Local Senior Citizens Invited to Attend Chatham High School’s Fall PlayPuffs for Free and Enjoy a Complimentary Dinner
CHATHAM, NJ — Chatham High School would like to invite our local senior citizens to attend our production of Puffs, or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic, free of charge. And this year, after a hiatus due to Covid, our sit-down dinner and cast Meet and Greet is back.
Calling All Veterans – Join the Rotary Club for Lunch
The Fanwood-Scotch Plains Rotary Club is hosting a Veterans Appreciation lunch at their meeting on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at 12:15 p.m. at the Stage House Restaurant in Scotch Plains. They’ll honor veterans in the club as well as veterans in the local community. The Rotary Club is very grateful to all men and women who served the United States Armed Forces and will pay tribute to those who served, those who continue to serve and those who made the ultimate sacrifice. Veterans in the towns of Fanwood and Scotch Plains are invited to attend but must register in advance because space is limited. To register for the event, Veterans can contact Susan Pastir atsecretary@fsprotary.org or Al Smith at 908-317-4646.
Union Township Veteran’s Alliance to host Line Dancing Fundraiser
Veteran’s Alliance to host Line Dancing Fundraiser. On Saturday, November 19th, join the Township of Union Veterans’ Alliance Memorial Day Parade Committee as they present “E Boro Bandits Country Music.” The show will be taking place at the Township of Union Senior Center, located at 652 Rahway Avenue, Union, NJ. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m., and the show will begin at 7 p.m. Guests must be 21 or older to enter.
17th Annual Celebration of National Friends of Libraries Week
The New Providence Memorial Library spent the week of October 16 celebrating its Friends of the Library group as part of the 17th annual celebration of National Friends of Libraries Week. The Friends of the New Providence Memorial Library was formally established as a non-profit organization in 1986 and has...
Library Staff Donate Over 400 Pounds of Non-Perishable Items to Community Members in Need
For the twelfth consecutive year, the Somerset County Library System of New Jersey (SCLSNJ) has collected and donated school supplies and non-perishable items for Somerset County community members in need. The 11-branch system – through a program organized by Charlene Perkins and Jennifer McClear, co-chairs of SCLSNJ’s feeding minds and...
September 11th Remembered at Valley Road School
This year, the fourth and fifth graders of Valley Road School remembered September 11th by reading the story September Roses. Students were able to see September 11th through the lens of two sisters who came to the city for a flower show, but ended up with over 2,000 roses and nowhere to go. They watched as the sisters found shelter through strangers and subsequently sprang into action to try and help in any way possible. The sisters used their colored roses to form a memorial in Manhattan’s Union Square Park which lifted the spirits of many in New York that day.
Vibhav Chaturvedi Builds a New Path at Littell-Lord Farmstead
On September 24, 2022, an accessible pathway from Horseshoe Road to the community garden on the property of the Littell-Lord Farmstead in Berkeley Heights was dedicated. The pathway, 130 feet long by 4.5 feet wide, was constructed as an Eagle Scout project by Governor Livingston High School Junior Vibhav Chaturvedi. Mr. Chaturvedi began the planning in November 2021. He chose the material, made the ground plans, obtained the necessary permissions, arranged for construction assistance, and, most importantly, raised the money to purchase the pathway supplies and rent the construction tools.
Westfield to host annual Veterans Day Service
The Martin Wallberg American Legion Post #3 will be hosting this year’s Veterans Day ceremony, to be held at the World War I Monument located in the center of town (North Ave., & E. Broad St.), on November 11, at 11 am. This day and time are especially meaningful...
Union County’s Got Talent At Kean On November 19
Union County’s Got Talent (UGT) is a major fundraising event that supports the Union High School Performing Arts Company and the Douglas Michael Krueger Scholarship Fund, both of which directly benefit the students of Union Township. Union’s Got Talent has been a major community success and, this year, we...
New Providence’s Jessica Dounel to Exhibit at The WAE Open
First Juried Art Show for the Heidi Gallery at JSDD. Jessica Dounel, a New Providence resident, is pleased to announce she will be exhibiting her painting, entitled Self Portrait, at The WAE Open, the first juried exhibition at the Heidi Gallery at Jewish Service for the Developmentally Disabled (JSDD), 310 Eisenhower Parkway, Livingston. The exhibition runs from October 20 to December 15, 2022, and includes 45 works from 33 artists from New Jersey and the tri-state area. Exhibit admission is free and the Gallery is open from 9 to 5 Monday to Friday and by appointment.
Thursday Morning Club’s ‘Bazar de Noel’ – Nov. 11
Just in time for holiday shopping, special items for everyone on your holiday list and for yourself will be abundant at the Thursday Morning Club’s festive ‘Bazar de Noel’ two-day holiday boutique from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, November 11 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, November 12 at the Madison Community House, 25 Cook Avenue.
Touchstone Jewelry Bingo at the Library – Nov. 13
Enjoy a night of Bingo at the Clark Public Library on November 13 at 1:30 p.m. The winners of each game will receive a beautiful piece of Touchstone Jewelry. Registration is advised. Register at the library or online at clarklibrary.org. Register on or before November 12 – $20. Pay...
Thanksgiving Drive-Thru Food Collection at Cranford United Methodist Church
Saturday, November 12, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Join Cranford United Methodist Church in helping families who need a helping hand. We are holding a drive-thru Thanksgiving Food Drive on Saturday, November 12 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. in the church’s parking lot. We seek to help...
ALJ High School Spring G.P.A. Challenge Breakfast
The Arthur L. Johnson Athletic Department held a breakfast in honor of the 2022 Spring Athletics G.P.A. Challenge winners, the Girls’ Softball Team. The event, sponsored by the Athletic Department, was held in the Arthur L. Johnson High School Cafeteria on Thursday, October 13, 2022. The Crusader G.P.A. Challenge...
WHS Marching Blue Devils Win First Place Honors
The Westfield Marching Blue Devils kicked off their competitive season with first-place honors at the Scotch Plains-Fanwood New Jersey Marching Band Directors Association Contest on September 24, 2022. The band placed first in class AAAA, winning music and overall effect. They also were awarded Best Overall Music and Overall Effect for the entire event as well as being named the Grand Champion of the night for receiving the highest score regardless of class. This year’s band is under the leadership of drum majors Jessica Strauss and Sarah Lincoln and they competed on October 8 at the Bands of America Mid-Atlantic Regional held at the University of Delaware.
Summit High School Presents She Kills Monsters
The Summit High School (SHS) Theatre Arts program will present the dramatic comedy, She Kills Monsters, Young Adventurers Edition, for their fall play on November 17, 18, and 19 at 7:30 p.m. in the SHS Auditorium. One of the most widely produced plays in colleges and high schools, She Kills...
Rahway has long History of Honoring Veterans
Submitted by Al Shipley, City Historian and Rahway Library Research Consultant. You just have to look around. The citizens of Rahway have always been faithful in remembering and honoring the service of veterans. In most every part of the city, one can find tributes to those who served in the United States Armed Forces dating back to the early days of our country’s beginnings.
Kenilworth Fire Dept. Rescue Squad receives Donation From Union Elks #1583
The Union Elks Lodge #1583 presented a donation to the Kenilworth Fire Dept. Rescue Squad on Sunday, October 9, 2022, at the 32nd Annual Kustom Car and Motorcycle Show. The Car and Motorcycle Show is held every year as a fundraiser for special needs children. The Union Elks were able...
MVC “Agency on Wheels Final Event of Year – Nov. 9th
The Borough of Roselle Park will be closing out its MVC “Agency on Wheels” events for 2022 with its final event of the year on Wednesday, November 9. The MVC’s Mobile Unit will be at Michael Mauri Gazebo Park (16 East Grant Avenue) from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Groundbreaking Ceremony For Condominium Project In Summit
Morris Habitat for Humanity, a major builder and leading advocate for affordable housing in New Jersey, celebrated the groundbreaking for a new condominium complex in Summit on September 25, 2022. The condominiums are being built on the former site of the Italian American Club located at 146 Morris Avenue. Morris...
