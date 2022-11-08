Read full article on original website
Related
Made In Chelsea’s Issy Francis-Baum Reveals Her Favourite Jewellery Brands – And You Shop Them All Here
She's the new star of Made in Chelsea (if you're not already watching the 24th series, be sure to catch up at your earliest convenience for all the goss). And aside from all the drama, love triangles and general shenanigans, there is one person who has caught our attention for all the right reasons. Issy Francis-Baum, who joined the show this series, has already gained a huge following with viewers flocking to her Instagram for style tips and make-up inspiration (if you've not seen her trademark eyeliner flick be sure to check it out and give it a go).
Ateh Jewel: ‘A Lack Of Vocabulary Meant That I Had A Toxic Relationship With My Hair’
In a study commissioned by SheaMoisture - of over 2000 people aged 18 - it emerged that over a third (35%) of Black and mixed-raced men and women in the UK feel frustrated by the absence of inclusive language surrounding Afro and textured hair in popular culture. Over half (52%) of respondents surveyed said that this lack of inclusive language in the hair world has had a negative impact on their lives, with 69% saying they see their natural hair as part of their identity.
Two influencers say they were denied entry to a club because of their size. Now, they’re empowering others to speak out.
Before she even arrived at the Los Angeles club The Highlight Room on Wednesday, model Alexa Jay had anxiety. Jay, 24, who is Black and plus size, said she has experienced discrimination at clubs, bars and parties since her freshman year of college. But she decided to push those concerns aside to attend her friend's birthday party. That night, she waited in the tightly packed corridor of the club's entrance alongside several friends, including curve model and influencer Ella Halikas. While some in their group were admitted to the club, Jay and Halikas were stopped by the bouncer, they said.
We’re Loving This Emily In Paris Crossover In The Crown
Season five of The Crown is finally here - let the bingeing commence! But amongst all the controversy - is it too soon? should they have shown the Panorama interview? can we cope with a re-enactment of Tampax-gate? - there's a detail we're loving, namely Sylvie from Emily In Paris (played by the iconic Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) popping up to play Madame Ritz in episode three.
Friends are good for us … so why do many men have none at all?
Love is blind, goes the old saying, whereas friendship closes its eyes. The problem with closing our eyes, however, is that at some point we open them, and what happens when we take in the full and, perhaps, less than flattering picture of our dearest friends?. That’s the premise of...
I’m A Celebrity: Mark Tindall Recalls Meeting Wife Zara Phillips And Details Their First ‘Boozy’ Date
Mike Tindall shared how he met his wife Zara Phillips with his fellow I'm A Celebrity campmates last night. The former England rugby player has been married to Zara - the niece of King Charles III - for 11 years and they have three children: Mia, eight, four year old Lena and Lucas, one.
Therapist lists nine 'completely normal' things that don't have to be 'red flags' in a relationship - but not everyone agrees
From sleeping in separate beds to finding others 'hot' and even still having feelings for an ex, a top therapist has revealed the 'normal' things in a relationship that aren't necessarily red flags. Jeff Guenther, from Portland in the US, is a licenced professional counsellor and shared his nine 'completely...
Jennifer Aniston Has Opened Up About Trying IVF
Jennifer Aniston has made a career out being Hollywood’s girl next door and Rom Com Queen, but has had to bat off rumours about her fertility and potential pregnancies for most of it. Now, after decades of scrutiny, she has opened up about her IVF journey and struggle to...
The Internet Is Speculating That There’s A Feud Going On Between The Spice Girls
As long as girl groups have existed, there’ve been rumours of drama between the members. And after Geri Halliwell’s mega 50th birthday party in the Cotswolds this week, the rumour mill is once again swirling with whispers that there’s a feud going on in the Spice Girls.
Meghan Markle: ‘Being Called “Difficult” Is Just A Codeword For The B-Word’
You’ve got to hand it to Meghan Markle – she’s really used her smash hit podcast Archetypes (launched in August this year with a pause in programming to mark the death of the Queen in September) as a mouthpiece for defending herself from some of the criticism directed at her over the last five years.
Are Love Island’s Paige Thorne And Jacques O’Neill Rekindling Their Romance?
Love Island may be over - but the romances continue. And this time, old flames seem to be reuniting. Paige Thorne was spotted cosying up to Jacques O'Neill in a Manchester nightclub. This sighting has fans convinced they will get back together... Their rumoured reconciliation comes after Paige split with...
Love Island’s Indiyah Polack: ‘I’m Proud To Be Breaking Down Barriers’
If it isn’t her signature skunk stripe or relatable Twitter commentary – you will probably know Indiyah Polack best for appearing on Love Island this summer. She strutted out the famous villa in third place, alongside boyfriend Dami Hope. Now, the internet’s favourite ‘IT girl’ is taking life after the reality show by storm.
Princess Diana’s Hair Evolution In Pictures
Princess Diana's influence in the fashion, hair and beauty sphere can never be underestimated. The epitome of polished and put together, whether on royal tours abroad or on her way to the Harbour Club in Chelsea, the Princess of Wales was arguably the biggest influencer of the 20th Century - she was the most photographed woman of her time, and her numerous hair looks were admired and copied by fans time and time again.
WATCH: Tan France On How To Look Great Every Day Without Spending A Fortune
There are many positive things that could be said about autumn/winter but the ongoing struggle of what to wear every day is possibly not one of them. When it's cold, probably rainy and largely dark outside, it's tempting to just swathe oneself in blankets and lock the door. So, how do you find easy-to-wear clothes that will make you feel great, too? Well, there's one man who has the answer to that very question.
The Case for a Long Divorce
When Cordelia realized her marriage was over, she didn’t pack up and move out—she went to her then-husband and told him she wanted to start the process of breaking up. Thirteen months of therapy later (individual therapy for herself and her husband, couples therapy together, and therapy for each of their two adolescent children), they finally separated. She remembers a dinner with friends during that time where she cried out of frustration because they insisted she was dragging out the breakup and should just get on with her life. But after a 13-year marriage and two children, Cordelia (who asked that her last name be withheld, since her divorce is ongoing) felt that the breakup deserved all the time and counseling necessary for every party involved to move on in the kindest way possible.
