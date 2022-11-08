Read full article on original website
Stray of the Day: Meet Libby
This is Libby, a 7+ year-old, female, white and tan, American Bulldog Mix, she was found on the 3400 block of 5th Street, back at the beginning of October.
Sioux City Journal
Weekender Calendar
Drowning Pool, 7 p.m., Nov. 12; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7625. Sioux City Symphony Mahler's Resurrection Symphony, 7:30 p.m., Nov. 12; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 712-277-2111. Michael Charles - Blues Legend, 8 p.m., Nov. 12; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events. Fool House -...
Sioux City Journal
Sux 6: The Best Things to Do in Siouxland
For the first time in its 107-year history, the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra will perform Gustav Mahler's legendary "Resurrection Symphony" at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St. Requiring close to 300 orchestra and chorus members, you'll see why the piece isn't performed more frequently. 2 'Pool'...
siouxlandnews.com
Hilton DoubleTree coming to downtown Sioux City
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Downtown Sioux City will soon be home to a new hotel along Gordon Drive. The old Holiday Inn is being renovated into a DoubleTree by Hilton, according to the developers "TAPS Management" of Joplin, Missouri. The hotel will have 120 rooms when fully renovated, with...
Sioux City Journal
Le Mars native pens mysteries with a Northwest Iowa connection
Let's say the "Mary Tyler Moore Show"'s Mary Richards decided to eschew the TV newsroom, becoming a teacher in a rural South Dakota school. And what would happen if mystery followed her at every turn?. Well, that is the life of Jane Newell, a 21-year-old first-year teacher-turned-sleuth, the lead character...
Stray of the Day: Meet Copper
This is Copper, a 2-to-3-year-old, male, red-and-white Siberian Husky. He was found on the 1700 block of Morningside Avenue.
Missing Siouxland 15-year-old located, SCPD says
According to the Sioux City Police Department, Arayah has been located.
Sioux City Journal
True crime buff's interest in local unsolved mysteries inspired lifelong learning presentation
On a warm night in June 1917, Thecla Gerken, a young school teacher from Woonsocket, South Dakota, was walking along the quiet intersection at Ninth and Jones streets in Sioux City with her friend Mabel Houlihan. Houlihan said good night, turning east toward her house while Gerken proceed to the...
Crews quickly extinguish fire at Sioux City business
Sioux City fire crews quickly extinguished a fire after being called Tuesday morning.
Power outages resolved in Sioux City area
According to MidAmerican Energy, some customers in the Sioux City area may be without power.
Corydon Times-Republican
2 hospitalized after head-on collision near Onawa
ONAWA, Iowa -- Two drivers were hospitalized after an early Wednesday head-on collision near Onawa. The crash occurred on Iowa Highway 175 east of Onawa near the intersection with Mango Avenue at 12:22 a.m., when, according to the Iowa State Patrol, an eastbound Ford F250 pickup truck driven by Larry Davis, 82, of Woodbine, Iowa, crossed the center line and collided with a westbound Ford EC4 transit van driven by Brady Bakker, 52, of Ida Grove, Iowa.
Sioux City Journal
IDOT sets meetings to discuss Gordon Drive viaduct replacement
SIOUX CITY -- The Iowa Department of Transportation has scheduled virtual and in-person public information meetings about the proposed replacement of the Gordon Drive viaduct and Bacon Creek conduit in Sioux City. The in-person meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m.-7 p.m. Nov. 15 in meeting room gallery C-1 at the...
Sioux City Journal
Woodbury County reports 83 positive COVID-19 tests over past week
SIOUX CITY — The number of tests coming back positive for COVID-19 in Woodbury County ticked up last week, but community transmission remains "low," according to the CDC. Data updated by the Iowa Department of Public Health on Tuesday, shows 83 positive tests, which is up from 67 positive tests reported on Nov. 1. Sixty positive tests were reported on Oct. 25.
kiwaradio.com
Men From Hartley, Sioux Center Taken To Hospital After Accident
Sibley, Iowa– A Hartley man and a Sioux Center man were both taken to the hospital after an accident near Sibley on Friday, November 4, 2022. The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office has just released information that states that at about 4:20 p.m. that day, 24-year-old Ethan Adams of Hartley was driving a 2014 Chevy pickup southbound on Highway 59, five miles east and five south of Sibley. They tell us that 84-year-old Arlon Sandbulte of Sioux Center was eastbound on A34 in a 2022 Lincoln SUV.
Men from Woodbine and Ida Grove injured in Highway 175 crash
(Onawa) The Iowa State Patrol reports a head on collision in Monona County that resulted in injuries to both drivers. The accident happened at 12:22 p.m. on Wednesday. 82-year-old Larry Davis, of Woodbine, was traveling east on Highway 175 just east of Mango Avenue when his 2003 Ford F-250 crossed the center line and entered the west bound lane. The pickup struck a west bound 2022 Ford EC4 driven by 52-year-old Brady Bakker, of Ida Grove.
siouxlandnews.com
Siouxland's Most Wanted: Leroy McFarland
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — US Marshals need your help finding another fugitive who's wanted for violating their parole. Leroy McFarland is wanted by Woodbury County for that crime. He's on parole for Indecent Exposure and is a registered sex offender. McFarland is 47 years old, 6 feet 2 inches...
Sioux City teen who went missing over the weekend missing again
Sioux City police are looking for a teen who went missing a second time in a week.
Sioux City Journal
Bittinger wins seat on Woodbury County board
SIOUX CITY -- Political newcomer Dan Bittinger ensured Republicans would retain control of all five seats on the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Tuesday. Bittinger received 62% of the vote, handily defeating Democrat Jeremy Dumkrieger 17,242-10,504 in the District 2 race to win his first term in office. Results are unofficial.
Sioux City Journal
Improper bolts, lack of inspections caused Woodbury County LEC walls to fall
SIOUX CITY – Re-used and improper selection of anchor bolts as well as lack of inspections contributed to the failure of walls at the new Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center. The LEC Authority discussed the incident report on Tuesday surrounding why the interior walls collapsed and what is going...
Rocky DeWitt wins race for Iowa State Senator of District 1
In the race for the District 1 Iowa State Senator, Republican Rocky DeWitt has won.
