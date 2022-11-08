ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Voters in Montana will brave snow and subzero windchills to reach polls

WEKU
WEKU
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ni18k_0j37GMwE00
NWS Billings, MT

By Bill Chappell

A strong cold front is hitting Montana on Election Day, forcing voters to cope with snow, slippery roads and subfreezing temperatures to reach polling places. The wind chill in Billings was minus 11 degrees in the predawn hours, the local National Weather Service office said. The high is expected to reach 24 on Tuesday.

“The National Weather Service urges people headed outdoors to bundle up, drive with caution” and check for updates on road conditions before heading out, as Montana Public Radio reports.

Many Montanans still need to vote: As of midday Monday, a little more than half of the state’s registered absentee voters had returned a midterm ballot. Polls start closing in the state at 8 p.m. local time.

Snow began falling in western Montana early Monday and was expected to continue to fall in eastern parts of the state through Tuesday night, the NWS office in Billings said.

Temperatures could drop close to record levels in some areas, raising the threat of wet or slushy roads quickly refreezing, said the NWS office in Missoula.

Along with elected officials, Montanans will vote on a ballot measure to adopt the “Born-Alive Infant Protection Act” — a measure that declares an embryo or fetus is a legal person with a right to medical care if it survives an abortion or delivery.

Our reporters are working around the clock to bring you essential information about the midterm elections. We depend on support from people like you to do this vital work and more. Donate today to ensure that trustworthy news and analysis are here for you when you need it.

Comments / 2

Related
KULR8

Southeastern Montana Expected to See Snow

Snow will track into southeastern Montana Wednesday night, bringing 1-5" to locations from Yellowstone County through Custer County, and 4-8" in far southeastern Montana. Blowing snow, low visibility, and hazardous travel can be expected.
YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, MT
AM 1450 KMMS

What Towns Get the Most Snowfall in Montana?

The snowiest towns in Montana are the stuff of winter legends. So where does the most snow actually fall?. Some Montana towns turn into outdoor playgrounds when the snow hits. Snowfall is the bread and butter for economic health in many small Montana towns. (Big towns too, but they generally don't make the 'snowiest' list.)
MONTANA STATE
Cat Country 102.9

My Open Letter to a Terrible Winter Driver in Billings Heights

I highly doubt you saw me, or my tiny white car among the snow, but I definitely saw you. You were moving way too fast for these winter roads and apparently needed to get somewhere quickly. But, what you failed to do is make sure there was plenty of space between your large truck and my small car. When you moved back into my lane, you cut me off and were within centimeters of hitting the front of my little car.
BILLINGS, MT
930 AM KMPT

Montana Highways: 7 Crashes/Hour in the Last 34 Hours

Snow, ice, and wind have been a disaster for Montana road conditions since Tuesday morning. The entire state has been affected by harsh driving conditions and the first responders have been VERY busy. Unfortunately, the weather for Wednesday will probably continue to be 'unpleasant' at best. Very gusty winds are...
MONTANA STATE
MY 103.5

Don’t Make These Monumental Mistakes in Montana During the Winter

Old man winter has officially arrived in Montana, and we have some important advice for drivers. If you've lived in Montana for a decent amount of time, you probably already know how treacherous driving conditions can get. Let's face it, winter in Montana is downright brutal, and it's going to get worse. Experts are predicting a harsh winter with frigid temperatures and a lot of snow.
MONTANA STATE
96.3 The Blaze

Montana Winter Hack – Clearing Driveway with Table

Winter is finally showing itself, and it is not the last we are going to see of the fluffy white stuff. Funny how we all tend to forget what living life with snow is like. The chaos that is the roads when the snow starts flying. The lack of maintenance when we have gone months not having to be on the working end of a snow shovel. Snow has arrived and odds are it isn't going anywhere unless you remove it yourself. As magical as snow is, the chore of clearing it is a pain. If you are smart about how you remove it, you can clear it up in a jiffy.
MONTANA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

Series of road incidents reported across Montana

MONTANA - As winter weather continues to impact Montana roadways, several crashes are reported across the state Thursday morning. According to Montana Department of Transportations's 511 road report map:. A Jackknife semi-truck is creating partial blockage on I-94 eastbound 3.25-miles east of Hathaway-Exit 117 near Forsyth. A semi trailer slid-off...
MONTANA STATE
yourbigsky.com

More Snow! Winter Weather Advisories now in effect for Billings

Don’t get out on the icy roads if you can avoid driving them! Be prepared for extremely cold overnight temps too. The NWS has now issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Billings area and all Southeast Montana and Sheridan, Wyoming. The advisory is for an additional 1 to...
BILLINGS, MT
AM 1450 KMMS

Decision Desk Calls the Race for Zinke in Western Montana

Decision Desk has now projected Ryan Zinke as the winner in the 1st Congressional District in Western Montana. With slow vote counting still taking place in the Western Congressional district in Montana, the media is still refusing to call the race for former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke (R-MT)- despite Zinke's continued dominance in the election results.
MONTANA STATE
Wake Up Wyoming

Welcome To The Cold Wyoming – Updated Forecast

Winter comes slowly creep crawling in. As if it hopes to be quiet enough to not creek the floor boards. SHHHH!. Winter is thinking 'Maybe if I'm slow enough they won't notice.'. But we have been noticing, and this week brings a major drop in temperature. Tuesday brings wind. But,...
WYOMING STATE
yourbigsky.com

‘Black Ice’ driving conditions in Billings

The temperatures dropped quickly Wednesday night in Billings creating one of the most dangerous driving conditions known as ‘black ice. “Black ice is dangerous because it’s invisible. The term black ice is somewhat of a misnomer because the ice is transparent but that’s what makes it so dangerous.
BILLINGS, MT
MY 103.5

Montana Town Makes List of Must-Visit Places in 2023

If you are planning any trips in the next year, keep this town on your radar; it's a blast, and we're not the only ones noticing. Montana is known for its many well-loved small towns. Each small town has a different personality, culture, and atmosphere—that's what makes Montana special. But which of these many small towns is considered a "must-visit"?
MONTANA STATE
Montana Talks

In a State Full of Red, How Much of Montana’s Voters Are Blue?

As the general election results keep pouring in across the state, results aren't that surprising for the majority of Montana voters. Matt Rosendale has secured one of Montana's congressional seats over Greg Buchanan, and as of writing, Ryan Zinke is leading over Monica Tranel in the second. With such a large majority of voters leaning red, it made me think about the last time Montana had a large blue majority. And, how many voters lean blue in the Treasure State?
MONTANA STATE
earnthenecklace.com

Matthew Hidalgo Leaving KTVQ Q2 News: Where Is the Meteorologist Going?

Matthew Hidalgo started his career while bringing weather updates to Billings residents. But now, the meteorologist is stepping away from KTVQ Q2 News for a new opportunity. A KTVQ-TV team member announced that Matthew Hidalgo is leaving KTVQ in November 2022. This led to residents asking questions about where the meteorologist was going and if they would see him in broadcasting again. They especially want to know whether he will remain in Montana. So we reveal the details about the meteorologist’s departure.
BILLINGS, MT
Daily Montanan

Finally … Montana’s wolf policies are taken to court

The general rifle hunting season opened recently across Montana. Thousands of hunters began pursuing elk and deer with the intention of putting meat in their freezer, hunting with a reverence for the wildlife they are pursuing. But there is another hunt going on, void of respect and with no purpose but to kill. So we sued. […] The post Finally … Montana’s wolf policies are taken to court appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

I-90 has blockage near mile marker 45

MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Department of Transportation is reporting a crash near mile marker 45 of I-90. An RV is blocking the eastbound lane two miles west of Dry Creek-Exit 43.
MONTANA STATE
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
146K+
Followers
15K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted national and regional news source serving Lexington, Kentucky and beyond. Get the full story at WEKU.org

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy