The Spun

Saints Cut Veteran Quarterback After Monday Night Loss

Following this Monday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the New Orleans Saints waived quarterback Brett Hundley from the practice squad. Hundley joined the Saints last week to help them prepare for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Clearly, that plan didn't work. Jackson had 133 passing yards, 82 rushing yards and one...
VikingsTerritory

RGIII Changes Tune on Vikings, Cousins

Former Washington Commanders quarterback Robert Griffin III was once a quasi-critic of Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins. Now, he’s singing a different tune about Cousins — and the Vikings. Griffin and Cousins were teammates in Washington for three years before Cousins ultimately took Griffin’s QB1 job. In 2012,...
FanSided

Atlanta Braves freeing up payroll for Dansby Swanson with trade

The Atlanta Braves’ decision to trade Jake Odorizzi for Kolby Allard did not make much sense on the surface. Odorizzi is a respectable enough piece towards the back of a rotation, someone that can help stabilize a pitching staff. While the Braves’ rotation is seemingly set, one can never have too many arms as injuries can cause havoc to any rotation.
NFL Analysis Network

Colts Eyeing A Return To Matt Ryan As Starting QB?

This has been a roller coaster week for Matt Ryan and the Indianapolis Colts and it is only Wednesday. They started things off with a surprising change as they fired head coach Frank Reich. Reich went 40-33-1 in his 4+ seasons with the team and that record is made all the more impressive when you take into account that he had a different starting quarterback each season he was at the helm for.
FOX Sports

NFL Power Rankings: Vikings, Seahawks, Jets rise; Rams, Raiders fall

The good news is that we've reached the halfway point of the NFL season. The bad news is we still have no idea what's going on. Half of the league has taken its bye week. It's a sufficiently large sample size to make assumptions about how the rest of the season will play out. And yet, with each passing week we're forced to question what we know.
NBA Analysis Network

This Hawks-Suns Trade Features John Collins

Expectations define success. The more you expect, the higher the bar becomes. NBA teams have their own measures of success too. Suppose you’ve just started a business. if it’s a side hustle, you’ll be content with whatever you bring in. On the other hand, if your livelihood depends on it, you’re hoping to make the big bucks.
The Spun

2023 Running Back Javin Simpkins Announces De-Commitment

Miami (Fla.) Norland senior running back Javin Simpkins is back on the market. Simpkins, who had been committed to Georgia Tech, announced this afternoon that he has reopened his recruitment. The three-star prospect holds nearly two dozen scholarship offers. "After a long conversation with my family, I have decided to...
FOX Sports

NFL's 5 healthiest, most injured teams; previewing Bills-Vikings

As we prepare for Week 10 of the NFL season and slowly inch closer to the playoffs, it's important to remind everyone that health begins to matter more and more. Teams with healthy rosters tend to start out battling their equally talented counterparts and the injured teams begin to fall behind.
Yardbarker

Prime Picks and Props for TNF Week 10: Falcons vs Panthers

It’s another week of Thursday Night Football Prime Picks and Props. Hopefully, we improve on the 2-2 record from last week’s picks. This Thursday game focuses in on a NFC South rematch between the 4-5 Atlanta Falcons and the 2-7 Carolina Panthers. These two teams met a week and a half ago with the Falcons winning 37-34 in overtime.
The Tennessean

Nashville's new NFL stadium proposal vote is near. Here's what you should know.

The final countdown to decide whether Nashville gets a new NFL stadium has begun, and Metro officials are weighing the pros and cons of their impending multi-billion-dollar vote. On Thursday morning, Metro's Sports Authority Board of Directors held a special meeting at Nissan Stadium to discuss the proposal to build a new $2.1 billion stadium. It would be constructed slightly farther back from the river to make room for a new downtown thoroughfare on the East Bank....
ClutchPoints

4 Titans most to blame for Week 9 loss vs. Chiefs

The Tennessee Titans saw their five-game win streak snapped as they lost in overtime to the Kansas City Chiefs, 20-17, on the road in Week 9 of the 2022-23 NFL season. At 5-3, the Titans still hold first place in the AFC South. Here are the four players who are most to blame for the Titans’ Week 9 loss vs. the Chiefs.
