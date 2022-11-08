Read full article on original website
Dog’s Reaction To Owner Stepping On Paw Will Leave You In Stitches
Imagine having someone stepping on your feet while resting. Painful right?. In this video, we find user @kaja_macho walking as she is clearly distracted until she steps on the paws of her dog, who is casually resting in the hallway. It’s a hilarious video intended for fun since we find the dog singing the lyrics of loving me again by Jon Newman. Specifically, the howling out in pain part.
Moment Dog Sees Mom After Being Lost in the Woods Is a Tear-Jerker
Every dog mom's greatest fear is being unable to find their fur baby. These moms will be terrified for the safety of their dog while they're out searching for their pups all day and all night. This dog mom recently lost her pup in the woods overnight, and she shared their tear-inducing reunion to the relief of her viewers.
Tiny Puppy's Reaction to Picking Up 'His Girls' From School Is the Sweetest
Most kids look forward to the end of the school day because they are able to go home, have a snack, and play with their friends and siblings. There's one puppy who looks forward to the end of each school day as well because that means it's time for a special reunion with his favorite people.
Mailman's Reaction to Dog Leaves Internet in Stitches: 'Overreaction'
A mailman has been caught on camera overreacting when greeted by a "friendly" dog as he drops off a package. The internet has been left in stitches thanks to a video posted by @duttydan365 on TikTok. The postal worker can be seen scurrying off the premises while the American XL bully follows behind, wagging his tail. You can watch the video here.
Dog's Enthusiasm Over Going to Grandma and Grandpa's Is Too Precious
Everyone loves going to visit their grandparents because they typically have a habit of spoiling their grandchildren. This is not an experience exclusive to humans either. One dog was told he was going over to Grandma and Grandpa's, and his reaction is priceless. TikTok user @keeping_up_with_queso recently shared a video...
Little boy’s reaction to meeting newborn sister leaves parents in hysterics
A little boy left his parents in hysterics by saying “I don’t care” when introduced to his newborn sister for the first time.Ashley Stevens, from Maine, US, said she thought her son Kole would be excited to meet his baby sister Kiana and expected his first words to be “I love her”.“He just caught us off guard,” she explained.“We just started laughing. When we got back to the hospital he said ‘can we take her back?’”Ashley clarified that Kole has since warmed up and is now “a great big brother”.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Sounds of the city: Inside Jeddah’s thriving independent music sceneFrancis Bourgeois attempts to identify a train just by hearing its hornM&S Christmas advert reunites Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders
Carrie Underwood Leaves Fans Speechless In A Sparkly Plunging Bodysuit On The Cover Of Her New Single
Carrie Underwood just confirmed that her highly-anticipated second single from her latest album “Denim & Rhinestones” will be the track “Hate My Heart,” which will be released on October 31st. The song will be the second single from the album, after the hugely-successful “Ghost Story,” and was written by Carrie alongside Hillary Lindsey, David Garcia and singer/songwriter Hardy.
My husband beat me so hard with his shark-bone walking stick that I was left deaf in one ear
BACK in the 1950s, my mother brought me up to cope with a fundamental truth of my class and time: women must put up and shut up. It’s no wonder some aristocratic husbands treated their wives as servants or chattels. My own father, the Earl of Leicester, could be...
NJ Teacher Posted Inappropriate Pictures in the Classroom & Now Dealing With Aftermath
One of the infamous art teacher's notorious images, with a child's face [since covered,] debuted on a separate inappropriate Instagram page.(@officialnaughynaughty/Instagram) Following the initial, controversial break of this newsworthy event, facts and opinions have snowballed this story into something bigger than it needed to become.
Mom's Failed Attempt to 'Drag' Pit Bull Home From Grandma's Is Hilarious
Who remembers being a kid and going to a friend's house for a playdate? You'd be having so much fun that when you're parents came to pick you up, you'd start crying. How could time be up? You wanted to stay for another few hours so you'd beg to sleep over. Ring any bells?
Great Pyrenees' Dad Finds Him Barking Up a Storm and the Reason Is Hysterical
Dogs can be very territorial, and they don't like it when strange animals invade their yard, including other dogs. This can lead to some barking and an intense stand off between the dog and the visitor, just like one pup did in this hilarious video. TikTok user @jasonrossman recently shared...
Video of Dog Trying to 'Convince' Mom to Stay in for the Night Is Priceless
Every pup parent knows the struggle of trying to go out when your best furry friend is waiting at home. It can be so heartbreaking! It can also be funny, though, as @goldenlifeofbailey and his mama prove in their new video. For this Golden Retriever, nothing can top hanging out...
Watch Hilarious Moment Dachshund Takes Himself to Bed at 8pm: 'Hard Life'
Million people have watched the hilarious moment a dachshund takes himself off to bed. Dog owner, Tilde Anderson, who uses the handle @noodletheminisausage, posted a video of her long-haired dachshund, seen slowly walking out of the room with a blanket over his body. He then takes one final look at his owner, which has left the internet in hysterics.
Dog Suffers 'Identity Crisis' After Collar Is Taken Off in Hilarious Video
A video showing a dog's hilariously confused reaction to having his collar removed has got people talking about the inner workings of a canine's mind. Reuben the Lagotto Romagnolo dog's expression in the clip has been a source of much debate, with some saying the pet pooch appeared sad at being let off the leash while others saw it as a moment of realization for the hound at the freedom now within his grasp.
The Rudest Things You Can Do As An Overnight Guest In Someone's Home
Etiquette experts share the faux pas to avoid while you're staying with a friend or family member.
Incredibly rare moment baby girl is born INSIDE her amniotic sac in a one in 80,000 event
Incredible images have captured an extremely rare case of a baby being born while still inside their amniotic sac. The birth took place at Hospital Evangelico in Ipora, Goias State, west-central Brazil on 10th October. The heavily pregnant Naiara Santos needed a caesarean to deliver her twin daughters. While the...
Woman with two wombs births twins with different skin colours
A woman who was born with two wombs was shocked when she gave birth to twins with different skin colours.Jade Buckingham, 25, welcomed twins Lanaé and Lavell, now four, in 2018 with “totally different” skin tones.The twins, who formed from two separate eggs, grew independently in Jade’s wombs and had their own umbilical cords and sacs.In February 2014, when Jade was 17, she suffered four miscarriages that required her to have a dilation and curettage (D&C) procedure which clears the uterine lining after a miscarriage.It was during the procedure that medics detected Jade had a vaginal septum – a...
Woman’s Granddaughter Falls Through Floor and What’s Underneath Is Shocking
I would have no idea what to do.
Maine Coon Kittens' 'Instant' Transitions to Full-Grown Cats Is Too Cute
Maine Coons are such gorgeous cats! They are so floofy and large, and some males have been known to grow up to 25 pounds. The Main Coon breed is known for being good-natured, sweet goofballs, and their owners can tell you they'd never have another breed of cat. But, like...
