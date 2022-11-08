Genes that offered protection against the Black Death pandemic more than 700 years ago are today associated with an increased susceptibility to autoimmune diseases such as Crohn’s and rheumatoid arthritis, according to DNA analysis.An international team of researchers examined DNA from victims and survivors of the bubonic plague that occurred in the 14th century, wiping out around 50% of the European population.They found that individuals who had what the scientists describe as a “good” variant of a particular gene, known as ERAP2, survived the pandemic at much higher rates than those who did not.The researchers said their findings, published in...

22 DAYS AGO