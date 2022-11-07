Read full article on original website
KWTX
Republicans in struggle to break Democrats’ hold on Congress
WASHINGTON (AP) — The promise of a red wave receding, Republicans on Wednesday faced the stark reality that any return to power would mean presiding over a narrowly split Congress, and House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy was weakened by the party’s dismal performance as he reaches for the speaker’s gavel.
Mark Kelly defeats Republican challenger Blake Masters in Arizona Senate race
Sen. Mark Kelly was projected on Friday to defeat Republican challenger Blake Masters and retain his seat in the U.S. Senate after the 2022 midterm elections, boosting Democrats' chances of keeping control of the Senate.
Kelly win in Arizona puts Dems 1 seat from Senate control
Republicans now must win both outstanding races to take the majority. Other Arizona contests, including the closely watched race for governor, are still too early to call.
Election denier Finchem defeated in Arizona secretary of state race
Democrat Adrian Fontes is projected to defeat staunch election denier Mark Finchem in Arizona’s secretary of state race. The Associated Press called the race on Friday night, soon after projecting a win for incumbent Sen. Mark Kelly (D) in the Grand Canyon State. Finchem frequently echoed former President Trump’s...
Magic wall: John King breaks down latest Nevada Senate numbers
CNN's John King and Wolf Blitzer analyze the latest numbers from the Nevada Senate race and how it could determine control of the US Senate.
