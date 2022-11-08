ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, NJ

Beach Radio

New Jersey Town Named Among 6 Most Underrated In America

New Jersey is a collection of unique, amazing towns, and one of those great towns has been named among the most underrated towns in the entire nation. This is not just a big list of great small, underrated towns. This is a very short list of the most underrated small towns in the nation. When you think of just how many great small towns could have made the list, it's incredibly impressive that one from New Jersey did.
LAMBERTVILLE, NJ
Beach Radio

Wow, This Diner is the Oldest Diner in New Jersey

We think of New Jersey and we know it's all about our diners. My favorite is breakfast at a diner. I love weekends and family time at our favorite diner. Is it the specialty pancakes, the sausage gravy, or the eggs? Diner food at breakfast, lunch, or dinner is always the best.
DUMONT, NJ
LehighValleyLive.com

Smoke in Palmer Township hotel leaves investigators searching for fire

Firefighters from the eastern edge of the Lehigh Valley responded Thursday morning to a suspicious incident at a Palmer Township hotel, an official reports. Palmer firefighters initially were called at 8:12 a.m. for a fire alarm at the Red Roof Inn at the 25th Street Shopping Center, police officer and municipal fire department Deputy Chief Jim Alercia told lehighvalleylive.com.
PALMER TOWNSHIP, PA
NJ.com

N.J. election results 2022: Warren County

Voters in Warren County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will be listed for all races. Winning candidates will have a check mark ✔ in front of their names.
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
LehighValleyLive.com

This tiny stone cottage offers a personal-sized piece of 18th century N.J. history

An ill-timed guest recently visited the single-family home for sale at 38 E. Main St. in Flemington, just as the property was being shown to a potential buyer. “All the time I’ve lived here, I’ve never, never, never seen a snake in the house,” owner Judith McCarthy says. “But there it was in the basement, a snake! The (would-be buyer) took a picture of it and asked me, ‘Do you often get snakes here like this?’”
FLEMINGTON, NJ
LehighValleyLive.com

What did we learn from the battle to defeat the PennEast Pipeline? | Opinion

As local environmental challenges are always on the horizon, it’s important to examine how New Jersey homeowners defeated the PennEast Pipeline. Notably, the PennEast Pipeline Company made the decision to stop developing a proposed 116-mile natural gas pipeline from Luzerne County, Pennsylvania, to Mercer County, New Jersey, despite its earlier U.S. Supreme Court victory.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
cohaitungchi.com

Beyond Broadway: 15 Non Touristy Things to Do In NYC

Looking for distinctive issues to do in NYC? You’ve travelled to the highest of the Empire State Constructing, took a couple of selfies in Occasions Sq., and ate a (barely questionable) scorching canine from a avenue meals vendor…now what? Certain, you may proceed visiting the opposite touristy issues in NYC, however what about going someplace you gained’t discover in a typical guidebook? Though roughly 13 million vacationers go to the town annually, there are many non touristy issues to do in NYC. Let’s discover 15 distinctive locations so as to add to your Massive Apple itinerary.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Bird Flu Detected At 5 Lehigh County Turkey Farms: Report

The highly contagious bird flu has been detected among turkeys on poultry farms in Lehigh County, officials say. The state Department of Agriculture found the illness in five separate flocks on farms in North Whitehall Township between Thursday, Nov. 3 and Wednesday, Nov. 9, according to a report by the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau, a private lobbying association.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
insidernj.com

Melfi: Turnout is Strong in Hunterdon County

“Two hours in and ALL Mercer county voting machines are down,” griped a source. “Little glitches but nothing spectacular,” said Hunterdon County Clerk Mary Melfi. Hunterdon, of course, is a Republican stronghold. What about the word from a battleground town like Hawthrone?. Also high, a source told InsiderNJ.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
LehighValleyLive.com

Bethlehem Wawa sells $100K Powerball ticket ahead of historic $2B jackpot drawing

The Bethlehem Wawa on Schoenersville Road sold a $100,000 Powerball ticket ahead of the historic drawing that yielded a more than $2 billion jackpot ticket. Six lottery tickets worth $1.5 million comprised Monday’s Powerball jackpot total in Pennsylvania. The ticket sold in Bethlehem and four others are worth $100,000. A fifth ticket worth $1 million was sold in Dauphin County, according to Pennsylvania Lottery officials.
BETHLEHEM, PA

