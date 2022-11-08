Flying high into post-season 8-man football with an 8-0 record, it looked like the Macksville Mustangs would take their success all the way to state. But last Friday this solid team encountered the perfect storm, a combination of bad weather and a powerful Rawlins County team, and Macksville was stunned with a 46-0 season- ending loss. “Well our offense is a spread look with a lot of moving parts and the muddy mess we played in deterred everything we were trying to do in that regard,” said head coach Kyle Bright. “We lost our starting tailback to a broken arm the week before and we didn’t replace him very well. Rawlins County was a physical team that liked to run the ball downhill and we didn’t respond well. My hats off to their effort and their intensity. They outplayed us in every single facet of the game.”

MACKSVILLE, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO