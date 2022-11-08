Check out these annual holiday events to pick out unique gifts for everyone on your list. While online shopping for gifts over the holidays has become the go-to choice for many, there’s an indistinguishable spark that arises when you spot that perfect present or snag the last available must-have gift of the season off the shelf. Throw in some holiday activities like wreath-making, dancing and ice skating to make shopping an outing to remember at these Peninsula holiday fairs, craft boutiques and other seasonal events. These one-time events often feature one-of-a-kind wares, from food and clothing to artwork, toys and home decor. Here are 10 happening around the Peninsula this month and next:

