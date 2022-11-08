Read full article on original website
Related
‘This is a final hurrah:’ No. 4 Longmeadow field hockey dominates No. 29 Marblehead in Div. II Round of 32 matchup
HOLYOKE – No. 4 Longmeadow defeated No. 29 Marblehead, 5-0, in the Division II Round of 32 field hockey state tournament on Tuesday night.
WATCH: Leominster High School soccer player boots incredible game-tying goal from 70 yards out
LEOMINSTER, Mass. — A Leominster High School soccer player recently scored one of the most incredible goals you’ll ever see. To top it all off, the remarkable boot kept his team’s postseason push alive. Leominster found itself trailing 1-0 with under a minute left in regulation in...
WGME
Yarmouth football prepares for title game against Waterville
PORTLAND (WGME) – It should be a big weekend of championship high school football. The Yarmouth Clippers will battle Waterville Saturday at 11 a.m. at Cony High School for the 8-man large school state championship. The Clippers have enjoyed quite a comeback season. Yarmouth had just one win in 2021 and are 9-1 this year, just a win away from a first gold ball in 11 years.
Eight Falmouth High athletes sign National Letters of Intent
Falmouth High School hosted a signing day celebration to showcase eight student athletes signing their National Letters of Intent to play their respective sports at the next level. The eight athletes represent four different Clipper teams, three from girls lacrosse, two from boys lacrosse, and one each from field hockey and girls ice hockey. In total, they'll represent, six schools, across four states, at the NCAA level. ...
Top 10 Games to Watch in the opening round of the Georgia football playoffs
Here is our breakdown of the Top 10 Games to Watch in the opening round of the Georgia high school football playoffs. Georgia high school football playoff brackets 10. Glynn Academy (6-4) @ Northside (6-4) Friday 7:30 p.m. Glynn Academy is coming into this match-up having won four straight after ...
Wilson leads No. 5 Kansas to 82-59 rout of North Dakota St
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Jalen Wilson had 21 points and nine rebounds, Gradey Dick added 12 points, and No. 5 Kansas tuned up for the Champions Classic next week by routing perennial Summit League contender North Dakota State 82-59 on Thursday night. MJ Rice added 10 points in his college debut, and the Jayhawks (2-0) ramped up the defensive pressure against the Bison (0-2), building a 48-19 lead by halftime and coasting to their Division I-leading 13th consecutive victory. They did so without coach Bill Self, who along with assistant Kurtis Townsend served the second game of school-imposed four-game suspensions. The penalty, part of the fallout of an FBI investigation into college basketball, also will keep Self from the bench for the Jayhawks’ showdown against No. 5 Duke on Tuesday night in Indianapolis. Grant Nelson had 11 points and Boden Skunberg scored 10 for the Bison (0-2).
Wilson's second-half hat trick helps NDA soccer end Whitman-Hanson's Division 2 reign
HINGHAM -- Uneasy lay the crown all year for the Whitman-Hanson High girls soccer team. The Panthers were the Division 2 state champions in 2021, capping a 17-win season with a victory over Patriot League rival Silver Lake in the title game at Hingham. It was a magical campaign, but the follow-up seemed cursed from the very start. ...
Comments / 0