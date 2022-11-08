Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fugitive Bookkeeper Apprehended After 8 Years, Sentenced to Federal PrisonTaxBuzzIndianapolis, IN
Ex-Husband Kills Former Wife's New Husband At Her Mother's Funeral In IndianapolisThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedIndianapolis, IN
Dollar General Is Unexpectedly Closing Stores In DecemberBryan DijkhuizenIndianapolis, IN
Dollar General Closes Stores In IndianaBryan DijkhuizenIndianapolis, IN
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in IndianaTravel MavenIndiana State
Related
Frank Reich Sends Clear Message After Being Fired By Colts
Following a disappointing start to the 2022 season, the Indianapolis Colts fired head coach Frank Reich. An embarrassing loss to the New England Patriots was the final nail in the coffin for the head coach. Despite his past success, owner Jim Irsay decided it was time to move on from Reich.
NFL Analysis Network
NFL Analyst Rips The Colts For Hiring Jeff Saturday As Coach
The Indianapolis Colts surprised a lot of people when they fired head coach Frank Reich on Monday afternoon. Reich was in his fifth season as head coach, going 40-33-1 during his tenure with the team. When looking at the quarterback situation that he dealt with, as Reich had a different starting quarterback each season in Week 1, it makes that record even more impressive.
The Atlanta Falcons made the perfect decisions at quarterback
Let’s be clear off from the start the Atlanta Falcons appear to have made the perfect decisions in parting ways with Matt Ryan, signing Mariota, and deciding to pick Desmond Ridder late in the draft. The decisions the team did ultimately make at the position appear to have been the perfect ones, however, this in no way explains the terrible choice to chase Deshaun Watson this past off-season.
How Colts Owner Bizarrely Explained Surprising Jeff Saturday Hire
To put it mildly, the Colts didn’t choose the conventional route for naming their interim head coach. A vacancy atop Indianapolis’ coaching staff was created after the organization fired Frank Reich on Monday, one day after the Colts dropped to 3-5-1 with an ugly road loss to the New England Patriots. Instead of turning to an internal option with a bevy of experience — like Gus Bradley or John Fox — Indy handed over the keys to old pal Jeff Saturday, a former center who never has coached above the high school level.
Jaguars' Doug Pederson Reacts to Colts Firing Frank Reich
Jacksonville's head coach Doug Pederson saw the firing of friend and former teammate Frank Reich and responded to the Colts' move on Monday.
Colts’ Jim Irsay: change necessary because of ‘collapse’
INDIANAPOLIS – It was time, because Jim Irsay – down deep – felt it was time. And necessary. As the owner of the Indianapolis Colts noted during a Monday evening press conference to introduce Jeff Saturday as interim coach following the firing of Frank Reich, there’s no roadmap for these situations. Intuitive, Irsay mentioned once, […]
Colts owner Jim Irsay has vulgar response to tanking accusations
The Indianapolis Colts have made some major changes in recent weeks that are unlikely to lead to more wins, but owner Jim Irsay resents the narrative that the team is intentionally paving the way for failure. Many were surprised when the Colts benched veteran Matt Ryan in favor of inexperienced...
Tony Dungy Disagrees With Colts’ Firing Frank Reich, QB Situation
The former Indianapolis coach explained what he thinks the team should have done regarding its coach and quarterbacks.
NFL
Colts expected to name Parks Frazier as new offensive play-caller
Indianapolis Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday has made his play-calling decision. NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday that pass game specialist/assistant quarterbacks coach, Parks Frazier, is expected to be named the Colts' offensive play-caller, starting this Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders, per sources informed of the situation.
FOX Sports
Desperate Colts, Raiders face off in Las Vegas
INDIANAPOLIS (3-5-1) at LAS VEGAS (2-6) Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EST, CBS. SERIES RECORD: Raiders lead 10-8. LAST MEETING: Raiders beat the Colts 23-20 on Jan. 2, 2022, in Indianapolis. LAST WEEK: Colts lost to Patriots 26-3; Raiders lost to Jaguars 27-20 COLTS OFFENSE: OVERALL (27), RUSH (30), PASS (12), SCORING...
Jim Irsay making his plan for Indianapolis Colts very clear
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay is making his plan for his team very clear. Irsay received all sorts of criticism and questions on Monday after he made Jeff Saturday the team’s interim head coach. Saturday does not have any experience as a coach at the college or pro level.
Colts’ Jeff Saturday Makes Suprise Pick for Offensive Play-Caller
With Frank Reich and Marcus Brady out, who will call plays for the rest of the season for the Colts?
Locked On Colts: Can Jeff Saturday Right Ship Against Raiders?
On the latest episode of Locked On Colts, Zach discusses the Indianapolis Colts' matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders with the host of Locked On Raiders, and how things might look under new interim head coach Jeff Saturday.
NFL: Washington Commanders at Indianapolis Colts
Oct 30, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich on the sideline in the second half against the Washington Commanders at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Colts vs. Raiders: Updated injury report for Week 10
The Indianapolis Colts (3-5-1) and Las Vegas Raiders (2-6) continue to prepare for the Week 10 matchup at Allegiant Stadium. Both teams are dealing with some big injuries, and the Raiders wound up putting a pair of their significant pass-catchers on the injured reserve list Thursday, which means they won’t be playing against the Colts on Sunday.
Bears' Matt Eberflus ‘Taken Aback' by Colts' Jeff Saturday-Frank Reich Decision
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay stunned the masses Monday when he fired head coach Frank Reich and named former Colts center and current T.V. analyst Jeff Saturday as interim head coach. Count Bears head coach Matt Eberflus among those who didn't understand the coaching decision at...
NFL
Move the Sticks: Patriots DB Kyle Dugger joins + Colts QB situation
Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys are joined by Patriots DB Kyle Dugger as he discusses his transition from a D-II college to the NFL, the success of the Patriots defense this season, and much more. Next, the pair look at the Colts' QB situation after firing head coach Frank Reich. To wrap up the show, the duo break down the Monday Night Football game between the Ravens and Saints.
Myles Colvin Signs National Letter of Intent With Purdue Basketball
Myles Colvin is a four-star recruit out of Heritage Christian High School in Indianapolis and the first commitment for Purdue in the class of 2023. The rising junior averaged 18.5 points and 6.2 rebounds per game last season as a sophomore.
NBC Sports
Jim Irsay lashes out at suggestion that the Colts are tanking
As the football-following world continues to struggle to understand the craziness that played out on Monday in Indianapolis, some have suggested that Colts owner Jim Irsay may be crazy like a fox. That the decision to make Jeff Saturday the interim head coach is part of an effort to tank the season and, in turn, to solve the chronic quarterback problem by drafting one of the best ones in a strong 2023 class.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 10: How to bet Colts-Raiders, pick
The Indianapolis Colts and Las Vegas Raiders will resume their longtime rivalry, which dates back to the AFL, and there will be a familiar face for Colts fans on the sideline in an unfamiliar job when the teams meet Sunday. Jeff Saturday, a two-time All-Pro center for the Colts, was...
FanSided
294K+
Followers
565K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1