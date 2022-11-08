Perquimans upsets Wilson Prep in first round of 1A football playoffs

WILSON — The Perquimans football team earned a 34-32 upset win over Wilson Prep in a 1A NCHSAA first-round road playoff game Friday night.

The No. 23 Pirates (3-8) were behind early, but a Shaun Garcia rushing touchdown and a Kirk Brown receiving touchdown from Braylon Knapp helped Perquimans stay within 16-14 against the No. 10 Tigers (8-3).

Wilson Prep scored with seven seconds left in the first half to go up 24-14, but Brown proceeded to take the ensuing kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown and put the Pirates in striking distance at 24-20 at halftime.

The Tigers, in their first season ever, took a 32-20 lead in the second half. But then, Perquimans started chipping away.

Another connection from Knapp to Brown made the score 32-26, and with 15 seconds left, the Pirates tied it with a touchdown. Malik Bossert ran in for the two-point conversion to secure the comeback win.

Perquimans gets an opportunity for a second-round home game against East Columbus today after No. 26 East Columbus (3-8) beat No. 7 Bear Grass Charter.