50 Most Beautiful People In Atlanta According To JEZEBELJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
4 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Bartaco opens new location in Vinings + secret taco newsMalika BowlingVinings, GA
Women’s Volleyball: ‘A sister away from home’: Gonzales, MacNeill reminisce on journey from Georgia to Ohio StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Saints Cut Veteran Quarterback After Monday Night Loss
Following this Monday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the New Orleans Saints waived quarterback Brett Hundley from the practice squad. Hundley joined the Saints last week to help them prepare for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Clearly, that plan didn't work. Jackson had 133 passing yards, 82 rushing yards and one...
RGIII Changes Tune on Vikings, Cousins
Former Washington Commanders quarterback Robert Griffin III was once a quasi-critic of Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins. Now, he’s singing a different tune about Cousins — and the Vikings. Griffin and Cousins were teammates in Washington for three years before Cousins ultimately took Griffin’s QB1 job. In 2012,...
Atlanta Braves freeing up payroll for Dansby Swanson with trade
The Atlanta Braves’ decision to trade Jake Odorizzi for Kolby Allard did not make much sense on the surface. Odorizzi is a respectable enough piece towards the back of a rotation, someone that can help stabilize a pitching staff. While the Braves’ rotation is seemingly set, one can never have too many arms as injuries can cause havoc to any rotation.
Colts Eyeing A Return To Matt Ryan As Starting QB?
This has been a roller coaster week for Matt Ryan and the Indianapolis Colts and it is only Wednesday. They started things off with a surprising change as they fired head coach Frank Reich. Reich went 40-33-1 in his 4+ seasons with the team and that record is made all the more impressive when you take into account that he had a different starting quarterback each season he was at the helm for.
Atlanta Falcons: One simple reason Desmond Ridder should start
Is Marcus Mariota playing well enough to start for the Atlanta Falcons? Well, you can argue either way, but even if he is playing well enough to start, that doesn’t mean that Desmond Ridder shouldn’t be given a chance. This team has won more games already than most...
FOX Sports
NFL Power Rankings: Vikings, Seahawks, Jets rise; Rams, Raiders fall
The good news is that we've reached the halfway point of the NFL season. The bad news is we still have no idea what's going on. Half of the league has taken its bye week. It's a sufficiently large sample size to make assumptions about how the rest of the season will play out. And yet, with each passing week we're forced to question what we know.
St. Louis Cardinals: Matt Holliday has plans for Adam Wainwright
Matt Holliday and Adam Wainwright spent eight years together as teammates on the St. Louis Cardinals. That relationship is not going to matter once spring training begins ahead of the 2023 season. Holliday is set to join the Cardinals as their bench coach next year as part of the shakeup...
This Hawks-Suns Trade Features John Collins
Expectations define success. The more you expect, the higher the bar becomes. NBA teams have their own measures of success too. Suppose you’ve just started a business. if it’s a side hustle, you’ll be content with whatever you bring in. On the other hand, if your livelihood depends on it, you’re hoping to make the big bucks.
Atlanta Radio Station Questions Trae Young's Role on Hawks
A sports talk show on an Atlanta radio station questioned if Trae Young is still the leader of the Hawks.
2023 Running Back Javin Simpkins Announces De-Commitment
Miami (Fla.) Norland senior running back Javin Simpkins is back on the market. Simpkins, who had been committed to Georgia Tech, announced this afternoon that he has reopened his recruitment. The three-star prospect holds nearly two dozen scholarship offers. "After a long conversation with my family, I have decided to...
92.9 The Game
Georgia high school football playoffs are here
The Georgia High School Association football state championship tournament begins this week and we take a look at who is in and who may make history.
How To Watch 'Thursday Night Football': Falcons vs. Panthers
How To Watch Falcons vs. Panthers on 'Thursday Night Football'
FOX Sports
NFL's 5 healthiest, most injured teams; previewing Bills-Vikings
As we prepare for Week 10 of the NFL season and slowly inch closer to the playoffs, it's important to remind everyone that health begins to matter more and more. Teams with healthy rosters tend to start out battling their equally talented counterparts and the injured teams begin to fall behind.
Yardbarker
Prime Picks and Props for TNF Week 10: Falcons vs Panthers
It’s another week of Thursday Night Football Prime Picks and Props. Hopefully, we improve on the 2-2 record from last week’s picks. This Thursday game focuses in on a NFC South rematch between the 4-5 Atlanta Falcons and the 2-7 Carolina Panthers. These two teams met a week and a half ago with the Falcons winning 37-34 in overtime.
Nashville's new NFL stadium proposal vote is near. Here's what you should know.
The final countdown to decide whether Nashville gets a new NFL stadium has begun, and Metro officials are weighing the pros and cons of their impending multi-billion-dollar vote. On Thursday morning, Metro's Sports Authority Board of Directors held a special meeting at Nissan Stadium to discuss the proposal to build a new $2.1 billion stadium. It would be constructed slightly farther back from the river to make room for a new downtown thoroughfare on the East Bank....
Which former Hawks star has helped AJ Griffin adjust to NBA game
Atlanta Hawks Rookie AJ Griffin joined Dukes & Bell fresh off of his breakout performance against the Milwaukee Bucks. Griffin talked about earning his playing time and which former Hawks star has helped him adjust to playing in the NBA game.
4 Titans most to blame for Week 9 loss vs. Chiefs
The Tennessee Titans saw their five-game win streak snapped as they lost in overtime to the Kansas City Chiefs, 20-17, on the road in Week 9 of the 2022-23 NFL season. At 5-3, the Titans still hold first place in the AFC South. Here are the four players who are most to blame for the Titans’ Week 9 loss vs. the Chiefs.
