NFL Analysis Network

NFL Analyst Rips The Colts For Hiring Jeff Saturday As Coach

The Indianapolis Colts surprised a lot of people when they fired head coach Frank Reich on Monday afternoon. Reich was in his fifth season as head coach, going 40-33-1 during his tenure with the team. When looking at the quarterback situation that he dealt with, as Reich had a different starting quarterback each season in Week 1, it makes that record even more impressive.
FanSided

The Atlanta Falcons made the perfect decisions at quarterback

Let’s be clear off from the start the Atlanta Falcons appear to have made the perfect decisions in parting ways with Matt Ryan, signing Mariota, and deciding to pick Desmond Ridder late in the draft. The decisions the team did ultimately make at the position appear to have been the perfect ones, however, this in no way explains the terrible choice to chase Deshaun Watson this past off-season.
NESN

How Colts Owner Bizarrely Explained Surprising Jeff Saturday Hire

To put it mildly, the Colts didn’t choose the conventional route for naming their interim head coach. A vacancy atop Indianapolis’ coaching staff was created after the organization fired Frank Reich on Monday, one day after the Colts dropped to 3-5-1 with an ugly road loss to the New England Patriots. Instead of turning to an internal option with a bevy of experience — like Gus Bradley or John Fox — Indy handed over the keys to old pal Jeff Saturday, a former center who never has coached above the high school level.
FOX59

Colts’ Jim Irsay: change necessary because of ‘collapse’

INDIANAPOLIS – It was time, because Jim Irsay – down deep – felt it was time. And necessary. As the owner of the Indianapolis Colts noted during a Monday evening press conference to introduce Jeff Saturday as interim coach following the firing of Frank Reich, there’s no roadmap for these situations. Intuitive, Irsay mentioned once, […]
NFL

Colts expected to name Parks Frazier as new offensive play-caller

Indianapolis Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday has made his play-calling decision. NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday that pass game specialist/assistant quarterbacks coach, Parks Frazier, is expected to be named the Colts' offensive play-caller, starting this Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders, per sources informed of the situation.
FOX Sports

Desperate Colts, Raiders face off in Las Vegas

INDIANAPOLIS (3-5-1) at LAS VEGAS (2-6) Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EST, CBS. SERIES RECORD: Raiders lead 10-8. LAST MEETING: Raiders beat the Colts 23-20 on Jan. 2, 2022, in Indianapolis. LAST WEEK: Colts lost to Patriots 26-3; Raiders lost to Jaguars 27-20 COLTS OFFENSE: OVERALL (27), RUSH (30), PASS (12), SCORING...
NFL

Move the Sticks: Patriots DB Kyle Dugger joins + Colts QB situation

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys are joined by Patriots DB Kyle Dugger as he discusses his transition from a D-II college to the NFL, the success of the Patriots defense this season, and much more. Next, the pair look at the Colts' QB situation after firing head coach Frank Reich. To wrap up the show, the duo break down the Monday Night Football game between the Ravens and Saints.
NBC Sports

Jim Irsay lashes out at suggestion that the Colts are tanking

As the football-following world continues to struggle to understand the craziness that played out on Monday in Indianapolis, some have suggested that Colts owner Jim Irsay may be crazy like a fox. That the decision to make Jeff Saturday the interim head coach is part of an effort to tank the season and, in turn, to solve the chronic quarterback problem by drafting one of the best ones in a strong 2023 class.
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 10: How to bet Colts-Raiders, pick

The Indianapolis Colts and Las Vegas Raiders will resume their longtime rivalry, which dates back to the AFL, and there will be a familiar face for Colts fans on the sideline in an unfamiliar job when the teams meet Sunday. Jeff Saturday, a two-time All-Pro center for the Colts, was...
FanSided

