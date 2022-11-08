ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WGME

Yarmouth football prepares for title game against Waterville

PORTLAND (WGME) – It should be a big weekend of championship high school football. The Yarmouth Clippers will battle Waterville Saturday at 11 a.m. at Cony High School for the 8-man large school state championship. The Clippers have enjoyed quite a comeback season. Yarmouth had just one win in 2021 and are 9-1 this year, just a win away from a first gold ball in 11 years.
YARMOUTH, ME
Cape Cod Times

Eight Falmouth High athletes sign National Letters of Intent

Falmouth High School hosted a signing day celebration to showcase eight student athletes signing their National Letters of Intent to play their respective sports at the next level. The eight athletes represent four different Clipper teams, three from girls lacrosse, two from boys lacrosse, and one each from field hockey and girls ice hockey. In total, they'll represent, six schools, across four states, at the NCAA level. ...
FALMOUTH, MA
The Associated Press

Wilson leads No. 5 Kansas to 82-59 rout of North Dakota St

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Jalen Wilson had 21 points and nine rebounds, Gradey Dick added 12 points, and No. 5 Kansas tuned up for the Champions Classic next week by routing perennial Summit League contender North Dakota State 82-59 on Thursday night. MJ Rice added 10 points in his college debut, and the Jayhawks (2-0) ramped up the defensive pressure against the Bison (0-2), building a 48-19 lead by halftime and coasting to their Division I-leading 13th consecutive victory. They did so without coach Bill Self, who along with assistant Kurtis Townsend served the second game of school-imposed four-game suspensions. The penalty, part of the fallout of an FBI investigation into college basketball, also will keep Self from the bench for the Jayhawks’ showdown against No. 5 Duke on Tuesday night in Indianapolis. Grant Nelson had 11 points and Boden Skunberg scored 10 for the Bison (0-2).
LAWRENCE, KS

