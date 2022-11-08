Read full article on original website
To make it profitable, Great Bend in favor or raising Events Center fees
Three years ago, Great Bend city staff determined a 10% charge should be assigned to all caterers on their food and alcohol receipts for events at the Great Bend Events Center. The practice was not well enforced, although the Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) notified caterers and organizations that the 10% rule would be strictly enforced in 2023.
Great Bend looks at incentives to build housing at Amber Meadows
With a pursuit to develop more housing, the Great Bend City Council received a lesson in Rural Housing Incentive Districts (RHID) at Monday’s work session. Mollea Wainscott with the Dodge City Ford County Development Corporation gave the council information on how the RHID could work for the Amber Meadows subdivision in Great Bend, just north of Veterans Memorial Park.
Great Bend concerned over current FBO contract at the airport
In July 2020, the City of Great Bend entered an agreement with P&N Flight and Charter, out of Iowa, to serve as the city’s Fixed-Base Operator (FBO). The FBO provides retail sales of aviation fuels, ramp parking, hangar storage in the main hangar and aviation repair services. P&N has...
Larned woman hospitalized after car strikes a deer
STAFFORD COUNTY —A Kansas woman was injured in an accident just before 7 a.m. Thursday in Stafford County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2021 Nissan Sentra driven by Jerold D. Lorence, 62, Minneapolis, Kan., was eastbound on U.S. 50 approximately two miles east of the U.S. 281 Junction.
adastraradio.com
Election ’22: Area Results from Tuesday’s General Election
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – In addition to statewide races, mid-Kansas area voters made their voices heard in local races Tuesday, retaining area members of the Kansas House of Representatives and electing three new members to the Reno County Commission. Tax proposals in three communities were also approved. State Representatives Jason...
Teacher alarmed by Kansas House Republican taking photos of her home
TOPEKA — Sam Neill, a decorated public school teacher from Buhler, was alarmed Saturday to find Rep. Paul Waggoner taking photos of her house. Neill described the ensuing encounter with Waggoner, a Republican who is seeking reelection, and a campaign volunteer in a widely circulated post on her personal Facebook page. Waggoner wouldn’t tell her […] The post Teacher alarmed by Kansas House Republican taking photos of her home appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Election returns from November 8, 2022
Editor's Note: These election returns are as complete as those provided to Hutch Post by the Kansas Secretary of State's office and the Reno County Elections Office and updated as quickly as we can. All election results are not final until the canvass, which in Reno County will be Nov. 17.
Man arrested after pregnant woman is shot and loses baby
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Police are investigating a shooting where a pregnant woman lost the baby and have made an arrest. According to Hutchinson Police Lt. Dustin Loepp, Friday, November 4th at 2:40 a.m., Hutchinson Police were sent to a residence in the 500 block of East Avenue B in reference to an accidental shooting.
KWCH.com
One dead in Kingman Co. crash
KINGMAN COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) confirmed 78-year-old Mary Yahnke, of Norwich, is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Kingman County Saturday morning. Around 9:45 a.m., KHP said Yahnke was driving north on 100 Ave., southeast of Kingman but failed to stop at a stop sign....
adastraradio.com
Two Arrested After Early Saturday Incident at a Hutchinson Bar & Grill
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Two Hutchinson residents were arrested, and two others issued notices to appear in court after an early Saturday morning incident where a shot was reportedly fired. Hutchinson police were called to the Rusty Needle at 1808 North Plum in response to an altercation that began after...
GOP group issues censure of former Kan. governors who endorse Kelly
RENO COUNTY — The Reno County Republican Party issued a formal statement of censure to former Governors Mike Hayden and Bill Graves on Thursday. The statement says that those former governors endorsement of Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly has "besmirched the core principles of the Kansas Republican Party" The party...
kiowacountysignal.com
Perfect storm ends strong Macksville season
Flying high into post-season 8-man football with an 8-0 record, it looked like the Macksville Mustangs would take their success all the way to state. But last Friday this solid team encountered the perfect storm, a combination of bad weather and a powerful Rawlins County team, and Macksville was stunned with a 46-0 season- ending loss. “Well our offense is a spread look with a lot of moving parts and the muddy mess we played in deterred everything we were trying to do in that regard,” said head coach Kyle Bright. “We lost our starting tailback to a broken arm the week before and we didn’t replace him very well. Rawlins County was a physical team that liked to run the ball downhill and we didn’t respond well. My hats off to their effort and their intensity. They outplayed us in every single facet of the game.”
