FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
‘Psycho’ Hubby Stabbed Wife to Death in Front of Kids, Sentenced to 20 YearsBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Sanzari's: Upscale Italian Food In The Heart Of Bergen CountyOssiana TepfenhartBergen County, NJ
Lottery now open for affordable apartments in luxury building on the ConcourseWelcome2TheBronxNew York City, NY
17th Annual Celebration of National Friends of Libraries Week
The New Providence Memorial Library spent the week of October 16 celebrating its Friends of the Library group as part of the 17th annual celebration of National Friends of Libraries Week. The Friends of the New Providence Memorial Library was formally established as a non-profit organization in 1986 and has...
Union Township Veteran’s Alliance to host Line Dancing Fundraiser
Veteran’s Alliance to host Line Dancing Fundraiser. On Saturday, November 19th, join the Township of Union Veterans’ Alliance Memorial Day Parade Committee as they present “E Boro Bandits Country Music.” The show will be taking place at the Township of Union Senior Center, located at 652 Rahway Avenue, Union, NJ. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m., and the show will begin at 7 p.m. Guests must be 21 or older to enter.
Local Senior Citizens Invited to Attend Chatham High School’s Fall PlayPuffs for Free and Enjoy a Complimentary Dinner
CHATHAM, NJ — Chatham High School would like to invite our local senior citizens to attend our production of Puffs, or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic, free of charge. And this year, after a hiatus due to Covid, our sit-down dinner and cast Meet and Greet is back.
New Providence’s Jessica Dounel to Exhibit at The WAE Open
First Juried Art Show for the Heidi Gallery at JSDD. Jessica Dounel, a New Providence resident, is pleased to announce she will be exhibiting her painting, entitled Self Portrait, at The WAE Open, the first juried exhibition at the Heidi Gallery at Jewish Service for the Developmentally Disabled (JSDD), 310 Eisenhower Parkway, Livingston. The exhibition runs from October 20 to December 15, 2022, and includes 45 works from 33 artists from New Jersey and the tri-state area. Exhibit admission is free and the Gallery is open from 9 to 5 Monday to Friday and by appointment.
Thursday Morning Club’s ‘Bazar de Noel’ – Nov. 11
Just in time for holiday shopping, special items for everyone on your holiday list and for yourself will be abundant at the Thursday Morning Club’s festive ‘Bazar de Noel’ two-day holiday boutique from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, November 11 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, November 12 at the Madison Community House, 25 Cook Avenue.
Westfield to host annual Veterans Day Service
The Martin Wallberg American Legion Post #3 will be hosting this year’s Veterans Day ceremony, to be held at the World War I Monument located in the center of town (North Ave., & E. Broad St.), on November 11, at 11 am. This day and time are especially meaningful...
Touchstone Jewelry Bingo at the Library – Nov. 13
Enjoy a night of Bingo at the Clark Public Library on November 13 at 1:30 p.m. The winners of each game will receive a beautiful piece of Touchstone Jewelry. Registration is advised. Register at the library or online at clarklibrary.org. Register on or before November 12 – $20. Pay...
Hanson Park Conservancy’s Annual Rubber Ducky Race a Success!
Hanson Park Conservancy’s Annual Rubber Ducky Race was held on Sunday, October 9, at Sperry Park in Cranford, NJ. It was a beautiful sunny fall day and everyone in attendance had a wonderful time. We raised money that benefits programs and maintenance of Hanson Park, but the event is what makes Cranford unique and wonderful.
Calling All Veterans – Join the Rotary Club for Lunch
The Fanwood-Scotch Plains Rotary Club is hosting a Veterans Appreciation lunch at their meeting on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at 12:15 p.m. at the Stage House Restaurant in Scotch Plains. They’ll honor veterans in the club as well as veterans in the local community. The Rotary Club is very grateful to all men and women who served the United States Armed Forces and will pay tribute to those who served, those who continue to serve and those who made the ultimate sacrifice. Veterans in the towns of Fanwood and Scotch Plains are invited to attend but must register in advance because space is limited. To register for the event, Veterans can contact Susan Pastir atsecretary@fsprotary.org or Al Smith at 908-317-4646.
Newark organization to bring 200 future leaders to see ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ for free
Dozens of girls in Newark will be getting a chance to see the newest Marvel Cinematic Universe movie for free.
Wow, This Diner is the Oldest Diner in New Jersey
We think of New Jersey and we know it's all about our diners. My favorite is breakfast at a diner. I love weekends and family time at our favorite diner. Is it the specialty pancakes, the sausage gravy, or the eggs? Diner food at breakfast, lunch, or dinner is always the best.
Newark artists can now apply for $1,500 grants to continue their craft
Creators in Newark are getting some help bucking the label of "struggling artist" thanks to new funding from the city.
September 11th Remembered at Valley Road School
This year, the fourth and fifth graders of Valley Road School remembered September 11th by reading the story September Roses. Students were able to see September 11th through the lens of two sisters who came to the city for a flower show, but ended up with over 2,000 roses and nowhere to go. They watched as the sisters found shelter through strangers and subsequently sprang into action to try and help in any way possible. The sisters used their colored roses to form a memorial in Manhattan’s Union Square Park which lifted the spirits of many in New York that day.
Thanksgiving Drive-Thru Food Collection at Cranford United Methodist Church
Saturday, November 12, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Join Cranford United Methodist Church in helping families who need a helping hand. We are holding a drive-thru Thanksgiving Food Drive on Saturday, November 12 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. in the church’s parking lot. We seek to help...
Jazz, Folk and More at Fanwood’s Arts Center
The Fanwood Performance Series will present an evening of original music crossing multiple genres on Saturday, November 12. Forbidden Tropics will bring its special blend of Afro-Peruvian jazz to the stage, and singer-guitarist Matt Bednarsky will perform his songs mixing strands of folk, rock, jazz and blues. Central Jersey-based Forbidden...
Why are people seeing a 6-foot teddy bear walking across NJ?
So I’m scrolling through the New Jersey subreddit and I came across a curious mystery. Reddit user preshe8it posted this question:. “What costume is this and why is this person wearing it walking down rt 24 on. 11/7/2022?”. Route 24 runs from Morris County into Essex County. The stretch...
Rahway has long History of Honoring Veterans
Submitted by Al Shipley, City Historian and Rahway Library Research Consultant. You just have to look around. The citizens of Rahway have always been faithful in remembering and honoring the service of veterans. In most every part of the city, one can find tributes to those who served in the United States Armed Forces dating back to the early days of our country’s beginnings.
Journal Square project seeks 7-year extension, while HCCC announces 11-story tower plan
The stalling of one high-rise development and the announcement of a new project means the completed renaissance of Journal Square may take a little longer than expected. In a letter to the Jersey City Planning Board, Eugene Paolino, a lawyer for the developer KABR Group, is requesting a seven-year extension from the planning board on the massive 30 Journal Square project because the company won’t be able to begin construction for at least five years “and perhaps as much as seven years.”
Groundbreaking Ceremony For Condominium Project In Summit
Morris Habitat for Humanity, a major builder and leading advocate for affordable housing in New Jersey, celebrated the groundbreaking for a new condominium complex in Summit on September 25, 2022. The condominiums are being built on the former site of the Italian American Club located at 146 Morris Avenue. Morris...
Brooklyn’s ‘Bling Bishop’ Sues Local Radio Host for $50 Million
A Brooklyn preacher who was robbed of more than $1 million in jewelry during a livestreamed sermon last July has filed a lawsuit against radio personality Miss Jones, accusing her of tarnishing his reputation on the air in September, according to court documents first obtained by The Daily Beast. Bishop Lamor Miller-Whitehead is asking for $50 million from Jones, whose full name is Tarsha Nicole Jones, and her employers, Paramount Global and WXBK/94.7 The Block, alleging that the commentator defamed and slandered him during her morning show. Specifically, Whitehead—who drives a Rolls-Royce and was recently arrested for allegedly grabbing a woman by the neck mid-service—says in the suit that Jones’ statements that he “is a ‘drug dealer,’” is “using the church to hide that old drug money,” that he “assaulted the young lady,” and that “[his] church is where he’s probably still doing his dirty work,” are “false.” Jones does not have a lawyer listed in court records and was unable to be reached for comment on Wednesday. Brian Ponder, Whitehead’s attorney, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.Read it at New York County Supreme Court
