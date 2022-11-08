Voters in Montana will brave snow and subzero windchills to reach polls

NWS Billings, MT

By Bill Chappell

A strong cold front is hitting Montana on Election Day, forcing voters to cope with snow, slippery roads and subfreezing temperatures to reach polling places. The wind chill in Billings was minus 11 degrees in the predawn hours, the local National Weather Service office said. The high is expected to reach 24 on Tuesday.

“The National Weather Service urges people headed outdoors to bundle up, drive with caution” and check for updates on road conditions before heading out, as Montana Public Radio reports.

Many Montanans still need to vote: As of midday Monday, a little more than half of the state’s registered absentee voters had returned a midterm ballot. Polls start closing in the state at 8 p.m. local time.

Snow began falling in western Montana early Monday and was expected to continue to fall in eastern parts of the state through Tuesday night, the NWS office in Billings said.

Temperatures could drop close to record levels in some areas, raising the threat of wet or slushy roads quickly refreezing, said the NWS office in Missoula.

Along with elected officials, Montanans will vote on a ballot measure to adopt the “Born-Alive Infant Protection Act” — a measure that declares an embryo or fetus is a legal person with a right to medical care if it survives an abortion or delivery.

