Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
God of War Ragnarok Developer 'Strongly' Encourages Players to Download the Day 1 Patch
Santa Monica Studio has released the day one patch for God of War Ragnarok, and the developer "strongly encourages" players to download it ahead of the full game's release tomorrow, November 9. The patch, detailed on Santa Monica Studio's website, includes nearly 200 fixes to Ragnarok, including updates to gameplay,...
God Of War Ragnarok Leak Has The Team Apologizing And Beyond Furious
Sometimes leaks can be exciting, giving fans confirmation that a long-anticipated game is actually in development. Gamers were thrilled to see leaked development footage of "GTA 6," for example, because it confirmed that the game was making progress towards something resembling a playable game. However, other times leaks just spoil the fun for everyone. For instance, that "GTA" leak robbed Rockstar of the chance to announce the project on its own terms. Another example would be when major story details and cutscenes from "The Last of Us Part 2" leaked online, spoiling the game for excited players. Now, leaks of "God of War Ragnarok" seem to be appearing ahead of its release, but fans might be surprised to find out why.
IGN
God of War Ragnarok: The First 17 Minutes of Gameplay (4K)
God of War Ragnarok is here! Check out the gripping opening moment of the brand new adventure. Captured in Favor Resolution mode on PS5. Join Kratos and Atreus on a mythic journey for answers before Ragnarök arrives. Together, father and son must put everything on the line as they journey to each of the Nine Realms in God of War Ragnarök, the brutal and epic sequel in the action franchise.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How to Frost Up Kratos’ Ax in God of War Ragnarök
Elemental infusion plays a huge role in God of War Ragnarök when it comes to Kratos' Axe. Released on Nov. 9, this game expands on the gameplay and lore of its predecessor, God of War. Once players get their hands on the Leviathan axe at the start of the...
Can You Pet The Dogs In God Of War Ragnarok?
"God of War: Ragnarok" is finally out and, based on critic response, it's nearly perfect. The sequel to one of the best games of 2018 builds and improves on its predecessor in almost every way. From story to visuals to combat, the new game surpasses expectations. On top of all that, this new adventure has something else the original didn't have – gloriously cute dogs (well, wolves technically).
ComicBook
God of War Ragnarok Launch: PS5 Bundles and Special Editions In Stock
God of War Ragnarök, Sony and Santa Monica Studio's sequel to the 2018 masterpiece God of War launches on the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 today, November 9, 2022. The God of War Ragnarok PS5 console bundle as well as special editions of the game and the limited edition PS5 DualSense controller have been made available for the launch at several retailers. A breakdown of the items and bonuses included with each God of War Ragnarök release can be found right here.
Who Are the Valkyries Hrist and Mist in 'God of War: Ragnarok'? Details on the New Antagonists
Spoiler alert: This article may contain spoilers for God of War: Ragnarok on PlayStation 4 and 5. The wrath of the gods once again descends on Kratos and his son Atreus in God of War: Ragnarok. The highly anticipated sequel continues the Spartan god's battle against the pantheon of Norse gods — all while the end of the world closes in on him. Kratos and Atreus embark on another quest to try and prevent Ragnarok from occurring, all while Atreus tries to uncover secrets about his own godhood as Loki. Naturally, their journey brings them face-to-face with Norse warriors.
God Of War Ragnarok: Transmog Equipment Explained
After years of waiting, the sequel to "God of War" (2018), "God of War Ragnarok," has finally hit shelves, and critics agree it's one of the year's best games. Some gamers are even convinced it could snatch the title of game of the year from fan-favorite "Elden Ring." On top of continuing the award-winning story of Kratos and his son Atreus from the first game, "God of War Ragnarok" also brings new gameplay mechanics and quality-of-life improvements to the forefront, including one feature gamers have been begging for ever since "God of War" released.
dotesports.com
How to find Nidavellir Ore in God of War Ragnarök
God of War Ragnarök has an abundance of different items to find to craft new weapons, armor, and gear. One of these items is Nidavellir Ore, which is used to craft one of the best early armor sets in the game. Just like with other resources, however, the game does a pretty lackluster job of telling you where to find it.
How to Break the Crack on the Floor Outside the Shrine in God of War Ragnarök
Stumped on how to break the cracked floor outside the shrine in God of War Ragnarok? Don't worry, we've got the solution for you.
The Norns Appear to Provide Cryptic Advice to Kratos in 'God of War: Ragnarök'
Gamers and Norse mythology enthusiasts alike have plenty to look forward to in God of War: Ragnarök. The long-awaited sequel to the critically-acclaimed soft reboot game comes out on PlayStation 4 and 5 on Nov. 9. Three years after the events of the first game, Kratos and his son...
God Of War Ragnarok Muspelheim Seed Locations
In God Of War Ragnorak players can visit the world of Muspelheim, a place providing different combat challenges and rewards to earn. In order to get there gamers need to receive parts of the Muspelheim Seed. Here are the God Of War Ragnarok Muspelheim Seed locations. Muspelheim Seed #1. The...
'God of War: Ragnarok' Concludes the Series' Norse Saga — Will There Be Another Game?
After six years, God of War: Ragnarök has finally come out. The sequel was first teased at the end of the 2018 soft reboot of the franchise. In a secret ending, Kratos and his son Atreus encounter the god of thunder, Thor, who is looking for a fight. The sequel takes place three years after the events of the first game.
Polygon
God of War Ragnarök Vanaheim 100% completion guide
God of War Ragnarök finally introduces players to the lush jungles of Vanaheim, homeland to Freya’s and the rest of the Vanir gods. This realm wasn’t part of God of War (2018), but has a huge presence in the sequel. It’s not only the biggest realm in the Ragnarök — seemingly packed with more side content than all of God of War (2018), with even more to do than both Svartalfheim and Alfheim — but it features a unique day/night cycle that opens and closes different paths depending on the position of the sun and the moon.
ComicBook
WWE's Original Idea to Get Roman Reigns to Lose One of His World Championships
Roman Reigns is still the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and, by every indication, will enter WrestleMania 39 next April with both titles as his reign as world champion nears 1,000 consecutive days. The closest Reigns came to dropping his title appeared to be at Clash at the Castle in September when Drew McIntyre, backed by a raucous Cardiff crowd, came inches away from putting down "The Tribal Chief." But the debut of Solo Sikoa thwarted that.
dexerto.com
God of War Ragnarok Trophy list: Spoiler-free look at every Trophy in the game
Another major PlayStation release means another Platinum Trophy and God of War Ragnarok is no different. The sequel to 2018’s reboot comes with an expansive Trophy list full of difficult challenges and collectibles to track down, so here’s a full look at what to expect. Whether you’re a...
How To Auto-Equip Your Highest Level Gear In God Of War Ragnarok
"God of War Ragnarok," the PlayStation-exclusive action-adventure game from Sony Santa Monica, has finally arrived. And now fans can continue on Kratos and Atreus' journey through the Norse pantheon, fighting the many gods of that mythology. To help players prepare for their journey in "God of War Ragnarok," PlayStation has released a set of tips for players on the PlayStation Blog, including some information about the revamped equipment system — which now lets players auto-equip gear if they choose.
ComicBook
League of Legends Producer Says New Champion Releases Will Likely Never End
Earlier this year, League of Legends players were surprised to hear a prominent developer behind the game tease that new champions in the ongoing MOBA might one day come to an end. Ever since LoL first release, Riot Games has continued to add new playable characters on a pretty regular basis. And while that cadence of releases might end up slowing down in the future, one producer in charge of the game doesn't think that new champions will ever stop arriving.
CNET
The Incredible Sci-Fi Show on Prime Video Everyone Needs to Watch
I'm going to gush about The Expanse on Prime Video. Apologies in advance. But before I do that, here are some things that are not that great about The Expanse. The acting is frequently off, sometimes flat-out bizarre. The dialogue is regularly stilted and unnatural. Despite having to do a...
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Getting 20 New Games From PS5, PS4, and PS3
Sony has revealed that it will be adding 20 new games from PS5, PS4, and PS3 to PlayStation Plus within the coming week. While this month's free games for PS Plus Essential subscribers are now available to download, Sony has remained quiet about the new titles that PS Plus Premium and PS Plus Extra members would be getting in November 2022. Luckily, that silence has come to an end, with the full slate of additions having now been disclosed.
Comments / 0