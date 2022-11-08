Read full article on original website
World Boxing Council will order three major fights with top boxers, divisions
The winner between former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder and Andy Ruiz Jr. will earn a shot at unbeaten WBC champion Tyson Fury.
UFC Legend Names No. 1 "Fighter" Of All Time
UFC legend Daniel Cormier appeared on this Wednesday's episode of "First Take." The former champion revealed his top five fighters of all time. Cormier believes Floyd 'Money' Mayweather is the greatest fighter of all time, placing him ahead of Khabib Nurmagomedov, Muhammad Ali, Georges St-Pierre and Amanda Nunes. "At 49-0,...
BoxingNews24.com
Roy Jones Jr glad Anthony Joshua didn’t fight Tyson Fury
By Barry Holbrook: Roy Jones Jr. says he’s relieved that Anthony Joshua didn’t take the fight with WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury on December 3rd because he feels he wouldn’t have been ready to face the ‘Gypsy King’ after his second defeat at the hands of Oleksandr Usyk.
Boxing Scene
Andy Ruiz Isn't Lacking Confidence As Wilder Bout Looms: "I'm Gonna Win"
Andy Ruiz Jr. has felt the euphoric feeling of being on top of the boxing world but he’s also endured the lowest of lows. In December of 2016, Ruiz sulked as a chance to become heavyweight champion slipped through his fingers against Joseph Parker. But after recording three consecutive victories, the Mexican star was given the opportunity of a lifetime against Anthony Joshua three years later.
MMAmania.com
Video: Undercard boxer heckles Floyd Mayweather at open workout, backs down after told to get in ring
Floyd Mayweather was ready to have two matches in one week. This weekend (Sun., Nov. 13, 2022), Mayweather will partake in his fifth exhibition boxing match when he clashes with YouTuber, Deji Olatunji. Before that, however, Mayweather received a challenge at an open workout last night (Mon., Nov. 7, 2022).
worldboxingnews.net
Porter reveals he rocked heavyweight champ Usyk in stunning win
Ex-welterweight titleholder Shawn Porter discussed his fantastic victory over current unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk. “Showtime” revealed all on his Porter Way Podcast regarding a stunning win at 165 pounds during his amateur run. Porter also outlined that he managed to rock Usyk towards the end of the bout...
worldboxingnews.net
Ohara Davies pokes Tony Bellew over Hillsborough five years later
UK fighter Ohara Davies hit back at Tony Bellew five years after the pair got into over comments about the Hillsborough disaster. Davies and Bellew exchanged words on social media when the ex-WBC cruiserweight champion checked “OD” for his apparent lack of understanding. The row got worse with...
Boxing Insider
Abel Sanchez: “Canelo’s Just Too Small” For Bivol
Speaking to FightHype at the WBC convention in Acapulco, famed trainer Abel Sanchez had a considerable bit of news to give. “I’m retired,” he said. ” Sold my gym and I’m completely out of it.” Yet the man who led Gennady Golovkin to become one of the most domineering forces in boxing isn’t out of the game entirely. “I want to stay in involved in this part of it,” Sanchez said, essentially stating he wants to remain in the fight game without training fighters. Sanchez was asked if he would become a commentator. “Maybe so,” he said. “I want to spend some time in my family fight now.”
BoxingNews24.com
Can Lomachenko defeat Haney? Teddy Atlas previews fight
By Jim Calfa: Teddy Atlas thinks Vasyl Lomachenko is in for a “tough fight” against the much bigger & younger undisputed lightweight champion Devin ‘The Dream’ Haney. Lomachenko and Haney could meet up in the first half of next year, provided that the negotiations run smoothly. Loma told Haney & ESPN that he would need time to prepare, but he didn’t say how much time.
BoxingNews24.com
Gervonta Davis to Possibly Face Abner Mares In January
By Vince Dwriter: WBA (Regular) lightweight champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis (27-0, 25 KOs) recently took to social media to make an announcement in regards to his next fight date. Davis posted the abbreviation “Jan,” and now everyone is in a frenzy trying to figure out who’s the mystery opponent.
BoxingNews24.com
LIVE: Jonas vs Dicaire Sky Sports Weigh In
Natasha Jonas and Marie Eve Dicaire will clash this Saturday night in a world title unification bout headlining the BOXXER Fight Night card taking place at Manchester’s AO Arena. Liverpool’s Jonas lays her WBC and WBO titles on the line while Canada’s Dicaire carries the IBF strap into battle...
BoxingNews24.com
Eddie Hearn says Canelo Alvarez will decide on Dmitry Bivol rematch or not
By Dan Ambrose: Eddie Hearn says Canelo Alvarez will decide whether he wants to take the rematch with Dmitry Bivol or not soon. Thus far, the popular Mexican star has been strangely quiet since Bivol (21-0, 11 KOs) defended his WBA light heavyweight title successfully last weekend against Gilberto Ramirez.
BoxingNews24.com
Errol Spence vs. Keith Thurman officially ordered by WBC
By Brian Webber: The WBC has now officially ordered IBF/WBA/WBC welterweight champion Errol ‘The Truth’ Spence to defend against his mandatory Keith ‘One Time’ Thurman in his next fight. In a move that had been predicted by many people ahead of time, the World Boxing Council...
BoxingNews24.com
Gennadiy Golovkin returning to 160, still undecided about opponent says Tom Loeffler
By Jim Calfa: Gennadiy Golovkin’s manager Tom Loeffler says GGG will be returning to the 160-lb division for his next fight, but he hasn’t yet decided who he’ll face next. #1 WBA contender Michael Zerafa recently mentioned the possibility of him facing Golovkin (42-2-1, 37 KOs) next,...
TMZ.com
Boxing Champ Lawrence Okolie Spars With Jake Paul, Says He's The Real Deal
If any haters are still out there doubting Jake Paul ... boxing champ Lawrence Okolie clearly believes they need to drop that opinion ASAP -- praising the guy as the real deal in the ring following a sparring sesh with the former YouTuber on Wednesday. Okolie and Paul traded blows...
Anthony Joshua is set to link up with boxing legend Roy Jones Jr as the former champion ponders a change of trainer ahead of his 2023 comeback, after admitting his second defeat by Oleksandr Usyk has left him 'hurting'
Anthony Joshua is set to turn to Roy Jones Jr as the former champion weighs up a potential change of coaches ahead of his 2023 return. The two-time heavyweight champion was outclassed once again as he suffered a second-straight defeat to Ukrainian mastermind Oleksandr Usyk in August, with his next bout likely to be his first non-world title fight since 2015.
Nate Diaz pokes fun at Saturday’s UFC 281 matchup between Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler
Nate Diaz poked fun at Saturday’s UFC 281 lightweight matchup between Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler. Poirier and Chandler play a large part in the exceptional UFC 281 line-up at Maddison Square Garden, New York. The pairing have gone back-and-forth exchanging verbal insults for some time now, and found...
BoxingNews24.com
WBC orders Shakur Stevenson vs. Isaac Cruz for final 135-lb eliminator
By Craig Daly: The WBC has now ordered #2 Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz to face #4 Shakur Stevenson in a final 135-lb title eliminator to decide the mandatory challenger to lightweight undisputed champion Devin Haney. It’s unclear whether Shakur’s promoters at Top Rank will want to oblige the World...
Boxing Scene
Anthony Joshua "100%" Open to Fighting Dillian Whyte Next
Anthony Joshua apparently has no qualms facing one of his previous ring victims for his next fight. The former heavyweight champion from London was originally in talks to face WBC heavyweight titlist Tyson Fury for an all-British super fight in December, but negotiations quickly unraveled, despite both fighters agreeing to principal terms. Fury is now heading into a third fight with Derek Chisora on Dec. 3 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Joshua, meanwhile, is currently without an opponent.
worldboxingnews.net
Errol Spence Jr vs Crawford waters muddied by Oscar De La Hoya
Terence Crawford stands accused of walking away from a deal with Errol Spence Jr. despite Oscar De La Hoya’s attempts to muddy the waters. “Bud” inked a deal with Black Prime to take money upfront for a Pay Per View clash with David Avanesyan. The three-weight champion did this to avoid waiting for the Pay Per View sales from a FOX PPV undisputed battle.
