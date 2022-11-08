Read full article on original website
Why are people seeing a 6-foot teddy bear walking across NJ?
So I’m scrolling through the New Jersey subreddit and I came across a curious mystery. Reddit user preshe8it posted this question:. “What costume is this and why is this person wearing it walking down rt 24 on. 11/7/2022?”. Route 24 runs from Morris County into Essex County. The stretch...
New Jersey Town Named Among 6 Most Underrated In America
New Jersey is a collection of unique, amazing towns, and one of those great towns has been named among the most underrated towns in the entire nation. This is not just a big list of great small, underrated towns. This is a very short list of the most underrated small towns in the nation. When you think of just how many great small towns could have made the list, it's incredibly impressive that one from New Jersey did.
The price of homes sold recently in North Jersey. Deed transfers, Sept. 26-Oct.2, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic, Sussex, Union and Warren counties for Sept. 26-Oct. 2, 2022. Information on New Jersey real estate transactions appears weekly on realestate.nj.com. Entries list property address followed by selling price, buyer, and seller in parentheses.
Mike Doherty wins surrogate race in Warren County, unofficial results say
Republican New Jersey state Sen. Michael J. Doherty was elected Warren County’s new surrogate, according to unofficial results posted on the county’s elections website. Doherty held off challenges from Democrat Maureen McCabe and independent candidate John Massaro, who was nominated by petition. Unofficial totals posted late Tuesday showed...
Wow, This Diner is the Oldest Diner in New Jersey
We think of New Jersey and we know it's all about our diners. My favorite is breakfast at a diner. I love weekends and family time at our favorite diner. Is it the specialty pancakes, the sausage gravy, or the eggs? Diner food at breakfast, lunch, or dinner is always the best.
Top 4 places to get a pastrami sandwich in NJ
On Election night, I had several stops including a live podcast for members of my new organization and a speech at the victory party for Ocean County. To fuel up, Jodi and I started the evening at Tigers Tale on Route 206 in Skillman. I typically don't eat before a...
Dangers of South Park PL & South St Intersection Around Morristown Green
The dangers at the crosswalk intersection of S. Park Pl and South Street.Morristown Minute. One of the busiest intersections in the heart of Morristown is also one of the deadliest, with an average of one fatality every two years.
Smoke in Palmer Township hotel leaves investigators searching for fire
Firefighters from the eastern edge of the Lehigh Valley responded Thursday morning to a suspicious incident at a Palmer Township hotel, an official reports. Palmer firefighters initially were called at 8:12 a.m. for a fire alarm at the Red Roof Inn at the 25th Street Shopping Center, police officer and municipal fire department Deputy Chief Jim Alercia told lehighvalleylive.com.
First Monkeypox-Related Death of New Jersey Resident
A northern New Jersey resident was the first in the state to die of Monkeypox.Morristown Minute. A northern New Jersey resident was the first in the state to die of Monkeypox, according to the New Jersey Department of Health.
Election results for 9 seats in Pa. House, Senate to represent Lehigh Valley (UPDATE)
There were no upsets among the contested races for seats in the state Senate and House in the Lehigh Valley, according to unofficial election results. Incumbents all held on to their seats. But there will be new representation in parts of the region where no incumbents were on the ballot.
N.J. election results 2022: Warren County
Voters in Warren County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will be listed for all races. Winning candidates will have a check mark ✔ in front of their names.
2 deaths in NJ after deer cause separate car accidents
Deer are being blamed for causing two deaths in two separate incidents in New Jersey on Sunday. In Gloucester County, Franklin Deputy Police Chief Matthew DeCesari said a deer ran onto Delsea Drive around 5:15 p.m. and struck a Kia Soul. The deer went through the front windshield on the...
This tiny stone cottage offers a personal-sized piece of 18th century N.J. history
An ill-timed guest recently visited the single-family home for sale at 38 E. Main St. in Flemington, just as the property was being shown to a potential buyer. “All the time I’ve lived here, I’ve never, never, never seen a snake in the house,” owner Judith McCarthy says. “But there it was in the basement, a snake! The (would-be buyer) took a picture of it and asked me, ‘Do you often get snakes here like this?’”
What did we learn from the battle to defeat the PennEast Pipeline? | Opinion
As local environmental challenges are always on the horizon, it’s important to examine how New Jersey homeowners defeated the PennEast Pipeline. Notably, the PennEast Pipeline Company made the decision to stop developing a proposed 116-mile natural gas pipeline from Luzerne County, Pennsylvania, to Mercer County, New Jersey, despite its earlier U.S. Supreme Court victory.
Beyond Broadway: 15 Non Touristy Things to Do In NYC
Looking for distinctive issues to do in NYC? You’ve travelled to the highest of the Empire State Constructing, took a couple of selfies in Occasions Sq., and ate a (barely questionable) scorching canine from a avenue meals vendor…now what? Certain, you may proceed visiting the opposite touristy issues in NYC, however what about going someplace you gained’t discover in a typical guidebook? Though roughly 13 million vacationers go to the town annually, there are many non touristy issues to do in NYC. Let’s discover 15 distinctive locations so as to add to your Massive Apple itinerary.
Bird Flu Detected At 5 Lehigh County Turkey Farms: Report
The highly contagious bird flu has been detected among turkeys on poultry farms in Lehigh County, officials say. The state Department of Agriculture found the illness in five separate flocks on farms in North Whitehall Township between Thursday, Nov. 3 and Wednesday, Nov. 9, according to a report by the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau, a private lobbying association.
Melfi: Turnout is Strong in Hunterdon County
“Two hours in and ALL Mercer county voting machines are down,” griped a source. “Little glitches but nothing spectacular,” said Hunterdon County Clerk Mary Melfi. Hunterdon, of course, is a Republican stronghold. What about the word from a battleground town like Hawthrone?. Also high, a source told InsiderNJ.
Bethlehem Wawa sells $100K Powerball ticket ahead of historic $2B jackpot drawing
The Bethlehem Wawa on Schoenersville Road sold a $100,000 Powerball ticket ahead of the historic drawing that yielded a more than $2 billion jackpot ticket. Six lottery tickets worth $1.5 million comprised Monday’s Powerball jackpot total in Pennsylvania. The ticket sold in Bethlehem and four others are worth $100,000. A fifth ticket worth $1 million was sold in Dauphin County, according to Pennsylvania Lottery officials.
Delaware Man Stole $200K In Mid-Atlantic Jewelry Store Heists, Fled To Philly: Feds
A Delaware man is accused of stealing up to $200,000 in jewelry in an interstate crime spree that stretched the mid-Atlantic, federal authorities say. Michael Larbi, 24, of Dover is charged in connection with a string of heists that took place between October 2020 and February 2021, said US Attorney Philip R. Sellinger in a release Friday, Nov. 4.
What to Expect from the Tropical Storm Approaching NY & NJ This Weekend
New Yorkers and New Jerseyans should get ready to bring out their raincoats and rain boots this weekend. The remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole are expected to hit the New Jersey and New York area, and heavy rain as well as strong gusts of wind are predicted to mess with everybody's weekend plans.
