holding Sam Asghari's closer now that he's back home. The "Toxic" singer shared her excitement over her husband's return after being away for work by posting a workout video of her man on social media. "Here's my husband !!! He's been gone working !!!" Britney captioned a Nov. 8 Instagram post. "Supposed to be a week, but ended up being a whole month … it was really hard … he's home now acting up … I know he's pretty hot!!!"
Ming Lee Simmons Turns Heads in Daring Cutout Dress & Hidden Heels at amfAR Gala Los Angeles With Kimora Lee Simmons
Ming Lee Simmons was one of many stars to grace the red carpet at the 2022 amfAR Gala held last night in Los Angeles at the Pacific Design Center. She was joined by her mother, Kimora Lee Simmons, and wowed in a sleek black gown. Ming Lee’s look consisted of a floor-length dress with a halter-style neckline and a geometric bodice. Just below the top was a myriad of cut-outs that also took an angular shape, followed by ruching that brought the waist of the garment inwards making for a sharper silhouette. Beyond her dress, the 22-year-old model accessorized simply, stringing on...
Jessica Simpson Brings Back the ‘70s in Denim Jumpsuit & 5-Inch Zebra Heels
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Jessica Simpson is taking us back to the ‘70s with her latest outfit. The “I Wanna Love You Forever” singer posed in a denim jumpsuit from her own brand, Jessica Simpson Collection, and shared a photo of the look to her Instagram account yesterday. The $79.50 piece features a deep v-neckline design, an elastic waistband cinching the silhouette and flared pants. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) Denim jumpsuits like Simpson’s reached their peak in...
Mariah Carey Chooses Risky Sheer Dress & Strappy Sandals for Date Night with Boyfriend Bryan Tanaka
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Mariah Carey was spotted alongside her boyfriend and professional dancer Bryan Tanaka leaving the St. Regis hotel in New York yesterday night. The pop diva was dressed in a sheer dress and sandals, making the most of her night out.
Carrie Underwood Puts Futuristic Twist in Western Style With Mirrored Chaps & Metallic Boots for 2023 CMT Awards Announcement
Carrie Underwood has a special CMT announcement for her fans. The “Before He Cheats” singer was joined by Kelsea Ballerini during the Austin leg of her “Denim & Rhinestones” tour at Moody Center to reveal the location of the 2023 Country Music Television Awards. The show will broadcast live at the same arena on Apr. 2, with Underwood set to perform.
21 Funny Tweets About Nick Cannon Expecting His 12th Child...One Week After Announcing His 11th
It's giving Cheaper by the Dozen.
Camila Cabello Masters Grunge Style in Plaid Dress & 6-Inch Heels for ‘The Voice’ Knockout Rounds
Camila Cabello went grunge-style for the first day of the knockout rounds for “The Voice,” which aired last night on NBC. The “Havana” singer is one of the coaches on Season 22 of the singing competition show alongside Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, and John Legend. Cabello...
purewow.com
Kate Middleton Dons Third Monochromatic Outfit in a Row for Today’s Big Event
Kate Middleton seems to be going through a very specific fashion phase because the monochromatic look has officially taken over her wardrobe for not one, not two, but three appearances in a row. Earlier this morning, the Princess of Wales visited the Maternal Mental Health Alliance in London. While there,...
Kristin Cavallari Reunites With Lauren Conrad in Y2K-Approved Ripped Jeans & Braided Jimmy Choo Mules on ‘Back to the Beach’
Kristin Cavallari brought reality TV fans to a halt today, after reuniting with former “Laguna Beach” co-star Lauren Conrad. The duo recorded the newest episode of Cavallari and Stephen Colletti’s podcast, “Back to the Beach,” where they discuss the truth behind their time on the show. The Uncommon James founder posed with Conrad and Stephen Colletti to announce the episode today on Instagram, wearing a burnt orange cutout halter top and bleached denim jeans. With torn distressing adding a grungy edge to her ensemble, Cavallari finished her attire with a gold watch. Conrad was dressed for the occasion as well, wearing...
Lindsey Vonn Zips Into a Gucci Skirt With Turtleneck Top & Pointy Boots at 2022 Forbes Iconoclast Summit
Lindsey Vonn was dressed in Gucci today at the 2022 Forbes Iconoclast Summit. At the event, which was held at the New York Historical Society in New York, Vonn talked about how she has transitioned from being an Olympic skiing champion to a successful entrepreneur. Vonn was clad in a fitted turtleneck long-sleeve top that she paired it with a cream-colored midi skirt by Gucci. The skirt was fastened with a concealed side zip and featured asymmetric ruffle trims in red underneath. To accessorize, Vonn opted for a gold-linked watch with a set of rings and hoops. She added a black leather Thom...
Sophie Turner Gets Chicly Cozy in Trench Coat & Lug Boots With Joe Jonas in NYC
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas stepped out in the West Village in New York today. The fashion-forward couple wore similar seasonal ensembles with a utilitarian twist. Turner opted for a black long-sleeve shirt layered under a beige trench coat and rounded out her outfit with black frames. Footwear-wise, the “Game of Thrones” actress slipped into a classic style for this time of the year. She wore a pair of knee-high leather boots in black, which were partially visible beneath her long coat. The shoe incorporated a rounded arrangement, elevated sole, and slightly wedged heel. Since the 1900s, leather boots have remained a wardrobe...
Comments / 0